Drag and drop file uploader addon for ember-cli using Dropzonejs.
Current version is running ember-cli >=
3.5.0
Versions 1.1.1 <= are running ember-cli
2.13.1
Versions 0.8.6 <= are running ember-cli
1.13.8
ember install ember-cli-dropzonejs
This addon will use dropzone's default css by default. If you prefer to use your own css, add this option to your
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
---
emberCliDropzonejs: {
includeDropzoneCss: false
}
---
});
Simply add the component to your template like so:
{{drop-zone url='/endpoint'}}
You can see all properties in the Dropzonejs configuration docs.
To set properties simply add the name of the property inside the component call and assign a value.
example:
{{drop-zone url='http://example.com/example' clickable=false addRemoveLinks=true}}
You can also use dynamic options:
// controller.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { computed } from '@ember/object';
export default Controller.extend({
addedfile: computed(function() {
return function() {
Ember.Logger.debug('addedFile happened');
};
}),
options: computed(function() {
return {
url: '#',
addRemoveLinks: true,
autoProcessQueue: false,
addedfile: this.addedfile
};
})
});
// template.js
{{drop-zone config=options}}
If you would like to use the whole document body as a drop location you can set
maxDropRegion to true
To use events, set your event handler in your controller like so:
addedFileEvent: computed(function() {
return function() {
// do something...
};
}),
and set it in your component declaration:
{{drop-zone url="http://example.com/example" addedfile=addedFileEvent}}
Remember to add an url, this addon will not work without it
All contributions are welcomed and encouraged.
Please make all pull requests to the
dev branch.
Thanks!