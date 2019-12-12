Uses html-minifier to minify your ember-cli app's html as well as any inline js/css.

Installation

npm install ember-cli-html-minifier --save-dev

By default, html minification will automatically happen on production builds.

You can also manually control if it is enabled, and tune the minfier options to your liking:

var app = new EmberApp({ minifyHTML : { enabled : true , htmlFiles : [ 'index.html' ], minifierOptions : { ... } } });

Minifier Options

See: https://github.com/kangax/html-minifier#options-quick-reference

By default, the html-minifier module has all options turned off, so ember-cli-html-minifier sets some sensible options: