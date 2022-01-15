If you need to throw up a quick example of your addon in action, this is the addon for you!
This addon provides new command(s) to help manage a gh-pages branch for your addon. It's an addon for addons.
First you need to install ember-cli-github-pages:
ember install ember-cli-github-pages
Upon install, this addon will modify your 'tests/dummy/config/environment.js'. Commit these changes with the following command:
git add -A && git commit -m "Added ember-cli-github-pages addon"
Then you need to create the
gh-pages branch and remove the unnecessary files:
git checkout --orphan gh-pages && rm -rf `bash -c "ls -a | grep -vE '\.gitignore|\.git|node_modules|bower_components|(^[.]{1,2}/?$)'"` && touch .gitkeep && git add -A && git commit -m "initial gh-pages commit"
Once that's done, you can checkout the branch you want to create the gh-page from (likely master) and run the command to build and commit it.
Then run ember github-pages:commit --message "some commit message" in order to rebuild gh-pages branch.
git checkout master
ember github-pages:commit --message "Initial gh-pages release"
Once you've created a gh-pages branch, tell the world! Add a
demoURL key to the
ember-addon object in your
package.json. See the
ember-cli documention for details.
While in general, github repo pages will serve the content in the
gh-pages branch, org and user pages serve content in the
master branch. When using this addon to develop a Org or User page, edit your Ember Application on an alternate branch such as
ember. Once you are ready to build the application and send to GitHub you can either:
--branch master option to the
ember github-pages:commit command
gh-pages branch on your local machine track the master branch on
origin via the command:
git branch --set-upstream gh-pages origin/master
ember new myBlog. Replace
myBlog with the name of your project.
cd myBlog && ember install ember-cli-github-pages.
environment.js, as they are not required for Org/User pages:
git checkout -- tests/dummy/config/environment.js
git add -A && git commit -m "Added ember-cli-github-pages addon https://github.com/poetic/ember-cli-github-pages"
ember which will store all the ember related code:
git checkout -b ember
git checkout master && rm -rf `ls -a | grep -vE '\.gitignore|\.git|node_modules|bower_components|(^[.]{1,2}/?$)'` && git add -A && git commit -m "initialises gh-pages(in case of organisation master) commit"
git checkout ember;
ember github-pages:commit --branch master --message "adds base site"
git remote add origin https://github.com/knoxxs/knoxxs.github.io.git. Here
knoxxs is my username.
git push -u origin master.
http://knoxxs.github.io/.
You may optionally specify an ember build environment and a branch name as parameters
git checkout master
ember github-pages:commit --message "Initial demo app release" \
--branch="my-demo-app" \
--environment=development
|Optional Argument
|Default Value
|Description
|environment
production
|Ember build environment (i.e.,
development,
production)
|branch
gh-pages
|Branch to commit your app to
|destination
.
|The directory into which the built application should be copied
|message
new gh-pages version
|The commit message to include with the build, must be wrapped in quotes
You will still need to push the gh-pages branch up to github using git. Once you
do that you can access the repo at
http://username.github.io/repo-name. It may
take a few minutes after pushing the code to show up.
For ease of use you can add the following to your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"deploy": "ember build --environment production && ember github-pages:commit --message \"Deploy gh-pages from commit $(git rev-parse HEAD)\" && git push origin gh-pages:gh-pages"
}
And then you can execute
npm run deploy and it will deploy with a commit message that references the commit ID you deployed from, and push that branch to github.
This addon creates a production build, which fingerprints resources automatically. If you have dynamic resources in your templates, they will not be fingerprinted, so you need to ignore the fingerprinting for those resources in your ember-cli-build.js file. See the fingerprinting docs.
We are very thankful for our many contributors