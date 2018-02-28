DEPRECATION NOTICE: This addon is deprecated, please use ember-google-maps instead.
Ember CLI G-Maps is a Google Map component for map driven applications.
A map driven application responds to map interactions with fresh data. What this means for the developer is that you will need consistent access to the state of the map as well as intuitive ways to efficiently render large amounts of data.
Ember-cli-g-maps seeks to give you the information you need, when you need it, so that you can make the necessary requests and render the most relevant map data for your users.
Built with the GMaps-For-Apps.js library, a fork of GMaps.
Supports:
In terminal:
ember install ember-cli-g-maps
This will install the
ember-cli-g-maps node module and the
gmaps bower component. The g-maps component will be available to your application, however you need to update your environment configuration to avoid violating the content security policy.
Update your
config/environment.js Content Security Policy to contain:
ENV.contentSecurityPolicy = {
'default-src': "'none'",
'script-src': "'self' 'unsafe-eval' *.googleapis.com maps.gstatic.com",
'font-src': "'self' fonts.gstatic.com",
'connect-src': "'self' maps.gstatic.com",
'img-src': "'self' *.googleapis.com maps.gstatic.com csi.gstatic.com",
'style-src': "'self' 'unsafe-inline' fonts.googleapis.com maps.gstatic.com"
};
You wont see your map unless it has height. In
app/styles/app.css:
.ember-cli-g-map {
height: 300px;
}
Simplest Possible G-Map
In your controller:
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
lat: 32.75494243654723,
lng: -86.8359375,
zoom: 4
});
In your template:
{{g-maps name="my-map" lat=lat lng=lng zoom=zoom}}
Adding Markers
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
markers: null,
init() {
this.set('markers', [
{
id: 'unique-marker-id', // Recommended
lat: 33.516674497188255, // Required
lng: -86.80091857910156, // Required
infoWindow: {
content: '<p>Birmingham</p>',
visible: true
},
click(event, marker) {},
rightclick(event, marker) {},
dblclick(event, marker) {},
mouseover(event, marker) {},
mouseout(event, marker) {},
mouseup(event, marker) {},
mousedown(event, marker) {},
drag(e, marker) {},
dragstart(e, marker) {},
dragend(e, marker) {}
}
]);
}
});
{{g-maps ... markers=markers}}
Adding Polygons
export default Ember.Route.extend({
setupController: function(controller) {
controller.setProperties({
// Must be an Ember Array
polygons: Ember.A([
{
id: 'unique-polygon-id', // Recommended
paths: [ // Required
[35.0041, -88.1955], // Lat, Lng
[31.0023, -84.9944], // Lat, Lng
[30.1546, -88.3864], // Lat, Lng
[34.9107, -88.1461] // Lat, Lng
],
click: function(event, polygon) {},
rightclick: function(event, polygon) {},
dblclick: function(event, polygon) {},
mouseover: function(event, polygon) {},
mouseout: function(event, polygon) {},
mouseup: function(event, polygon) {},
mousedown: function(event, polygon) {},
mousemove: function(event, polygon) {},
drag: function(event, polygon) {},
dragstart: function(event, polygon) {},
dragend: function(event, polygon) {},
set_at: function(polygonPath) {},
insert_at: function(polygonPath) {},
remove_at: function(polygonPath) {}
}
])
});
}
});
{{g-maps ... polygons=polygons}}
Adding Polylines
export default Ember.Route.extend({
setupController: function(controller) {
controller.setProperties({
// Must be an Ember Array
polylines: Ember.A([
{
id: 'unique-polyline-id', // Recommended
strokeColor: 'blue',
strokeOpacity: 1,
strokeWeight: 6,
path: [ // Required
[34.220, -100.7], // Lat, Lng
[33.783, -92.81], // Lat, Lng
[35.946, -94.83], // Lat, Lng
[32.458, -95.71], // Lat, Lng
[33.783, -92.85] // Lat, Lng
],
click: function(event, polyline) {},
rightclick: function(event, polyline) {},
dblclick: function(event, polyline) {},
mouseover: function(event, polyline) {},
mouseout: function(event, polyline) {},
mouseup: function(event, polyline) {},
mousedown: function(event, polyline) {},
mousemove: function(event, polyline) {},
set_at: function(polylinePath) {},
insert_at: function(polylinePath) {},
remove_at: function(polylinePath) {}
}
])
});
}
});
{{g-maps ... polylines=polylines}}
Adding Circles
export default Ember.Route.extend({
setupController: function(controller) {
controller.setProperties({
// Must be an Ember Array
circles: Ember.A([
{
id: 'unique-circle-id', // Recommended
lat: 32.75494243654723, // Required
lng: -86.8359375, // Required
radius: 500000 // Not Required, but you'll probaby want to see it
click: function(event, circle) {},
rightclick: function(event, circle) {},
dblclick: function(event, circle) {},
mouseover: function(event, circle) {},
mouseout: function(event, circle) {},
mouseup: function(event, circle) {},
mousedown: function(event, circle) {},
mousemove: function(event, circle) {},
drag: function(e, circle) {},
dragstart: function(e, circle) {},
dragend: function(e, circle) {},
radius_changed: function(circle) {},
center_changed: function(circle) {}
}
])
});
}
});
{{g-maps ... circles=circles}}
Adding Rectangles
export default Ember.Route.extend({
setupController: function(controller) {
controller.setProperties({
// Must be an Ember Array
rectangles: Ember.A([
{
id: 'unique-rectangle-id', // Recommended
bounds: [
[40.300476079749465, -102.3046875], // NE lat, lng
[26.258936094468414, -73.828125] // SW lat, lng
],
strokeColor: 'green',
strokeOpacity: 1,
strokeWeight: 3,
fillColor: 'green',
fillOpacity: 0.2,
click: function(event, rectangle) {},
rightclick: function(event, rectangle) {},
dblclick: function(event, rectangle) {},
mouseover: function(event, rectangle) {},
mouseout: function(event, rectangle) {},
mouseup: function(event, rectangle) {},
mousedown: function(event, rectangle) {},
mousemove: function(event, rectangle) {},
drag: function(e, rectangle) {},
dragstart: function(e, rectangle) {},
dragend: function(e, rectangle) {},
bounds_changed: function(rectangle) {}
}
])
});
}
});
{{g-maps ... rectangles=rectangles}}
Adding Overlays
export default Ember.Route.extend({
setupController: function(controller) {
controller.setProperties({
// Must be an Ember Array
overlays: Ember.A([
{
id: 'unique-overlay-id', // Recommended
lat: 32.75494243654723, // Required
lng: -86.8359375, // Required
content: '<strong class="my-class">Some HTML</strong>',
verticalAlign: 'top',
horizontalAlign: 'center',
click: function(event, overlay) {},
dblclick: function(event, overlay) {},
mouseup: function(event, overlay) {},
mousedown: function(event, overlay) {},
mouseover: function(event, overlay) {},
mousemove: function(event, overlay) {},
mouseout: function(event, overlay) {}
}
])
});
}
});
{{g-maps ... rectangles=rectangles}}
Basic G-Map Component Event
export default Ember.Route.extend({
actions: {
onMapEvent: function(event) {
console.info('Click coordinate',
event.latLng.lat(), // Latitude
event.latLng.lng() // Longitude
);
console.info('Map boundaries',
event.bounds[0], // Northeast map coordinate
event.bounds[1] // Southwest map coordinate
);
console.info('Map\'s center',
this.controller.lat,
this.controller.lng
);
event.mapIdle.then(function() { // Promise
console.log('maps done loading tiles and user is not interacting with map');
});
event.mapTilesLoaded.then(function() { // Promise
console.log('Map tiles have finished loading');
});
}
}
});
{{g-maps ... click="onMapClick"}}
Setting Map Properties
// Default settings
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
lat: 33.5205556,
lng: -86.8025,
mapType: 'satellite', // Accepts 'roadmap', 'satellite', 'hybrid', or 'terrain'
showMapTypeControl: true,
clickableIcons: true,
draggable: true,
disableDefaultUI: false,
disableDoubleClickZoom: false,
scrollwheel: true,
showZoomControl: true,
showScaleControl: true
});
{{g-maps ... mapType=myMapType}}
{{g-maps ... showMapTypeControl=true}}
{{g-maps ... draggable=true}}
{{g-maps ... disableDefaultUI=true}}
{{g-maps ... clickableIcons=true}}
{{g-maps ... disableDoubleClickZoom=true}}
{{g-maps ... scrollwheel=true}}
{{g-maps ... showZoomControl=true}}
{{g-maps ... showScaleControl=true}}
React to Map Loading Completion
export default Ember.Route.extend({
actions: {
onMapLoad(e) {
console.log(e.map +' has finished loading!');
// > "my-map has finished loading!"
}
}
});
{{g-maps name="my-map" loaded="onMapLoad"}}
Repurposed from the Google Maps Drawing Manager, Selections allow you to draw shapes on your map instance. This allows users to select areas on the map to interact with. Supported selection types include:
Selections Requirements
Selections requires the Google Maps Drawing library. To add this library in:
config/environment.js add:
ENV.googleMap = {
libraries: ['drawing']
};
Actions
Actions are fired when a selections are completed. Available selections actions are:
Heatmap is an abstraction of the Google Maps Heatmap Layer.
Heatmap Requirements
Heatmap requires the Google Maps Visualization library. To add this library in:
config/environment.js add:
ENV.googleMap = {
libraries: ['visualization']
};
In
config/environment.js
ENV.googleMap = {
// your configuration goes in here
libraries: ['places', 'geometry'], // milage varies based on g-maps supported features
version: '3', // not recommended
apiKey: 'your-unique-google-map-api-key',
lazyLoad: false, // default
language: 'ja', // optional
region: 'JA' // optional
}
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Matt Jensen. github.com/Matt-Jensen
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.