Plugin for ember-cli that injects Google Analytics tracking code into HTML content.
This plugin requires ember-cli version >= 0.0.47
To install simply run:
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-google-analytics
This plugin is intended to add Google Analytics tracking as an inline script. The ember-cli-content-security-policy addon that is included with ember-cli will prevent the execution of inline scripts.
A future version of this plugin is planned to add the tracking code as an additional JS file (much like ember-cli-inject-live-reload), but until then this plugin will not function out of the box with CSP installed.
Once configured, the Google Analytics tracking code will be injected into your index.html file. A mixin is provided for simple page view tracking inside of your Ember application. To use it, include it inside your
app/router.js file:
import Ember from 'ember';
import config from './config/environment';
import googlePageview from './mixins/google-pageview';
var Router = Ember.Router.extend(googlePageview, {
location: config.locationType
});
Router.map(function() {
...
});
export default Router;
This plugin uses the Ember CLI project's configuration as defined in
config/environment.js.
The tracking code will appear only if
ENV.googleAnalytics.webPropertyId is defined. For instance, to enable the tracking code in only the production environment:
if (environment === 'production') {
ENV.googleAnalytics = {
webPropertyId: 'UA-XXXX-Y'
};
}
ga.js and analytics.js
webPropertyId (Default:
null): the Web Property ID for the Google Web Property you wish to track.
tracker (Default:
analytics.js): The Google Tracker to use, can be either
analytics.js or
ga.js.
globalVariable (Default:
ga): the global variable to use for the Google Analytics tracker object. This is ignored when the
tracker is
ga.js.
displayFeatures (Default:
false): enables Display Advertising tracking code.
analytics.js only
cookieDomain (Default:
null): the domain to set the tracking cookies on. Can be a
null, the domain to use for cookies, or 'none'.
cookieName (Default:
null): the name of the cookie to set and use.
cookieExpires (Default:
null): the expiration, in seconds, of the cookie.
If none of the cookie settings are set (they are left nullish) then
'auto' will be used for the cookie settings. Otherwise the JSON of only the settings set will be passed to the
ga() function.
git clone git@github.com:pgrippi/ember-cli-google-analytics.git
npm install
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.