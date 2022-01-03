Simple, highly configurable flash messages for ember.
This ember addon adds a flash message service and component to your app.
ember install ember-cli-flash
This addon is tested against the Ember
release,
beta and
canary channels, back to Ember
v3.16.
Usage is very simple. First, add one of the template examples to your app. Then, inject the
flashMessages service and use one of its convenience methods:
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { inject } from '@ember/service';
export default Component.extend({
flashMessages: inject()
});
You can quickly add flash messages using these methods from the service:
.success
.warning
.info
.danger
These will add the appropriate classes to the flash message component for styling in Bootstrap or Foundation. For example:
// Bootstrap: the flash message component will have 'alert alert-success' classes
// Foundation: the flash message component will have 'alert-box success' classes
this.flashMessages.success('Success!');
You can take advantage of Promises, and their
.then and
.catch methods. To add a flash message after saving a model (or when it fails):
actions: {
saveFoo() {
const flashMessages = this.flashMessages;
this.model
.save()
.then((res) => {
flashMessages.success('Successfully saved!');
doSomething(res);
})
.catch((err) => {
flashMessages.danger('Something went wrong!');
handleError(err);
});
}
}
If the convenience methods don't fit your needs, you can add custom messages with
add:
this.flashMessages.add({
message: 'Custom message'
});
You can also pass in options to custom messages:
this.flashMessages.add({
message: 'I like alpacas',
type: 'alpaca',
timeout: 500,
priority: 200,
sticky: true,
showProgress: true,
extendedTimeout: 500,
destroyOnClick: false,
onDestroy() {
// behavior triggered when flash is destroyed
}
});
this.flashMessages.success('This is amazing', {
timeout: 100,
priority: 100,
sticky: false,
showProgress: true
});
message: string
Required when
preventDuplicates is enabled. The message that the flash message displays.
type?: string
Default:
info
This is mainly used for styling. The flash message's
type is set as a class name on the rendered component, together with a prefix. The rendered class name depends on the message type that was passed into the component.
timeout?: number
Default:
3000
Number of milliseconds before a flash message is automatically removed.
priority?: number
Default:
100
Higher priority messages appear before low priority messages. The best practise is to use priority values in multiples of
100 (
100 being the lowest priority). Note that you will need modify your template for this work.
sticky?: boolean
Default:
false
By default, flash messages disappear after a certain amount of time. To disable this and make flash messages permanent (they can still be dismissed by click), set
sticky to true.
showProgress?: boolean
Default:
false
To show a progress bar in the flash message, set this to true.
extendedTimeout?: number
Default:
0
Number of milliseconds before a flash message is removed to add the class 'exiting' to the element. This can be used to animate the removal of messages with a transition.
destroyOnClick?: boolean
Default:
true
By default, flash messages will be destroyed on click. Disabling this can be useful if the message supports user interaction.
onDestroy: function
Default:
undefined
A function to be called when the flash message is destroyed.
To animate messages, set
extendedTimeout to something higher than zero. Here we've chosen 500ms.
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
flashMessageDefaults: {
extendedTimeout: 500
}
}
}
Then animate using CSS transitions, using the
.active and
.active.exiting classes.
.alert {
opacity: 0;
position: relative;
left: 100px;
transition: all 700ms cubic-bezier(0.68, -0.55, 0.265, 1.55);
&.active {
opacity: 1;
left: 0px;
&.exiting {
opacity: 0;
left: 100px;
}
}
}
You can also add arbitrary options to messages:
this.flashMessages.success('Cool story bro', {
someOption: 'hello'
});
this.flashMessages.add({
message: 'hello',
type: 'foo',
componentName: 'some-component',
content: customContent
});
This makes use of the component helper, allowing the template that ultimately renders the flash to be dynamic:
{{#each flashMessages.queue as |flash|}}
<FlashMessage @flash={{flash}} as |component flash|>
{{#if flash.componentName}}
{{component flash.componentName content=flash.content}}
{{else}}
<h6>{{component.flashType}}</h6>
<p>{{flash.message}}</p>
{{/if}}
</FlashMessage>
{{/each}}
It's best practice to use flash messages sparingly, only when you need to notify the user of something. If you're sending too many messages, and need a way for your users to clear all messages from screen, you can use this method:
this.flashMessages.clearMessages();
The flash message service is designed to be Fluent, allowing you to chain methods on the service easily. The service should handle most cases but if you want to access the flash object directly, you can use the
getFlashObject method:
const flashObject = this.flashMessages.add({
message: 'hola',
type: 'foo'
}).getFlashObject();
You can then manipulate the
flashObject directly. Note that
getFlashObject must be the last method in your chain as it returns the flash object directly.
In
config/environment.js, you can override service defaults in the
flashMessageDefaults object:
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
flashMessageDefaults: {
// flash message defaults
timeout: 5000,
extendedTimeout: 0,
priority: 200,
sticky: true,
showProgress: true,
// service defaults
type: 'alpaca',
types: [ 'alpaca', 'notice', 'foobar' ],
preventDuplicates: false
}
}
}
See the options section for information about flash message specific options.
type?: string
Default:
info
When adding a custom message with
add, if no
type is specified, this default is used.
types?: array
Default:
[ 'success', 'info', 'warning', 'danger', 'alert', 'secondary' ]
This option lets you specify exactly what types you need, which means in the above example, you can do
this.flashMessages.{alpaca,notice,foobar}.
preventDuplicates?: boolean
Default:
false
If
true, only 1 instance of a flash message (based on its
message) can be added at a time. For example, adding two flash messages with the message
"Great success!" would only add the first instance into the queue, and the second is ignored.
Then, to display somewhere in your app, add this to your template:
{{#each flashMessages.queue as |flash|}}
<FlashMessage @flash={{flash}} />
{{/each}}
It also accepts your own template:
{{#each flashMessages.queue as |flash|}}
<FlashMessage @flash={{flash}} as |component flash|>
<h6>{{component.flashType}}</h6>
<p>{{flash.message}}</p>
{{#if component.showProgressBar}}
<div class="alert-progress">
<div class="alert-progressBar" style="{{component.progressDuration}}"></div>
</div>
{{/if}}
</FlashMessage>
{{/each}}
close action
The
close action is always passed to the component whether it is used or not. It can be used to implement your own close button, such as an
x in the top-right corner.
When using a custom
close action, you will want to set
destroyOnClick=false to override the default (
destroyOnClick=true). You could do this globally in
flashMessageDefaults.
{{#each flashMessages.queue as |flash|}}
<FlashMessage @flash={{flash}} as |component flash close|>
{{flash.message}}
<span role="button" {{on "click" (action close)}}>x</span>
</FlashMessage>
{{/each}}
By default, flash messages will have Bootstrap style class names. If you want to use Foundation, simply specify the
messageStyle on the component:
{{#each flashMessages.queue as |flash|}}
<FlashMessage @flash={{flash}} @messageStyle='foundation' />
{{/each}}
If you don't wish to use the class names associated with Bootstrap / Foundation, specify the
messageStylePrefix on the component. This will override the class name prefixes with your own. For example,
messageStylePrefix='special-alert-' would create flash messages with the class
special-alert-succcess
{{#each flashMessages.queue as |flash|}}
<FlashMessage @flash={{flash}} @messageStylePrefix='special-alert-' />
{{/each}}
To display messages sorted by priority, add this to your template:
{{#each flashMessages.arrangedQueue as |flash|}}
<FlashMessage @flash={{flash}} />
{{/each}}
To add
radius or
round type corners in Foundation:
{{#each flashMessages.arrangedQueue as |flash|}}
<FlashMessage @flash={{flash}} @messageStyle='foundation' class='radius' />
{{/each}}
{{#each flashMessages.arrangedQueue as |flash|}}
<FlashMessage @flash={{flash}} @messageStyle='foundation' class='round' />
{{/each}}
If the provided component isn't to your liking, you can easily create your own. All you need to do is pass in the
flash object to that component:
{{#each flashMessages.queue as |flash|}}
<CustomComponent @flash={{flash}} />
{{/each}}
When you install the addon, it should automatically generate a helper located at
tests/helpers/flash-message.js. You can do this manually as well:
$ ember generate ember-cli-flash
This also adds the helper to
tests/test-helper.js. You won't actually need to import this into your tests, but it's good to know what the blueprint does. Basically, the helper overrides a method used to initialise the flash-message's class, so that it behaves intuitively in a testing environment.
Some example tests below, based on qunit.
An example acceptance test:
// tests/acceptance/foo-page-test.js
import { module, test } from 'qunit'
import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit'
import { click, visit } from '@ember/test-helpers'
module('Application | Component | foo-page', function (hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks)
test('flash message is rendered', async function(assert) {
assert.expect(1);
await visit('/');
await click('.button-that-opens-alert')
assert.dom('.alert.alert-success').exists({ count: 1 });
});
});
An example integration test:
// tests/integration/components/x-foo-test.js
import { module, test } from 'qunit'
import { setupRenderingTest } from 'ember-qunit'
import { render } from '@ember/test-helpers'
import { hbs } from 'ember-cli-htmlbars'
module('Integration | Component | x-foo', function (hooks) {
setupRenderingTest(hooks)
hooks.beforeEach(function() {
// We have to register any types we expect to use in this component
const typesUsed = ['info', 'warning', 'success'];
this.owner.lookup('service:flash-messages').registerTypes(typesUsed);
})
test('it renders', function(assert) {
await render(hbs`<XFoo/>`)
...
})
});
For unit tests that require the
flashMessages service, you'll need to do a small bit of setup:
import { module, test } from 'qunit'
import { setupTest } from 'ember-qunit'
module('Container | Route | foo', function (hooks) {
setupTest(hooks)
hooks.beforeEach(function() {
// We have to register any types we expect to use in this component
const typesUsed = ['info', 'warning', 'success'];
this.owner.lookup('service:flash-messages').registerTypes(typesUsed);
})
test('it does the thing it should do', function(assert) {
const subject = this.owner.lookup('route:foo')
...
})
});
This addon is minimal and does not currently ship with a stylesheet. You can style flash messages by targeting the appropriate alert classes in your CSS.
We're grateful to these wonderful contributors who've contributed to
ember-cli-flash: