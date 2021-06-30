openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecg

ember-cli-google-fonts

by Damien Caselli
2.16.2 (see all)

ember-cli addon for Google Fonts

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-cli-google-fonts

Lazily add Google Fonts to your Ember application.

This addon will add the fonts declaration to the content-for: head hook to avoid including these inside the css files.

Addon dummy build is available here: http://dashdashzako.github.io/ember-cli-google-fonts/.

Versions follow Ember 2.x project versioning.

Installation

Install addon

ember install ember-cli-google-fonts

Declare fonts

// config/environment.js

module.exports = function(environment) {
  var ENV = {
    /* your config */

    googleFonts: [
      'Open+Sans:300,400,700',
      'Roboto:300'
    ],

    // Set or update content security policies
    contentSecurityPolicy: {
      'font-src': "'self' fonts.gstatic.com",
      'style-src': "'self' fonts.googleapis.com"
    }
  }

  return ENV;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial