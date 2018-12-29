An early look at what hot reloading might look like in the ember ecosystem

Installation

ember install ember-cli-hot-loader

During installation Ember CLI will prompt you to update the resolver code. This is required for ember-cli-hot-loader to work. If you have never modified the resolver, you can simply accept the changes or do a diff and update it manually. The final code should look something like:

import Resolver from 'ember-resolver' ; import HotReloadMixin from 'ember-cli-hot-loader/mixins/hot-reload-resolver' ; export default Resolver.extend(HotReloadMixin);

note: The HotReloadMixin is replaced with an empty Mixin for production/test builds

How to use this addon

After the ember install simply run ember serve as you normally would. Any changes to component JS/HBS files will result in a hot reload (not a full page reload). If you alter a route, service, controller or controller template ember-cli will do a full page reload.

Excluding components

If you want to exclude any component(s) from hot reloading simply configure them using excluded

if (environment === 'development' ) { ENV[ 'ember-cli-hot-loader' ] = { excluded : [ 'liquid-unless' , 'liquid-child' ] } }

Extended components exclusion

If you want to get more control over any component(s) excluding from hot reloading you can implement custom logic in resolver mixin method, named shouldExcludeComponent .

For example if we don't want to reload ember-bootstrap components - we need to exclude all components with names started with bs- prefix.

Working example available at lifeart/ember-hot-reload-demo (bs + non-reloadable bs-button component)

import Resolver from 'ember-resolver' ; import HotReloadMixin from 'ember-cli-hot-loader/mixins/hot-reload-resolver' ; import Mixin from '@ember/object/mixin' ; const CustomHotReloadMixin = Mixin.create(HotReloadMixin, { shouldExcludeComponent({name}) { const excludedFromConfig = this ._super(...arguments); const isBootstrapComponent = name.startsWith( 'bs-' ); return excludedFromConfig || isBootstrapComponent; } }); export default Resolver.extend(CustomHotReloadMixin);

Tagless wrapper component

If you prefer to avoid the extra div that wraps each hot reloaded component configure it with tagless. Note: the tagless configuration does not support components that receive controller actions.

if (environment === 'development' ) { ENV[ 'ember-cli-hot-loader' ] = { tagless : true } }

Example application

An example application that hot reloads styles/components/reducers

https://github.com/toranb/ember-hot-reload-demo

Supported Types

ember-cli will hot reload styles for you when using ember-cli 2.3+

ember-cli-hot-loader will hot reload component JS/HBS changes

to hot reload another file type, such as reducers you need to first enable it:

if (environment === 'development' ) { ENV[ 'ember-cli-hot-loader' ] = { supportedTypes : [ 'components' , 'reducers' ] } }

Next write a service that will respond to the events willLiveReload and willHotReload

import Service from '@ember/service' ; import Evented from '@ember/object/evented' ; export default Service.extend(Evented, { init () { this ._super(...arguments); this .on( 'willLiveReload' , this , 'confirmLiveReload' ); this .on( 'willHotReload' , this , 'attemptHotReload' ); }, confirmLiveReload(event) { const module = getModulePath(event.modulePath); if ( module ) { event.cancel = true ; window .requirejs.unsee( module ); } }, attemptHotReload(modulePath) { const module = getModulePath(modulePath); if ( module ) { } } });

Community Plugins

https://github.com/ember-redux/ember-redux-hot-loader

Known Compatibility Workarounds

Content Security Policy

There is a known issue when used in conjunction with ember-cli-content-security-policy or any strong Content Security Policy that blocks "unsafe-eval" (as it should).

When this plugin tries to execute the Ember.HTMLBars.compile function, a CSP (Content Security Policy) that does not allow "unsafe-eval" will block the JS execution with the following error:

Uncaught EvalError: Refused to evaluate a string as JavaScript because 'unsafe-eval' is not an allowed source of script in the following Content Security Policy directive: "script-src ...

To workaround this issue, in the config/environment.js file, add "unsafe-eval" to the Development and Test environment sections. Do NOT just add "unsafe-eval" to the CSP that goes to Production as this will defeat one of the main safeguards that comes from using a CSP. Here is sample code to add to the CSP in the proper environments only: