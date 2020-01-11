openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecd

ember-cli-dropzonejs

by Ricardo A. Mercado
1.3.6 (see all)

Drag and drop file uploader addon using dropzonejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Ember File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-dropzonejs

Ember Observer Score Codeship Status for FutoRicky/ember-cli-dropzonejs

Drag and drop file uploader addon for ember-cli using Dropzonejs.

DEMO

Versions

Current version is running ember-cli >= 3.5.0

Versions 1.1.1 <= are running ember-cli 2.13.1

Versions 0.8.6 <= are running ember-cli 1.13.8

Installation

ember install ember-cli-dropzonejs

This addon will use dropzone's default css by default. If you prefer to use your own css, add this option to your ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  ---
  emberCliDropzonejs: {
    includeDropzoneCss: false
  }
  ---
});

Usage

Simply add the component to your template like so: {{drop-zone url='/endpoint'}}

You can see all properties in the Dropzonejs configuration docs.

To set properties simply add the name of the property inside the component call and assign a value.

example:

{{drop-zone url='http://example.com/example' clickable=false addRemoveLinks=true}}

You can also use dynamic options:

// controller.js

import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { computed } from '@ember/object';

export default Controller.extend({
  addedfile: computed(function() {
    return function() {
      Ember.Logger.debug('addedFile happened');
    };
  }),
  options: computed(function() {
    return {
      url: '#',
      addRemoveLinks: true,
      autoProcessQueue: false,
      addedfile: this.addedfile
    };
  })
});


// template.js

{{drop-zone config=options}}

If you would like to use the whole document body as a drop location you can set maxDropRegion to true

Event Handling

Dropzonejs Events Docs

To use events, set your event handler in your controller like so:

  addedFileEvent: computed(function() {
    return function() {
      // do something...
    };
  }),

and set it in your component declaration:

{{drop-zone url="http://example.com/example" addedfile=addedFileEvent}}

Remember to add an url, this addon will not work without it

Contributions

All contributions are welcomed and encouraged.

Please make all pull requests to the dev branch.

Thanks!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ember-file-uploadHTML5 file uploads for Ember apps
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
28K
esu
ember-semantic-ui-file-uploaderA file uploader for ember
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial