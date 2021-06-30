Lazily add Google Fonts to your Ember application.

This addon will add the fonts declaration to the content-for: head hook to avoid including these inside the css files.

Addon dummy build is available here: http://dashdashzako.github.io/ember-cli-google-fonts/.

Versions follow Ember 2.x project versioning.

Installation

Install addon

ember install ember-cli-google-fonts

Declare fonts