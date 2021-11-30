openbase logo
ecf

ember-cli-form-data

by Greg
2.1.2 (see all)

Ember CLI addon that adds FormData file uploads to Ember Data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-cli-form-data

This Ember-CLI addon adds file uploads through FormData to the Ember Data

Install

ember install ember-cli-form-data

Usage

Add a file field on the model

// models/post.js

export default DS.Model.extend({
  attachment: DS.attr('file'),
  ...
});

Add the FormDataMixin to your post adapter. Run ember g adapter post if you don't have the adapter.

// adapters/post.js

import FormDataAdapterMixin from 'ember-cli-form-data/mixins/form-data-adapter';

export default ApplicationAdapter.extend(FormDataAdapterMixin, {
  // Adapter code
});

Then you can use an <input type='file' id='file-field'/> to send the attachment: 

var file = document.getElementById('file-field').files[0];
model.set('attachment', file);
model.save();

This will send the attachment and all other attributes as a FormData object.

Flatten FormData fields

Some api's desire the form data fields to not include the root object name. For example, the default adapter behavior would result in post[title] in your serialized data. If your api instead expects just title, add disableRoot: true to remove the model name from the fields.

Other Resources

Thanks

This addon was inspired by Matt Beedle's blog post http://blog.mattbeedle.name/posts/file-uploads-in-ember-data/

