Take a single favicon source file at public/favicon.png , and convert to the various formats and sizes required for popular devices and platforms. Also injects the appropriate HTML into your index.html file during the build process.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-favicon

Usage

Just save an image to public/favicon.png (try to make sure it's at least 256x256). Additional configuration options are supplied in your ember-cli-build.js file with following defaults:

var app = new EmberApp({ 'ember-cli-favicon' : { enabled : env != 'test' , onSuccess() {}, iconPath : 'favicon.png' , faviconsConfig : { path : projectConfig.rootUrl, appName : package.name, appShortName : package.name, appDescription : package.description, developerName : package.author, version : package.version, icons : { favicons : true , android : isProductionEnv, appleIcon : isProductionEnv, appleStartup : isProductionEnv, coast : isProductionEnv, firefox : isProductionEnv, windows : isProductionEnv, yandex : isProductionEnv } } } });

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.