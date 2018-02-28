Ember CLI G-Maps

DEPRECATION NOTICE: This addon is deprecated, please use ember-google-maps instead.

Ember CLI G-Maps is a Google Map component for map driven applications.

A map driven application responds to map interactions with fresh data. What this means for the developer is that you will need consistent access to the state of the map as well as intuitive ways to efficiently render large amounts of data.

Ember-cli-g-maps seeks to give you the information you need, when you need it, so that you can make the necessary requests and render the most relevant map data for your users.

Built with the GMaps-For-Apps.js library, a fork of GMaps.

Installation

Supports:

Ember >=1.13

Google Maps v3

In terminal:

ember install ember-cli-g-maps

This will install the ember-cli-g-maps node module and the gmaps bower component. The g-maps component will be available to your application, however you need to update your environment configuration to avoid violating the content security policy.

Update your config/environment.js Content Security Policy to contain:

ENV.contentSecurityPolicy = { 'default-src' : "'none'" , 'script-src' : "'self' 'unsafe-eval' *.googleapis.com maps.gstatic.com" , 'font-src' : "'self' fonts.gstatic.com" , 'connect-src' : "'self' maps.gstatic.com" , 'img-src' : "'self' *.googleapis.com maps.gstatic.com csi.gstatic.com" , 'style-src' : "'self' 'unsafe-inline' fonts.googleapis.com maps.gstatic.com" };

You wont see your map unless it has height. In app/styles/app.css :

.ember-cli-g-map { height : 300px ; }

Documentation

Currently Supports

Usage

Simplest Possible G-Map

In your controller:

export default Ember.Controller.extend({ lat : 32.75494243654723 , lng : -86.8359375 , zoom : 4 });

In your template:

{{g-maps name="my-map" lat=lat lng=lng zoom=zoom}}

Adding Markers

export default Ember.Controller.extend({ markers : null , init() { this .set( 'markers' , [ { id : 'unique-marker-id' , lat : 33.516674497188255 , lng : -86.80091857910156 , infoWindow : { content : '<p>Birmingham</p>' , visible : true }, click(event, marker) {}, rightclick(event, marker) {}, dblclick(event, marker) {}, mouseover(event, marker) {}, mouseout(event, marker) {}, mouseup(event, marker) {}, mousedown(event, marker) {}, drag(e, marker) {}, dragstart(e, marker) {}, dragend(e, marker) {} } ]); } });

{{g-maps ... markers=markers}}

Adding Polygons

export default Ember.Route.extend({ setupController : function ( controller ) { controller.setProperties({ polygons : Ember.A([ { id : 'unique-polygon-id' , paths : [ [ 35.0041 , -88.1955 ], [ 31.0023 , -84.9944 ], [ 30.1546 , -88.3864 ], [ 34.9107 , -88.1461 ] ], click : function ( event, polygon ) {}, rightclick : function ( event, polygon ) {}, dblclick : function ( event, polygon ) {}, mouseover : function ( event, polygon ) {}, mouseout : function ( event, polygon ) {}, mouseup : function ( event, polygon ) {}, mousedown : function ( event, polygon ) {}, mousemove : function ( event, polygon ) {}, drag : function ( event, polygon ) {}, dragstart : function ( event, polygon ) {}, dragend : function ( event, polygon ) {}, set_at : function ( polygonPath ) {}, insert_at : function ( polygonPath ) {}, remove_at : function ( polygonPath ) {} } ]) }); } });

{{g-maps ... polygons=polygons}}

Adding Polylines

export default Ember.Route.extend({ setupController : function ( controller ) { controller.setProperties({ polylines : Ember.A([ { id : 'unique-polyline-id' , strokeColor : 'blue' , strokeOpacity : 1 , strokeWeight : 6 , path : [ [ 34.220 , -100.7 ], [ 33.783 , -92.81 ], [ 35.946 , -94.83 ], [ 32.458 , -95.71 ], [ 33.783 , -92.85 ] ], click : function ( event, polyline ) {}, rightclick : function ( event, polyline ) {}, dblclick : function ( event, polyline ) {}, mouseover : function ( event, polyline ) {}, mouseout : function ( event, polyline ) {}, mouseup : function ( event, polyline ) {}, mousedown : function ( event, polyline ) {}, mousemove : function ( event, polyline ) {}, set_at : function ( polylinePath ) {}, insert_at : function ( polylinePath ) {}, remove_at : function ( polylinePath ) {} } ]) }); } });

{{g-maps ... polylines=polylines}}

Adding Circles

export default Ember.Route.extend({ setupController : function ( controller ) { controller.setProperties({ circles : Ember.A([ { id : 'unique-circle-id' , lat : 32.75494243654723 , lng : -86.8359375 , radius : 500000 click : function ( event, circle ) {}, rightclick : function ( event, circle ) {}, dblclick : function ( event, circle ) {}, mouseover : function ( event, circle ) {}, mouseout : function ( event, circle ) {}, mouseup : function ( event, circle ) {}, mousedown : function ( event, circle ) {}, mousemove : function ( event, circle ) {}, drag : function ( e, circle ) {}, dragstart : function ( e, circle ) {}, dragend : function ( e, circle ) {}, radius_changed : function ( circle ) {}, center_changed : function ( circle ) {} } ]) }); } });

{{g-maps ... circles=circles}}

Adding Rectangles

export default Ember.Route.extend({ setupController : function ( controller ) { controller.setProperties({ rectangles : Ember.A([ { id : 'unique-rectangle-id' , bounds : [ [ 40.300476079749465 , -102.3046875 ], [ 26.258936094468414 , -73.828125 ] ], strokeColor : 'green' , strokeOpacity : 1 , strokeWeight : 3 , fillColor : 'green' , fillOpacity : 0.2 , click : function ( event, rectangle ) {}, rightclick : function ( event, rectangle ) {}, dblclick : function ( event, rectangle ) {}, mouseover : function ( event, rectangle ) {}, mouseout : function ( event, rectangle ) {}, mouseup : function ( event, rectangle ) {}, mousedown : function ( event, rectangle ) {}, mousemove : function ( event, rectangle ) {}, drag : function ( e, rectangle ) {}, dragstart : function ( e, rectangle ) {}, dragend : function ( e, rectangle ) {}, bounds_changed : function ( rectangle ) {} } ]) }); } });

{{g-maps ... rectangles=rectangles}}

Adding Overlays

export default Ember.Route.extend({ setupController : function ( controller ) { controller.setProperties({ overlays : Ember.A([ { id : 'unique-overlay-id' , lat : 32.75494243654723 , lng : -86.8359375 , content : '<strong class="my-class">Some HTML</strong>' , verticalAlign : 'top' , horizontalAlign : 'center' , click : function ( event, overlay ) {}, dblclick : function ( event, overlay ) {}, mouseup : function ( event, overlay ) {}, mousedown : function ( event, overlay ) {}, mouseover : function ( event, overlay ) {}, mousemove : function ( event, overlay ) {}, mouseout : function ( event, overlay ) {} } ]) }); } });

{{g-maps ... rectangles=rectangles}}

Basic G-Map Component Event

export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { onMapEvent : function ( event ) { console .info( 'Click coordinate' , event.latLng.lat(), event.latLng.lng() ); console .info( 'Map boundaries' , event.bounds[ 0 ], event.bounds[ 1 ] ); console .info( 'Map\'s center' , this .controller.lat, this .controller.lng ); event.mapIdle.then( function ( ) { console .log( 'maps done loading tiles and user is not interacting with map' ); }); event.mapTilesLoaded.then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Map tiles have finished loading' ); }); } } });

{{g-maps ... click="onMapClick"}}

Setting Map Properties

export default Ember.Controller.extend({ lat : 33.5205556 , lng : -86.8025 , mapType : 'satellite' , showMapTypeControl : true , clickableIcons : true , draggable : true , disableDefaultUI : false , disableDoubleClickZoom : false , scrollwheel : true , showZoomControl : true , showScaleControl : true });

{{g-maps ... mapType=myMapType}}

{{g-maps ... showMapTypeControl=true}}

{{g-maps ... draggable=true}}

{{g-maps ... disableDefaultUI=true}}

{{g-maps ... clickableIcons=true}}

{{g-maps ... disableDoubleClickZoom=true}}

{{g-maps ... scrollwheel=true}}

{{g-maps ... showZoomControl=true}}

{{g-maps ... showScaleControl=true}}

React to Map Loading Completion

export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { onMapLoad(e) { console .log(e.map + ' has finished loading!' ); } } });

{{g-maps name="my-map" loaded="onMapLoad"}}

Supported G-Maps Events

click

bounds_changed

center_changed

dblclick

drag

dragend

dragstart

heading_changed

idle

maptypeid_changed

mousemove

mouseout

mouseover

projection_changed

resize

rightclick

tilesloaded

tilt_changed

zoom_changed

Selections

Repurposed from the Google Maps Drawing Manager, Selections allow you to draw shapes on your map instance. This allows users to select areas on the map to interact with. Supported selection types include:

Markers

Rectangles

Circles

Polygons

Polylines

Selections Requirements

Selections requires the Google Maps Drawing library. To add this library in: config/environment.js add:

ENV.googleMap = { libraries: ['drawing'] };

Actions

Actions are fired when a selections are completed. Available selections actions are:

selectionsMarker

selectionsCircle

selectionsRectangle

selectionsPolygon

selectionsPolyline

Heatmap

Heatmap is an abstraction of the Google Maps Heatmap Layer.

Heatmap Requirements

Heatmap requires the Google Maps Visualization library. To add this library in: config/environment.js add:

ENV.googleMap = { libraries: ['visualization'] };

Planned Features

Customization

In config/environment.js

ENV.googleMap = { libraries : [ 'places' , 'geometry' ], version : '3' , apiKey : 'your-unique-google-map-api-key' , lazyLoad : false , language : 'ja' , region : 'JA' }

Contributors

Changelog

Fixes bug when Ember-Data not included

Adds Map refresh service

Adds Map theming

Adds Lazy Load support

Adds Geocoding

Adds Google Places Autocomplete

Wrap GMaps-for-apps geocoding service in Promise

Adds scale control support

Adds work client api-key support

Unit test refactor

Restructures g-maps core functionality

Delegated gMap service onLoad to component loaded action

Fixed some core mixin test race conditions

Updated readme

Upgrade to Ember-cli@1.13.8

Reverted to RSVP.Promise for tests

Unit test for Overlay Mixin

Travis-CI Badge

Ember Observer Badge

Passing Phantom Tests

Google Maps Overlays child

README Overlay examples

Document supported child events

Google Maps API updates

Heatmap tests

Heatmap Extension

Full test coverage

Fixed GMap zooming lat lng hijacking

Added warnings for invalid selections' props

Added syncing of DrawingManager controls to selectionsMode

Fix auto setting of map type to 'undefined'

Added Rectangle Maps Child

Map selections

fixed g-maps bindings on center_changed

Fixed Bower dependency

GMaps-For-Apps.js rendering layer

Improved Map Child bindings No longer requires id property

Polyline Map Child

Performant Map destroy

Basic Map Component Bound MapType

Map service map idle promise map tilesLoaded promise

Marker Map Child

Circle Map Child

Polygon Map Child

