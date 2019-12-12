Uses html-minifier to minify your ember-cli app's html as well as any inline js/css.
npm install ember-cli-html-minifier --save-dev
By default, html minification will automatically happen on production builds.
You can also manually control if it is enabled, and tune the minfier options to your liking:
// Brocfile.js
var app = new EmberApp({
minifyHTML: {
enabled: true,
htmlFiles: ['index.html'],
minifierOptions: { ... }
}
});
See: https://github.com/kangax/html-minifier#options-quick-reference
By default, the html-minifier module has all options turned off, so ember-cli-html-minifier sets some sensible options:
{
collapseWhitespace : true,
removeComments : true,
minifyJS : true,
minifyCSS : true
}