Take a single favicon source file at
public/favicon.png, and convert to the various formats and sizes required for popular devices and platforms. Also injects the appropriate HTML into your index.html file during the build process.
ember install ember-cli-favicon
Just save an image to
public/favicon.png (try to make sure it's at least 256x256). Additional configuration options are supplied in your
ember-cli-build.js file with following defaults:
// ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-cli-favicon': {
enabled: env != 'test', // By default favicons are NOT generated in TEST env to speedup builds
onSuccess() {}, // You can call your callback when favicons are generated successfully
iconPath: 'favicon.png', // icon path related to `public` folder
// See the [favicons](https://github.com/itgalaxy/favicons) module for details on the available configuration options.
faviconsConfig: {
// these options are passed directly to the favicons module
path: projectConfig.rootUrl,
appName: package.name,
appShortName: package.name,
appDescription: package.description,
developerName: package.author,
version: package.version,
icons: {
favicons: true,
android: isProductionEnv,
appleIcon: isProductionEnv,
appleStartup: isProductionEnv,
coast: isProductionEnv,
firefox: isProductionEnv,
windows: isProductionEnv,
yandex: isProductionEnv
}
}
}
});
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.