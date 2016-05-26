Repo currently unmaintained!

Due to lack of time, we are currently unable to maintain this project. We are, however, happy to continue accepting pull requests.

Especially welcome:

Tests

Ember CLI Foundation SASS Addon

Tested against ember-cli > v2.0.0 If you want to use it with ember-cli >=0.1.2, use v1.2.0 of the addon. If you want to use it with ember-cli >=0.0.44, use v0.3.3 of the addon.

This addon automates the steps to include SASS with Foundation 5.5.0 into your ember-cli app using ember-cli-sass as well as simplifying the customization of the settings and which components you want to include.

It also installs broccoli-clean-css, purely for convenience since it generally seems to lead to the best minification results: http://goalsmashers.github.io/css-minification-benchmark/.

Usage

Installation

ember install ember-cli-foundation-sass

Installation (ember-cli < 0.1.5)

npm install ember-cli-foundation-sass --save-dev

ember g ember-cli-foundation-sass

If you clone an existing project with this addon, just run npm i && bower i .

What It Does

Running the blueprint installs Foundation 5.5.0 via Bower, copies over the _settings.scss as well as the foundation.scss to your app/styles folder. It also creates a default app.scss that imports the _settings.scss as well as the _foundation.scss , so you can serve the app immediately. Lastly, it installs the already mentioned dependencies ember-cli-sass and broccoli-clean-css.

This setup is made so you don't have to worry about how to customize Foundation, but just lets you do it. Furthermore ember-cli-sass helps that the foundation import statements (in the _foundation.scss ) 'just' work.

Options

This addon provides an API to simplify adding the Foundation JavaScript modules and dependencies:

var app = new EmberApp({ 'ember-cli-foundation-sass' : { 'modernizr' : true , 'fastclick' : true , 'foundationJs' : 'all' } }); var app = new EmberApp({ 'ember-cli-foundation-sass' : { 'foundationJs' : [ 'tab' , 'topbar' , 'orbit' , 'dropdown' ] } }); var app = new EmberApp({ 'ember-cli-foundation-sass' : { 'foundationJs' : true } });

Whenever you use any foundation JS module in your code, make sure that view/component includes the following: