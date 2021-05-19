Sadly I am no longer able to maintain this project due to time constraints and no longer working with Foundation. I am happy to review pull requests but ideally I am looking for a new maintainer. If you're interested send me a message. New maintainer must already have reasonably popular packages, ideally within the Ember community.
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-sass
ember install ember-cli-foundation-6-sass
Run the generator to install the dependencies
ember g ember-cli-foundation-6-sass
Then, either let the generator add the
app.scss file, or include the following in your existing one:
// For foundation-sites <= 6.3.0
// @import 'foundation';
// For foundation-sites >= 6.3.0
@include foundation-everything;
Note - Due to issue introduced by
foundation-sites@6.3.0, you should use the following in your
app.scss until the issue resolved.
@import "foundation-sites/foundation";
Also, if you encountered error
Error: File to import not found or unreadable: util/util., you need to include
@import "foundation-sites/util/util";
See Foundation 6 documentation for details.
http://foundation.zurb.com/sites/docs/
If you want to include just the partials that you are actually using in your app, copy the
foundation-everything mixin
into a
foundation-custom file, and import that mixin instead of the
foundation-everything mixin. Then you can adjust
what is and isn't included by editing the
foundation-custom file. Warning: you will need to manage your dependencies
and styles manually if going this route.
To use Foundation's Javascript features add
foundationJS to your Ember app's options.
// ember-cli-build.js
/* global require, module */
var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
// Add options here
'ember-cli-foundation-6-sass': {
'foundationJs': 'all'
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
To use only parts of Foundation's Javascript features add
foundationJS to your
Ember app's options with an array of the elements to include. Remove the elements that
should not be included. Using this method will require managing the dependencies for each
component and making sure the appropriate
util. files are included for the components
being included. Because Foundation since v6.2 has written the modules in ES6, they need
to be transpiled to ES5 (Ember does not transpile the vendors.js files).
// ember-cli-build.js
/* global require, module */
var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
// Add options here
'ember-cli-foundation-6-sass': {
'foundationJs': [
'core',
'util.box',
'util.keyboard',
'util.mediaQuery',
'util.motion',
'util.nest',
// Renamed from util.timerAndImageLoader to util.timer in foundation-sites@6.4
// 'util.timerAndImageLoader',
'util.timer'
'util.touch',
'util.triggers',
'abide',
'accordion',
'accordionMenu',
'drilldown',
'dropdown',
'dropdownMenu',
'equalizer',
'interchange',
'magellan',
'offcanvas',
'orbit',
'responsiveMenu',
'responsiveToggle',
'reveal',
'slider',
'sticky',
'tabs',
'toggler',
'tooltip'
]
},
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
foundation-sites is imported and usage of
Foundation global has been deprecated. Custom wrappers that triggers the Foundation jQuery plugin will need to import
foundation-sites in order for the Foundation jQuery plugin to be available.
Example:
import Ember from "ember";
import "foundation-sites";
export default Ember.Component.extend({
didInsertElement() {
this.$().foundation();
}
});
Majority of the Foundation components which require Javascript have been turned into Ember components.
The vast majority of the Foundation Javascript options have been exposed as component parameters. See the Zurb Foundation for Sites documentation for any specifics.
Any exceptions are documented below.
Each Foundation Javascript widget can be directly accessed through the zfUi property. For example, the following would call the open method on the reveal component:
myRevealComponent.get('zfUi').open();
A full sample is available in tests/dummy/app/templates/application.hbs
To run the sample, clone this repo and run:
npm install
ember serve
Usage
{{#zf-accordion-menu}}
<li>
<a href="#">Item 1</a>
<ul class="menu vertical nested">
<li><a href="#">Item 1A</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Item 1B</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a href="#">Item 2</a></li>
{{/zf-accordion-menu}}
Usage
{{#zf-accordion}}
<li class="accordion-item is-active" data-accordion-item>
<a class="accordion-title">Accordion 1</a>
<div class="accordion-content" data-tab-content>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.
</div>
</li>
<li class="accordion-item" data-accordion-item>
<a class="accordion-title">Accordion 2</a>
<div class="accordion-content" data-tab-content>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Esse aliquid, optio ab!
</div>
</li>
<li class="accordion-item" data-accordion-item>
<a class="accordion-title">Accordion 3</a>
<div class="accordion-content" data-tab-content>
I would start in the open state, due to using the `is-active` state class.
</div>
</li>
{{/zf-accordion}}
ember-cli-flash Integration)
This addon tends to avoid markup-only related components, this component is a special case. This is a good way to easily provide a flash-message-style component to your Ember app.
This is designed to integrate with the ember-cli-flash addon (which provides a foundation5 styling option)
Usage with ember-cli-flash
{{#each flashMessages.queue as |flash|}}
{{zf-callout flash=flash}}
{{/each}}
If you want to bring your own data and actions:
{{zf-callout type="success" content="add content here"}}
Or use block params:
{{#zf-callout}}
Oops, something happened, but I don't know what.
{{/zf-callout}}
Usage
{{#zf-drilldown-menu}}
<li>
<a href="#">Item 1</a>
<ul class="vertical menu">
<li><a href="#">Item 1A</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a href="#">Item 2</a></li>
{{/zf-drilldown-menu}}
Usage
{{#zf-dropdown-menu class="vertical"}}
<li>
<a href="#">Item 1</a>
<ul class="menu">
<li><a href="#">Item 1A</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a href="#">Item 2</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Item 3</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Item 4</a></li>
{{/zf-dropdown-menu}}
Usage
<button class="button" data-toggle="example-dropdown">Toggle Dropdown</button>
{{#zf-dropdown id="example-dropdown"}}
Example form in a dropdown.
<form>
<div class="row">
<div class="medium-6 columns">
<label>Name
<input type="text" placeholder="Kirk, James T.">
</label>
</div>
<div class="medium-6 columns">
<label>Rank
<input type="text" placeholder="Captain">
</label>
</div>
</div>
</form>
{{/zf-dropdown}}
Usage
{{#zf-magellan}}
<li><a href="#reveal">Reveal</a></li>
<li><a href="#accordion-menu">Accordion Menu</a></li>
<li><a href="#accordion">Accordion</a></li>
{{/zf-magellan}}
<div class="row" id="reveal">
<!-- Your content here -->
</div>
<div class="row" id="accordion-menu">
<!-- Your content here -->
</div>
<div class="row" id="accordion">
<!-- Your content here -->
</div>
There are several additional options outside of the documented options on the Zurb Foundation site.
|Option
|Description
|showLeftOffCanvas
|Show left off-canvas element
|showRightOffCanvas
|Show right off-canvas element
Accessing the zf widget directly is a bit different with the off-canvas component. In the case of a single off canvas element (i.e. left or right ) the zfUi element can be accessed. However, if both the showLeftOffCanvas and showRightOffCanvas flags are set, this is a bit problematic. An array containing both of the elements can be accessed as the zfUiList member.
Usage. This illustrates both a left and right off-canvas widget.
{{#zf-off-canvas showRightOffCanvas=true as |section| }}
{{#if section.isOffCanvasLeft}}
<p>Example left off canvas content</p>
{{else if section.isOffCanvasRight}}
<p>Example right off canvas content</p>
{{else}}
<!-- Main body goes here -->
<!-- Buttons to toggle off canvas -->
<button class="button" data-toggle="zf-off-canvas-left">Toggle Off-canvas Left</button>
<button class="button" data-toggle="zf-off-canvas-right">Toggle Off-canvas Right</button>
{{/if}}
{{/zf-off-canvas}}
The following options are not yet supported:
Usage
{{#zf-orbit nav-buttons=true}}
<ul class="orbit-container">
<button class="orbit-previous" aria-label="previous"><span class="show-for-sr">Previous Slide</span>◀</button>
<button class="orbit-next" aria-label="next"><span class="show-for-sr">Next Slide</span>▶</button>
<li class="is-active orbit-slide">
<div>
<h3 class="text-center">1: You can also throw some text in here!</h3>
<p class="text-center">Achieve an animation-free Orbit with the data attribute data-use-m-u-i="false"</p>
<h3 class="text-center">This Orbit slider does not use animations.</h3>
</div>
</li>
<li class="orbit-slide">
<div>
<h3 class="text-center">2: You can also throw some text in here!</h3>
<p class="text-center">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.
Unde harum rem, beatae ipsa consectetur quisquam. Rerum ratione, delectus atque
tempore sed, suscipit ullam, beatae distinctio cupiditate ipsam eligendi tempora
expedita.
</p>
<h3 class="text-center">This Orbit slider does not use animations.</h3>
</div>
</li>
<li class="orbit-slide">
<div>
<h3 class="text-center">3: You can also throw some text in here!</h3>
<p class="text-center">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Unde harum rem,
beatae ipsa consectetur quisquam. Rerum ratione, delectus atque tempore sed,
suscipit ullam, beatae distinctio cupiditate ipsam eligendi tempora expedita.
</p>
<h3 class="text-center">This Orbit slider does not use animations.</h3>
</div>
</li>
<li class="orbit-slide">
<div>
<h3 class="text-center">4: You can also throw some text in here!</h3>
<p class="text-center">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.
Unde harum rem, beatae ipsa consectetur quisquam. Rerum ratione, delectus atque
tempore sed, suscipit ullam, beatae distinctio cupiditate ipsam eligendi tempora
expedita.
</p>
<h3 class="text-center">This Orbit slider does not use animations.</h3>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
<nav class="orbit-bullets">
<button class="is-active" data-slide="0"><span class="show-for-sr">First slide details.</span>
<span class="show-for-sr">Current Slide</span></button>
<button data-slide="1"><span class="show-for-sr">Second slide details.</span></button>
<button data-slide="2"><span class="show-for-sr">Third slide details.</span></button>
<button data-slide="3"><span class="show-for-sr">Fourth slide details.</span></button>
</nav>
{{/zf-orbit}}
The following options are not yet supported:
Usage
<p><a data-open="exampleModal">Click me for a modal</a></p>
{{#zf-reveal id="exampleModal" overlay=showDialogOverlay}}
<h1>Awesome. I Have It.</h1>
<p class="lead">Your couch. It is mine.</p>
<p>I'm a cool paragraph that lives inside of an even cooler modal. Wins!</p>
<button class="close-button" data-close aria-label="Close reveal" type="button">
<span aria-hidden="true">×</span>
</button>
{{/zf-reveal}}
<p>{{input type="checkbox" name="showDialogOverlay" checked=showDialogOverlay}} Show Overlay</p>
Usage
{{#zf-slider}}
<span class="slider-handle" data-slider-handle role="slider" tabindex="1"></span>
<span class="slider-fill" data-slider-fill></span>
<input type="hidden">
{{/zf-slider}}
Usage
{{#zf-tabs id="example-tabs"}}
<li class="tabs-title is-active"><a href="#panel1" aria-selected="true">Tab 1</a></li>
<li class="tabs-title"><a href="#panel2">Tab 2</a></li>
{{/zf-tabs}}
<div class="tabs-content" data-tabs-content="example-tabs">
<div class="tabs-panel is-active" id="panel1">
<p>
Vivamus hendrerit arcu sed erat molestie vehicula. Sed auctor neque eu tellus rhoncus
ut eleifend nibh porttitor. Ut in nulla enim. Phasellus molestie magna non est
bibendum non venenatis nisl tempor. Suspendisse dictum feugiat nisl ut dapibus.
</p>
</div>
<div class="tabs-panel" id="panel2">
<p>
Suspendisse dictum feugiat nisl ut dapibus. Vivamus hendrerit arcu sed erat molestie
vehicula. Ut in nulla enim. Phasellus molestie magna non est bibendum non venenatis
nisl tempor. Sed auctor neque eu tellus rhoncus ut eleifend nibh porttitor.
</p>
</div>
</div>
The template option has been renamed to zf-template as this causes a collision with an existing Ember component member.
Usage
<p>
The {{#zf-tooltip title="Fancy word for a beetle."}}scarabaeus{{/zf-tooltip}} hung quite
clear of any branches, and, if allowed to fall, would have fallen at our feet. Legrand
immediately took the scythe, and cleared with it a circular space, three or four yards
in diameter, just beneath the insect, and, having accomplished this, ordered Jupiter to
let go the string and come down from the tree.
</p>