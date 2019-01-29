This addon is a go-to solution for integrating HTML5 Geolocation API into your Ember.js web app. It is production-ready and backwards compatible.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-geo

Usage

getLocation() gets user location from the browser and writes its coordinates to currentLocation property on the service. Accepts geoOptions as an argument. Returns an Ember.RSVP.Promise which is either resolved with geoObject containing all data about user location or is rejected with reason which explains why geolocation failed. It is used like this:

this .get( 'geolocation' ).getLocation().then( function ( geoObject ) { });

It corresponds to getCurrentPosition() in HTML5 Geolocation API. Learn more at getCurentPosition() on MDN. It emits an event geolocationSuccess with an object describing the geolocation when the position is available. If it fails, it emits an event geolocationFail with a reason.

trackLocation() gets user location and setups a watcher which observes any changes occuring to user location. It then constantly updates currentLocation with the most recent location coordinates.

It accepts geoOptions as an argument. Returns an Ember.RSVP.Promise which is either resolved with geoObject containing all data about user location or is rejected with reason which explains why geolocation failed. It accepts an optional callback function, that is called whenever the position is updated. It emits an event geolocationSuccess with an object describing the geolocation whenever a new position is available. If it fails, it emits an event geolocationFail with a reason.

It is used like this:

this .get( 'geolocation' ).trackLocation().then( function ( geoObject ) { }); this .get( 'geolocation' ).trackLocation( null , (geoObject) => { }) const service = this .get( 'geolocation' ); service.on( 'geolocationSuccess' , (geoObject) => { { );

It corresponds to watchPosition() in HTML5 Geolocation API. Learn more at watchPosition() on MDN.

stopTracking

stopTracking() stops the app from continuously updating the user location.

It accepts an optional boolean parameter that clears currentLocation if it's true.

It is used like this:

this .get( 'geolocation' ).stopTracking( true );

It corresponds to watchPosition() in HTML5 Geolocation API. Learn more at clearWatch() on MDN.

currentLocation

currentLocation is a property of geolocation service which stores the array of user location coordinates in the format of [lat, lon]. It is used like this:

this .get( 'geolocation' ).get( 'currentLocation' );

geoObject

geoObject is an object which contains all data about user location. Both getLocation() and trackLocation() promises are resolved with it. It looks like this:

{ coords : { accuracy : 100 , altitude : 0 , altitudeAccuracy : 0 , heading : NaN , latitude : 37.789 , longitude : -122.412 , speed : NaN }, timestamp : 1435861233751 }

It corresponds to Position object in HTML5 Geolocation API. Learn more at Position object on MDN.

reason

reason is an error object which contains data about why geolocation has failed. Both getLocation() and trackLocation() promises are rejected with it. It corresponds to PositionError object in HTML5 Geolocation API. Learn more at PositionError object on MDN.

geoOptions

geoOptions is an optional object that can be passed to both getLocation() and trackLocation() to customize geolocation query. If you didn't pass it to functions, then next defaults will be automatically passed:

{ enableHighAccuracy : false , timeout : Infinity , maximumAge : 0 }

It corresponds to PositionOptions object in HMTL5 Geolocation API. Learn more at PositionOptions object on MDN.

Usage Examples

Setup geolocation service

In order to use geolocation inside of your Ember.Route you should directly inject it to the one:

export default Ember.Route.extend({ geolocation : Ember.inject.service() });

Get user location and display it in your template

You need to implement a custom action which will call the geolocation service. In your route:

export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { getUserLocation : function ( ) { this .get( 'geolocation' ).getLocation().then( function ( geoObject ) { var currentLocation = this .get( 'geolocation' ).get( 'currentLocation' ); this .controllerFor( 'geolocator' ).set( 'userLocation' , currentLocation); }); } } });

In your controller:

export default Ember.Controller.extend({ userLocation : null });

In your template: