Lazily add Google Fonts to your Ember application.
This addon will add the fonts declaration to the
content-for: head hook to avoid including these inside the css files.
Addon dummy build is available here: http://dashdashzako.github.io/ember-cli-google-fonts/.
Versions follow Ember 2.x project versioning.
ember install ember-cli-google-fonts
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
/* your config */
googleFonts: [
'Open+Sans:300,400,700',
'Roboto:300'
],
// Set or update content security policies
contentSecurityPolicy: {
'font-src': "'self' fonts.gstatic.com",
'style-src': "'self' fonts.googleapis.com"
}
}
return ENV;
}