An ember-cli add-on to gzip assets.
Note: If you use the ember-deploy addon, just use their gzip plugin: https://www.npmjs.com/package/ember-cli-deploy-gzip
Note: ember-cli already gzips your assets on its development server.
This is more of a low-level addon for custom deployments.
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-gzip
By simply including this add on, js and css assets will automatically be gzipped on production builds.
For more control, you can define options in your app's Brocfile.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
gzip: {
// options
}
});
