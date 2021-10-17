openbase logo
ecf

ember-cli-favicon

by Dave Wasmer
3.0.0 (see all)

Automatically build and include all the various platform / device favicon formats from a single source favicon.png

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-cli-favicon

CI Dependency Status

Take a single favicon source file at public/favicon.png, and convert to the various formats and sizes required for popular devices and platforms. Also injects the appropriate HTML into your index.html file during the build process.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.20 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.20 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-favicon

Usage

Just save an image to public/favicon.png (try to make sure it's at least 256x256). Additional configuration options are supplied in your ember-cli-build.js file with following defaults:

// ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
  'ember-cli-favicon': {
    enabled: env != 'test', // By default favicons are NOT generated in TEST env to speedup builds

    onSuccess() {}, // You can call your callback when favicons are generated successfully

    iconPath: 'favicon.png', // icon path related to `public` folder

    // See the [favicons](https://github.com/itgalaxy/favicons) module for details on the available configuration options.
    faviconsConfig: {
      // these options are passed directly to the favicons module
      path: projectConfig.rootUrl,
      appName: package.name,
      appShortName: package.name,
      appDescription: package.description,
      developerName: package.author,
      version: package.version,
      icons: {
        favicons: true,
        android: isProductionEnv,
        appleIcon: isProductionEnv,
        appleStartup: isProductionEnv,
        coast: isProductionEnv,
        firefox: isProductionEnv,
        windows: isProductionEnv,
        yandex: isProductionEnv
      }
    }
  }
});

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

