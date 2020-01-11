Drag and drop file uploader addon for ember-cli using Dropzonejs.

Versions

Current version is running ember-cli >= 3.5.0

Versions 1.1.1 <= are running ember-cli 2.13.1

Versions 0.8.6 <= are running ember-cli 1.13.8

Installation

ember install ember-cli-dropzonejs

This addon will use dropzone's default css by default. If you prefer to use your own css, add this option to your ember-cli-build.js :

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { --- emberCliDropzonejs: { includeDropzoneCss : false } --- });

Usage

Simply add the component to your template like so: {{drop-zone url='/endpoint'}}

You can see all properties in the Dropzonejs configuration docs.

To set properties simply add the name of the property inside the component call and assign a value.

example:

{{drop-zone url='http://example.com/example' clickable=false addRemoveLinks=true}}

You can also use dynamic options:

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { computed } from '@ember/object' ; export default Controller.extend({ addedfile : computed( function ( ) { return function ( ) { Ember.Logger.debug( 'addedFile happened' ); }; }), options : computed( function ( ) { return { url : '#' , addRemoveLinks : true , autoProcessQueue : false , addedfile : this .addedfile }; }) });

// template.js {{drop-zone config=options}}

If you would like to use the whole document body as a drop location you can set maxDropRegion to true

Event Handling

Dropzonejs Events Docs

To use events, set your event handler in your controller like so:

addedFileEvent: computed( function ( ) { return function ( ) { }; }),

and set it in your component declaration:

{{drop-zone url="http://example.com/example" addedfile=addedFileEvent}}

Remember to add an url, this addon will not work without it

