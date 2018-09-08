openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecg

ember-cli-gzip

by Garth Poitras
1.2.0 (see all)

ember-cli add-on to gzip assets

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-gzip

An ember-cli add-on to gzip assets.

Note: If you use the ember-deploy addon, just use their gzip plugin: https://www.npmjs.com/package/ember-cli-deploy-gzip
Note: ember-cli already gzips your assets on its development server.

This is more of a low-level addon for custom deployments.

Install

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-gzip

By simply including this add on, js and css assets will automatically be gzipped on production builds.

Options

For more control, you can define options in your app's Brocfile.js:

var app = new EmberApp({
  gzip: {
    // options
  }
});
  • enabled : (Default true in production environment)
  • extensions : Array of file extentions that should be compressed. (Default ['js', 'css'])
  • keepUncompressed: Whether the uncompressed versions of the files should be kept. (Default false)
  • appendSuffix: Whether to append the .gz suffix. (Default true)

References

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial