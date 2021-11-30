This Ember-CLI addon adds file uploads through FormData to the Ember Data

Install

ember install ember-cli-form-data

Usage

Add a file field on the model

export default DS.Model.extend({ attachment : DS.attr( 'file' ), ... });

Add the FormDataMixin to your post adapter. Run ember g adapter post if you don't have the adapter.

import FormDataAdapterMixin from 'ember-cli-form-data/mixins/form-data-adapter' ; export default ApplicationAdapter.extend(FormDataAdapterMixin, { });

Then you can use an <input type='file' id='file-field'/> to send the attachment:

var file = document .getElementById( 'file-field' ).files[ 0 ]; model.set( 'attachment' , file); model.save();

This will send the attachment and all other attributes as a FormData object.

Flatten FormData fields

Some api's desire the form data fields to not include the root object name. For example, the default adapter behavior would result in post[title] in your serialized data. If your api instead expects just title , add disableRoot: true to remove the model name from the fields.

Other Resources

Thanks

This addon was inspired by Matt Beedle's blog post http://blog.mattbeedle.name/posts/file-uploads-in-ember-data/