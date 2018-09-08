An ember-cli add-on to gzip assets.

Note: If you use the ember-deploy addon, just use their gzip plugin: https://www.npmjs.com/package/ember-cli-deploy-gzip

Note: ember-cli already gzips your assets on its development server.

This is more of a low-level addon for custom deployments.

Install

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-gzip

By simply including this add on, js and css assets will automatically be gzipped on production builds.

Options

For more control, you can define options in your app's Brocfile.js:

var app = new EmberApp({ gzip : { } });

enabled : (Default true in production environment)

: (Default in production environment) extensions : Array of file extentions that should be compressed. (Default ['js', 'css'] )

: Array of file extentions that should be compressed. (Default ) keepUncompressed : Whether the uncompressed versions of the files should be kept. (Default false )

: Whether the uncompressed versions of the files should be kept. (Default ) appendSuffix: Whether to append the .gz suffix. (Default true )

References