ember-cli-html-minifier

by Garth Poitras
1.1.0 (see all)

Uses html-minifier to minify your ember-cli app's html as well as any inline js/css

Overview

Readme

ember-cli-html-minifier

Uses html-minifier to minify your ember-cli app's html as well as any inline js/css.

Installation

npm install ember-cli-html-minifier --save-dev

By default, html minification will automatically happen on production builds.
You can also manually control if it is enabled, and tune the minfier options to your liking:

// Brocfile.js

var app = new EmberApp({
  minifyHTML: {
    enabled: true,
    htmlFiles: ['index.html'],
    minifierOptions: { ... }
  }
});

Minifier Options

See: https://github.com/kangax/html-minifier#options-quick-reference
By default, the html-minifier module has all options turned off, so ember-cli-html-minifier sets some sensible options:

{
  collapseWhitespace : true,
  removeComments     : true,
  minifyJS           : true,
  minifyCSS          : true
}

