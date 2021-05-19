Ember CLI Foundation 6 SASS

Looking for maintainer

Sadly I am no longer able to maintain this project due to time constraints and no longer working with Foundation. I am happy to review pull requests but ideally I am looking for a new maintainer. If you're interested send me a message. New maintainer must already have reasonably popular packages, ideally within the Ember community.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-sass ember install ember-cli-foundation- 6 -sass

Getting Started

Run the generator to install the dependencies

ember g ember-cli-foundation-6-sass

Then, either let the generator add the app.scss file, or include the following in your existing one:

@include foundation-everything;

Note - Due to issue introduced by foundation-sites@6.3.0 , you should use the following in your app.scss until the issue resolved.

@ import "foundation-sites/foundation" ;

Also, if you encountered error Error: File to import not found or unreadable: util/util. , you need to include

@ import "foundation-sites/util/util" ;

See Foundation 6 documentation for details.

http://foundation.zurb.com/sites/docs/

If you want to include just the partials that you are actually using in your app, copy the foundation-everything mixin into a foundation-custom file, and import that mixin instead of the foundation-everything mixin. Then you can adjust what is and isn't included by editing the foundation-custom file. Warning: you will need to manage your dependencies and styles manually if going this route.

Javascript

To use Foundation's Javascript features add foundationJS to your Ember app's options.

var EmberApp = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'ember-cli-foundation-6-sass' : { 'foundationJs' : 'all' } }); return app.toTree(); };

Javascript Partials

To use only parts of Foundation's Javascript features add foundationJS to your Ember app's options with an array of the elements to include. Remove the elements that should not be included. Using this method will require managing the dependencies for each component and making sure the appropriate util. files are included for the components being included. Because Foundation since v6.2 has written the modules in ES6, they need to be transpiled to ES5 (Ember does not transpile the vendors.js files).

var EmberApp = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'ember-cli-foundation-6-sass' : { 'foundationJs' : [ 'core' , 'util.box' , 'util.keyboard' , 'util.mediaQuery' , 'util.motion' , 'util.nest' , 'util.timer' 'util.touch' , 'util.triggers' , 'abide' , 'accordion' , 'accordionMenu' , 'drilldown' , 'dropdown' , 'dropdownMenu' , 'equalizer' , 'interchange' , 'magellan' , 'offcanvas' , 'orbit' , 'responsiveMenu' , 'responsiveToggle' , 'reveal' , 'slider' , 'sticky' , 'tabs' , 'toggler' , 'tooltip' ] }, } }); return app.toTree(); };

Change Log

foundation-sites is imported and usage of Foundation global has been deprecated. Custom wrappers that triggers the Foundation jQuery plugin will need to import foundation-sites in order for the Foundation jQuery plugin to be available.

Example:

import Ember from "ember" ; import "foundation-sites" ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ didInsertElement() { this .$().foundation(); } });

Included components

Majority of the Foundation components which require Javascript have been turned into Ember components.

The vast majority of the Foundation Javascript options have been exposed as component parameters. See the Zurb Foundation for Sites documentation for any specifics.

Any exceptions are documented below.

Each Foundation Javascript widget can be directly accessed through the zfUi property. For example, the following would call the open method on the reveal component:

myRevealComponent.get( 'zfUi' ).open();

A full sample is available in tests/dummy/app/templates/application.hbs

To run the sample, clone this repo and run:

npm install ember serve

Accordion Menu

Usage

{{# zf -accordion-menu}} < li > < a href = "#" > Item 1 </ a > < ul class = "menu vertical nested" > < li > < a href = "#" > Item 1A </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Item 1B </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Item 2 </ a > </ li > {{/ zf -accordion-menu}}

Accordion

Usage

{{# zf -accordion}} < li class = "accordion-item is-active" data-accordion-item > < a class = "accordion-title" > Accordion 1 </ a > < div class = "accordion-content" data-tab-content > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. </ div > </ li > < li class = "accordion-item" data-accordion-item > < a class = "accordion-title" > Accordion 2 </ a > < div class = "accordion-content" data-tab-content > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Esse aliquid, optio ab! </ div > </ li > < li class = "accordion-item" data-accordion-item > < a class = "accordion-title" > Accordion 3 </ a > < div class = "accordion-content" data-tab-content > I would start in the open state, due to using the `is-active` state class. </ div > </ li > {{/ zf -accordion}}

Callout (With ember-cli-flash Integration)

This addon tends to avoid markup-only related components, this component is a special case. This is a good way to easily provide a flash-message-style component to your Ember app.

This is designed to integrate with the ember-cli-flash addon (which provides a foundation5 styling option)

Usage with ember-cli-flash

{{# each flashMessages.queue as |flash|}} {{zf-callout flash=flash}} {{/ each }}

If you want to bring your own data and actions:

{{zf-callout type="success" content="add content here"}}

Or use block params:

{{# zf -callout}} Oops, something happened, but I don't know what. {{/ zf -callout}}

Drilldown Menu

Usage

{{# zf -drilldown-menu}} < li > < a href = "#" > Item 1 </ a > < ul class = "vertical menu" > < li > < a href = "#" > Item 1A </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Item 2 </ a > </ li > {{/ zf -drilldown-menu}}

Dropdown Menu

Usage

{{# zf -dropdown-menu class="vertical"}} < li > < a href = "#" > Item 1 </ a > < ul class = "menu" > < li > < a href = "#" > Item 1A </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Item 2 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Item 3 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Item 4 </ a > </ li > {{/ zf -dropdown-menu}}

Dropdown

Usage

< button class = "button" data-toggle = "example-dropdown" > Toggle Dropdown </ button > {{# zf -dropdown id="example-dropdown"}} Example form in a dropdown. < form > < div class = "row" > < div class = "medium-6 columns" > < label > Name < input type = "text" placeholder = "Kirk, James T." > </ label > </ div > < div class = "medium-6 columns" > < label > Rank < input type = "text" placeholder = "Captain" > </ label > </ div > </ div > </ form > {{/ zf -dropdown}}

Magellan

Usage

{{# zf -magellan}} < li > < a href = "#reveal" > Reveal </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#accordion-menu" > Accordion Menu </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#accordion" > Accordion </ a > </ li > {{/ zf -magellan}} < div class = "row" id = "reveal" > </ div > < div class = "row" id = "accordion-menu" > </ div > < div class = "row" id = "accordion" > </ div >

There are several additional options outside of the documented options on the Zurb Foundation site.

Option Description showLeftOffCanvas Show left off-canvas element showRightOffCanvas Show right off-canvas element

Accessing the zf widget directly is a bit different with the off-canvas component. In the case of a single off canvas element (i.e. left or right ) the zfUi element can be accessed. However, if both the showLeftOffCanvas and showRightOffCanvas flags are set, this is a bit problematic. An array containing both of the elements can be accessed as the zfUiList member.

Usage. This illustrates both a left and right off-canvas widget.

{{# zf -off-canvas showRightOffCanvas=true as |section| }} {{# if section.isOffCanvasLeft}} < p > Example left off canvas content </ p > {{ else if section.isOffCanvasRight}} < p > Example right off canvas content </ p > {{ else }} < button class = "button" data-toggle = "zf-off-canvas-left" > Toggle Off-canvas Left </ button > < button class = "button" data-toggle = "zf-off-canvas-right" > Toggle Off-canvas Right </ button > {{/ if }} {{/ zf -off-canvas}}

Orbit

The following options are not yet supported:

animInFromRight

animOutToRight

animInFromLeft

animOutToLeft

useMUI

Usage

{{# zf -orbit nav-buttons=true}} < ul class = "orbit-container" > < button class = "orbit-previous" aria-label = "previous" > < span class = "show-for-sr" > Previous Slide </ span > ◀ </ button > < button class = "orbit-next" aria-label = "next" > < span class = "show-for-sr" > Next Slide </ span > ▶ </ button > < li class = "is-active orbit-slide" > < div > < h3 class = "text-center" > 1: You can also throw some text in here! </ h3 > < p class = "text-center" > Achieve an animation-free Orbit with the data attribute data-use-m-u-i="false" </ p > < h3 class = "text-center" > This Orbit slider does not use animations. </ h3 > </ div > </ li > < li class = "orbit-slide" > < div > < h3 class = "text-center" > 2: You can also throw some text in here! </ h3 > < p class = "text-center" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Unde harum rem, beatae ipsa consectetur quisquam. Rerum ratione, delectus atque tempore sed, suscipit ullam, beatae distinctio cupiditate ipsam eligendi tempora expedita. </ p > < h3 class = "text-center" > This Orbit slider does not use animations. </ h3 > </ div > </ li > < li class = "orbit-slide" > < div > < h3 class = "text-center" > 3: You can also throw some text in here! </ h3 > < p class = "text-center" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Unde harum rem, beatae ipsa consectetur quisquam. Rerum ratione, delectus atque tempore sed, suscipit ullam, beatae distinctio cupiditate ipsam eligendi tempora expedita. </ p > < h3 class = "text-center" > This Orbit slider does not use animations. </ h3 > </ div > </ li > < li class = "orbit-slide" > < div > < h3 class = "text-center" > 4: You can also throw some text in here! </ h3 > < p class = "text-center" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Unde harum rem, beatae ipsa consectetur quisquam. Rerum ratione, delectus atque tempore sed, suscipit ullam, beatae distinctio cupiditate ipsam eligendi tempora expedita. </ p > < h3 class = "text-center" > This Orbit slider does not use animations. </ h3 > </ div > </ li > </ ul > < nav class = "orbit-bullets" > < button class = "is-active" data-slide = "0" > < span class = "show-for-sr" > First slide details. </ span > < span class = "show-for-sr" > Current Slide </ span > </ button > < button data-slide = "1" > < span class = "show-for-sr" > Second slide details. </ span > </ button > < button data-slide = "2" > < span class = "show-for-sr" > Third slide details. </ span > </ button > < button data-slide = "3" > < span class = "show-for-sr" > Fourth slide details. </ span > </ button > </ nav > {{/ zf -orbit}}

Reveal

The following options are not yet supported:

animationIn

animationOut

Usage

< p > < a data-open = "exampleModal" > Click me for a modal </ a > </ p > {{# zf -reveal id="exampleModal" overlay=showDialogOverlay}} < h1 > Awesome. I Have It. </ h1 > < p class = "lead" > Your couch. It is mine. </ p > < p > I'm a cool paragraph that lives inside of an even cooler modal. Wins! </ p > < button class = "close-button" data-close aria-label = "Close reveal" type = "button" > < span aria-hidden = "true" > × </ span > </ button > {{/ zf -reveal}} < p > {{input type="checkbox" name="showDialogOverlay" checked=showDialogOverlay}} Show Overlay </ p >

Slider

Usage

{{# zf -slider}} < span class = "slider-handle" data-slider-handle role = "slider" tabindex = "1" > </ span > < span class = "slider-fill" data-slider-fill > </ span > < input type = "hidden" > {{/ zf -slider}}

Tabs

Usage

{{# zf -tabs id="example-tabs"}} < li class = "tabs-title is-active" > < a href = "#panel1" aria-selected = "true" > Tab 1 </ a > </ li > < li class = "tabs-title" > < a href = "#panel2" > Tab 2 </ a > </ li > {{/ zf -tabs}} < div class = "tabs-content" data-tabs-content = "example-tabs" > < div class = "tabs-panel is-active" id = "panel1" > < p > Vivamus hendrerit arcu sed erat molestie vehicula. Sed auctor neque eu tellus rhoncus ut eleifend nibh porttitor. Ut in nulla enim. Phasellus molestie magna non est bibendum non venenatis nisl tempor. Suspendisse dictum feugiat nisl ut dapibus. </ p > </ div > < div class = "tabs-panel" id = "panel2" > < p > Suspendisse dictum feugiat nisl ut dapibus. Vivamus hendrerit arcu sed erat molestie vehicula. Ut in nulla enim. Phasellus molestie magna non est bibendum non venenatis nisl tempor. Sed auctor neque eu tellus rhoncus ut eleifend nibh porttitor. </ p > </ div > </ div >

Tooltip

The template option has been renamed to zf-template as this causes a collision with an existing Ember component member.

Usage

< p > The {{# zf -tooltip title="Fancy word for a beetle."}} scarabaeus {{/ zf -tooltip}} hung quite clear of any branches, and, if allowed to fall, would have fallen at our feet. Legrand immediately took the scythe, and cleared with it a circular space, three or four yards in diameter, just beneath the insect, and, having accomplished this, ordered Jupiter to let go the string and come down from the tree. </ p >

Work to do