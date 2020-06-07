ember-cli-fake-server is an ember-cli addon that makes it extremely simple to stub ajax requests in your ember app. It uses Pretender internally. If you need a more comprehensive stubbing solution, consider ember-cli-mirage.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-fake-server

Call FakeServer.start() to start stubbing, and FakeServer.stop() to stop stubbing or use setupFakeServer(hooks) when using "new test api".

Usage

This addon exposes a default FakeServer export and a named stubRequest export from 'ember-cli-fake-server' . In your ember code, you must call FakeServer.start() to start it intercepting ajax requests, and FakeServer.stop() to turn it back off. This should be done in your test suite's setup and teardown methods.

In your test, use stubRequest for each ajax request you would like to stub.

Here's an example ember test:

import { module , test } from 'qunit' ; import jQuery from 'jquery' ; import { stubRequest, setupFakeServer } from 'ember-cli-fake-server' ; module ( 'using ember-cli-fake-server' , function ( hooks ) { setupFakeServer(hooks); test( 'some ajax' , function ( assert ) { const done = assert.async(); assert.expect( 1 ); let didCallAjax = false ; stubRequest( 'get' , '/some-url' , (request) => { didCallAjax = true ; request.ok({}); }); jQuery.ajax( '/some-url' , { complete() { assert.ok(didCallAjax, 'called ajax' ); done(); } }); }); });

The stubRequest method

The stubRequest method takes 3 parameters: (verb, path, callback) .

verb should be one of the verbs that Pretender understands: 'get', 'put', 'post', 'delete', 'path' and 'head'

path is the url (without the scheme, protocol or domain) that you are stubbing out, e.g. '/api/users/1'

For more details on the callback parameter, see "Responding To Requests" below

Responding to Requests

The callback that you pass to stubRequest will be called with a request parameter that you can use to respond to the request and also read information about the request.

The request parameter has the following methods, corresponding to HTTP status codes:

ok — status code 200

— status code 200 error — 422

— 422 notFound — 404

— 404 created — 201

— 201 accepted - 202

- 202 noContent — 204

— 204 unauthorized — 401

Call the appropriate method on request with your JSON payload to make stubRequest respond with that status code and payload.

Examples:

stubRequest( 'post' , '/users' , (request) => { request.create({ user : { id : 1 , name : 'newly created user' }}); }); stubRequest( 'get' , '/users/1' , (request) => { request.ok({ user : { id : 1 , name : 'the user' }}); }); stubRequest( 'get' , '/users/99' , (request) => { request.notFound(); }); stubRequest( 'put' , '/users/1' , (request) => { request.error({ error : { email : 'is invalid' }}); });

Reading JSON and other data from Requests

The request parameter passed to your callback also has a json method that returns the incoming JSON payload.

Example:

stubRequest( 'post' , '/users/1' , (request) => { alert(request.json().user.name); }); jQuery.ajax( '/users/1' , { type : 'POST' , data : JSON .stringify({ user : { id : 1 , name : "Cory" }}), dataType : 'json' , contentType : 'application/json; charset=utf-8' });

Reading other request data

The request parameter passed to your callback function is the same one (albeit with some additional methods added on) that Pretender uses, so you can use the same properties it exposes for reading data such as request.params and request.queryParams .

Unexpected requests

ember-cli-fake-server is configured to intercept all ajax requests after you call FakeServer.start() . Any ajax request that was not stubbed before it was made will throw an error explaining the method and path of the unhandled request.

Request logging

By default ember-cli-fake-server will log all requests that it handles. To enable/disable logging of successfully handled requests, provide an options object to FakeServer.start() that defines a logging attribute, for example:

FakeServer.start({ logging : false });

or

setupFakeServer(hooks, { logging : false });

Unhandled requests are always logged.

Modifying responses

Use FakeServer.configure.afterResponse(fn) to specify an afterResponse callback. This can be used to globally modify all requests in some specified way. The function you pass to afterResponse will be called with two arguments: response and request . It must return an array of [statusCode, headers, json|string] .

Example: