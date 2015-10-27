Plugin for ember-cli that injects Google Analytics tracking code into HTML content.

Installation

This plugin requires ember-cli version >= 0.0.47

To install simply run:

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-google-analytics

Warning: Content Security Policy

This plugin is intended to add Google Analytics tracking as an inline script. The ember-cli-content-security-policy addon that is included with ember-cli will prevent the execution of inline scripts.

A future version of this plugin is planned to add the tracking code as an additional JS file (much like ember-cli-inject-live-reload), but until then this plugin will not function out of the box with CSP installed.

Usage

Once configured, the Google Analytics tracking code will be injected into your index.html file. A mixin is provided for simple page view tracking inside of your Ember application. To use it, include it inside your app/router.js file:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import config from './config/environment' ; import googlePageview from './mixins/google-pageview' ; var Router = Ember.Router.extend(googlePageview, { location : config.locationType }); Router.map( function ( ) { ... }); export default Router;

Configuration

This plugin uses the Ember CLI project's configuration as defined in config/environment.js .

The tracking code will appear only if ENV.googleAnalytics.webPropertyId is defined. For instance, to enable the tracking code in only the production environment:

if (environment === 'production' ) { ENV.googleAnalytics = { webPropertyId : 'UA-XXXX-Y' }; }

Configuration Parameters

ga.js and analytics.js

webPropertyId (Default: null ): the Web Property ID for the Google Web Property you wish to track.

(Default: ): the Web Property ID for the Google Web Property you wish to track. tracker (Default: analytics.js ): The Google Tracker to use, can be either analytics.js or ga.js .

(Default: ): The Google Tracker to use, can be either or . globalVariable (Default: ga ): the global variable to use for the Google Analytics tracker object. This is ignored when the tracker is ga.js .

(Default: ): the global variable to use for the Google Analytics tracker object. This is ignored when the is . displayFeatures (Default: false ): enables Display Advertising tracking code.

analytics.js only

cookieDomain (Default: null ): the domain to set the tracking cookies on. Can be a null , the domain to use for cookies, or 'none'.

(Default: ): the domain to set the tracking cookies on. Can be a , the domain to use for cookies, or 'none'. cookieName (Default: null ): the name of the cookie to set and use.

(Default: ): the name of the cookie to set and use. cookieExpires (Default: null ): the expiration, in seconds, of the cookie.

If none of the cookie settings are set (they are left nullish) then 'auto' will be used for the cookie settings. Otherwise the JSON of only the settings set will be passed to the ga() function.

Running Tests

git clone git@github.com:pgrippi/ember-cli-google-analytics.git

npm install

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.