Import ES6 modules from npm, bower or anywhere else in your Ember app.
Requirements
Why
Installation
Usage
ember-cli@3.6 and greater.
For older versions of
ember-cli, use the
0.0.* versions of this addon.
Ember currently lacks official support for importing and transpiling external ES6 modules.
ember-cli@2.15 introduced the ability to import files from
node_modules.
ember-cli@2.16 then gave us the ability to register and apply custom
importTransforms to our imports. Currently, anything imported using
app.import bypasses the Babel pipeline and is inserted into the final
vendor.js verbatim. If your desired dependency is a ✨shiny new ES6 module, the import will break your app. This addon leverages both concepts to pass your dependency through
ember-cli-babel.
ember install ember-cli-es6-transform
Define the transformation when importing the ES6 module in your
ember-cli-build.js. The syntax is the same as the built-in
amd transform.
Remember that
app.import only works one file at a time!
Options:
as – (required) specify the module name.
// Importing spin.js as spin.js
app.import('node_modules/spin.js/spin.js', {
using: [
{ transformation: 'es6', as: 'spin.js' }
]
});
In your app, you can then import the module using the name you specified in
as.
import { Spinner } from 'spin.js';
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-cli-es6-transform
yarn install
yarn test