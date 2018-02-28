openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecg

ember-cli-g-maps

by Matt-Jensen
0.5.14 (see all)

Deprecated Google Maps Addon

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

169

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember CLI G-Maps Ember Badge Build Status Ember Observer Score

DEPRECATION NOTICE: This addon is deprecated, please use ember-google-maps instead.

Ember CLI G-Maps is a Google Map component for map driven applications.

A map driven application responds to map interactions with fresh data. What this means for the developer is that you will need consistent access to the state of the map as well as intuitive ways to efficiently render large amounts of data.

Ember-cli-g-maps seeks to give you the information you need, when you need it, so that you can make the necessary requests and render the most relevant map data for your users.

Built with the GMaps-For-Apps.js library, a fork of GMaps.

Installation

Full installation & configuration documentation.

Supports:

  • Ember >=1.13
  • Google Maps v3

In terminal:

ember install ember-cli-g-maps

This will install the ember-cli-g-maps node module and the gmaps bower component. The g-maps component will be available to your application, however you need to update your environment configuration to avoid violating the content security policy.

Update your config/environment.js Content Security Policy to contain:

ENV.contentSecurityPolicy = {
  'default-src': "'none'",
  'script-src': "'self' 'unsafe-eval' *.googleapis.com maps.gstatic.com",
  'font-src': "'self' fonts.gstatic.com",
  'connect-src': "'self' maps.gstatic.com",
  'img-src': "'self' *.googleapis.com maps.gstatic.com csi.gstatic.com",
  'style-src': "'self' 'unsafe-inline' fonts.googleapis.com maps.gstatic.com"
};

You wont see your map unless it has height. In app/styles/app.css:

.ember-cli-g-map {
    height: 300px;
}

Documentation

Install and Configuration

Component Properties and Events

Elements

Services

Selections

Heatmap

Currently Supports

Usage

Simplest Possible G-Map

Full simple map documentation

In your controller:

export default Ember.Controller.extend({
  lat: 32.75494243654723,
  lng: -86.8359375,
  zoom: 4
});

In your template:

{{g-maps name="my-map" lat=lat lng=lng zoom=zoom}}

Adding Markers

Full marker documentation

export default Ember.Controller.extend({
  markers: null,
  
  init() {
    this.set('markers', [
      {
        id: 'unique-marker-id',  // Recommended
        lat: 33.516674497188255, // Required
        lng: -86.80091857910156, // Required
        infoWindow: {
          content: '<p>Birmingham</p>',
          visible: true
        },
        click(event, marker) {},
        rightclick(event, marker) {},
        dblclick(event, marker) {},
        mouseover(event, marker) {},
        mouseout(event, marker) {},
        mouseup(event, marker) {},
        mousedown(event, marker) {},
        drag(e, marker) {},
        dragstart(e, marker) {},
        dragend(e, marker) {}
      }
    ]);
  }
});

{{g-maps ... markers=markers}}

Adding Polygons

Full polygon documentation

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  setupController: function(controller) {
    controller.setProperties({
      // Must be an Ember Array
      polygons: Ember.A([
        {
          id: 'unique-polygon-id', // Recommended
          paths: [ // Required
            [35.0041, -88.1955], // Lat, Lng
            [31.0023, -84.9944], // Lat, Lng
            [30.1546, -88.3864], // Lat, Lng
            [34.9107, -88.1461]  // Lat, Lng
          ],
          click: function(event, polygon) {},
          rightclick: function(event, polygon) {},
          dblclick: function(event, polygon) {},
          mouseover: function(event, polygon) {},
          mouseout: function(event, polygon) {},
          mouseup: function(event, polygon) {},
          mousedown: function(event, polygon) {},
          mousemove: function(event, polygon) {},
          drag: function(event, polygon) {},
          dragstart: function(event, polygon) {},
          dragend: function(event, polygon) {},
          set_at: function(polygonPath) {},
          insert_at: function(polygonPath) {},
          remove_at: function(polygonPath) {}
        }
      ])
    });
  }
});

{{g-maps ... polygons=polygons}}

Adding Polylines

Full polyline documentation

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  setupController: function(controller) {
    controller.setProperties({
      // Must be an Ember Array
      polylines: Ember.A([
        {
          id: 'unique-polyline-id', // Recommended
          strokeColor: 'blue',
          strokeOpacity: 1,
          strokeWeight: 6,
          path: [ // Required
            [34.220, -100.7], // Lat, Lng
            [33.783, -92.81], // Lat, Lng
            [35.946, -94.83], // Lat, Lng
            [32.458, -95.71], // Lat, Lng
            [33.783, -92.85]  // Lat, Lng
          ],
          click: function(event, polyline) {},
          rightclick: function(event, polyline) {},
          dblclick: function(event, polyline) {},
          mouseover: function(event, polyline) {},
          mouseout: function(event, polyline) {},
          mouseup: function(event, polyline) {},
          mousedown: function(event, polyline) {},
          mousemove: function(event, polyline) {},
          set_at: function(polylinePath) {},
          insert_at: function(polylinePath) {},
          remove_at: function(polylinePath) {}
        }
      ])
    });
  }
});

{{g-maps ... polylines=polylines}}

Adding Circles

Full circle documentation

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  setupController: function(controller) {
    controller.setProperties({
      // Must be an Ember Array
      circles: Ember.A([
        {
          id: 'unique-circle-id', // Recommended
          lat: 32.75494243654723, // Required
          lng: -86.8359375,       // Required
          radius: 500000          // Not Required, but you'll probaby want to see it
          click: function(event, circle) {},
          rightclick: function(event, circle) {},
          dblclick: function(event, circle) {},
          mouseover: function(event, circle) {},
          mouseout: function(event, circle) {},
          mouseup: function(event, circle) {},
          mousedown: function(event, circle) {},
          mousemove: function(event, circle) {},
          drag: function(e, circle) {},
          dragstart: function(e, circle) {},
          dragend: function(e, circle) {},
          radius_changed: function(circle) {},
          center_changed: function(circle) {}
        }
      ])
    });
  }
});

{{g-maps ... circles=circles}}

Adding Rectangles

Full rectangle documentation

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  setupController: function(controller) {
    controller.setProperties({
      // Must be an Ember Array
      rectangles: Ember.A([
        {
          id: 'unique-rectangle-id',            // Recommended
          bounds: [
            [40.300476079749465, -102.3046875], // NE lat, lng
            [26.258936094468414, -73.828125]    // SW lat, lng
          ],
          strokeColor: 'green',
          strokeOpacity: 1,
          strokeWeight: 3,
          fillColor: 'green',
          fillOpacity: 0.2,
          click: function(event, rectangle) {},
          rightclick: function(event, rectangle) {},
          dblclick: function(event, rectangle) {},
          mouseover: function(event, rectangle) {},
          mouseout: function(event, rectangle) {},
          mouseup: function(event, rectangle) {},
          mousedown: function(event, rectangle) {},
          mousemove: function(event, rectangle) {},
          drag: function(e, rectangle) {},
          dragstart: function(e, rectangle) {},
          dragend: function(e, rectangle) {},
          bounds_changed: function(rectangle) {}
        }
      ])
    });
  }
});

{{g-maps ... rectangles=rectangles}}

Adding Overlays

Full overlay documentation

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  setupController: function(controller) {
    controller.setProperties({
      // Must be an Ember Array
      overlays: Ember.A([
        {
          id: 'unique-overlay-id', // Recommended
          lat: 32.75494243654723,  // Required
          lng: -86.8359375,        // Required
          content: '<strong class="my-class">Some HTML</strong>',
          verticalAlign: 'top',
          horizontalAlign: 'center',
          click: function(event, overlay) {},
          dblclick: function(event, overlay) {},
          mouseup: function(event, overlay) {},
          mousedown: function(event, overlay) {},
          mouseover: function(event, overlay) {},
          mousemove: function(event, overlay) {},
          mouseout: function(event, overlay) {}
        }
      ])
    });
  }
});

{{g-maps ... rectangles=rectangles}}

Basic G-Map Component Event

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  actions: {
    onMapEvent: function(event) {
      console.info('Click coordinate',
        event.latLng.lat(), // Latitude
        event.latLng.lng()  // Longitude
      );
      console.info('Map boundaries',
        event.bounds[0], // Northeast map coordinate
        event.bounds[1]  // Southwest map coordinate
      );
      console.info('Map\'s center',
        this.controller.lat,
        this.controller.lng
      );
      event.mapIdle.then(function() { // Promise
        console.log('maps done loading tiles and user is not interacting with map');
      });
      event.mapTilesLoaded.then(function() { // Promise
        console.log('Map tiles have finished loading');
      });
    }
  }
});

{{g-maps ... click="onMapClick"}}

Setting Map Properties

Full component properties documentation

// Default settings
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
  lat: 33.5205556,
  lng: -86.8025,
  mapType: 'satellite', // Accepts 'roadmap', 'satellite', 'hybrid', or 'terrain'
  showMapTypeControl: true,
  clickableIcons: true,
  draggable: true,
  disableDefaultUI: false,
  disableDoubleClickZoom: false,
  scrollwheel: true,
  showZoomControl: true,
  showScaleControl: true
});

{{g-maps ... mapType=myMapType}}

{{g-maps ... showMapTypeControl=true}}

{{g-maps ... draggable=true}}

{{g-maps ... disableDefaultUI=true}}

{{g-maps ... clickableIcons=true}}

{{g-maps ... disableDoubleClickZoom=true}}

{{g-maps ... scrollwheel=true}}

{{g-maps ... showZoomControl=true}}

{{g-maps ... showScaleControl=true}}

React to Map Loading Completion

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  actions: {
    onMapLoad(e) {
      console.log(e.map +' has finished loading!');
      // > "my-map has finished loading!"
    }
  }
});

{{g-maps name="my-map" loaded="onMapLoad"}}

Supported G-Maps Events

Full component events documentation

  • click
  • bounds_changed
  • center_changed
  • dblclick
  • drag
  • dragend
  • dragstart
  • heading_changed
  • idle
  • maptypeid_changed
  • mousemove
  • mouseout
  • mouseover
  • projection_changed
  • resize
  • rightclick
  • tilesloaded
  • tilt_changed
  • zoom_changed

Selections

Full selections documentation

Repurposed from the Google Maps Drawing Manager, Selections allow you to draw shapes on your map instance. This allows users to select areas on the map to interact with. Supported selection types include:

  • Markers
  • Rectangles
  • Circles
  • Polygons
  • Polylines

Selections Requirements

Selections requires the Google Maps Drawing library. To add this library in: config/environment.js add:

ENV.googleMap = {
  libraries: ['drawing']
};

Actions

Actions are fired when a selections are completed. Available selections actions are:

  • selectionsMarker
  • selectionsCircle
  • selectionsRectangle
  • selectionsPolygon
  • selectionsPolyline

Heatmap

Full heatmap documentation

Heatmap is an abstraction of the Google Maps Heatmap Layer.

Heatmap Requirements

Heatmap requires the Google Maps Visualization library. To add this library in: config/environment.js add:

ENV.googleMap = {
  libraries: ['visualization']
};

Planned Features

Customization

In config/environment.js

ENV.googleMap = {
  // your configuration goes in here
  libraries: ['places', 'geometry'], // milage varies based on g-maps supported features
  version: '3', // not recommended
  apiKey: 'your-unique-google-map-api-key',
  lazyLoad: false, // default
  language: 'ja', // optional
  region: 'JA' // optional
}

Contributors

Changelog

0.5.0

  • Fixes bug when Ember-Data not included
  • Adds Map refresh service
  • Adds Map theming
  • Adds Lazy Load support

0.4.0

  • Adds Geocoding
  • Adds Google Places Autocomplete
  • Wrap GMaps-for-apps geocoding service in Promise

0.3.3

  • Adds scale control support
  • Adds work client api-key support
  • Unit test refactor
  • Restructures g-maps core functionality

0.3.2

  • Delegated gMap service onLoad to component loaded action
  • Fixed some core mixin test race conditions
  • Updated readme

0.3.1

  • Upgrade to Ember-cli@1.13.8
  • Reverted to RSVP.Promise for tests
  • Unit test for Overlay Mixin
  • Travis-CI Badge
  • Ember Observer Badge
  • Passing Phantom Tests

0.3.0

  • Google Maps Overlays child
  • README Overlay examples
  • Document supported child events

0.2.1

  • Google Maps API updates
  • Heatmap tests

0.2.0

  • Heatmap Extension

0.1.2

  • Full test coverage

0.1.1-beta

  • Fixed GMap zooming lat lng hijacking
  • Added warnings for invalid selections' props
  • Added syncing of DrawingManager controls to selectionsMode
  • Fix auto setting of map type to 'undefined'

0.1.0-beta

  • Added Rectangle Maps Child
  • Map selections
  • fixed g-maps bindings on center_changed

0.0.14-beta

  • Fixed Bower dependency

0.0.13-beta

  • GMaps-For-Apps.js rendering layer
  • Improved Map Child bindings
    • No longer requires id property
  • Polyline Map Child
  • Performant Map destroy

0.0.12-beta

  • Basic Map Component
    • Bound MapType
  • Map service
    • map idle promise
    • map tilesLoaded promise
  • Marker Map Child
  • Circle Map Child
  • Polygon Map Child

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Matt Jensen. github.com/Matt-Jensen

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial