ember install ember-cli-dotenv
ember install ember-cli-dotenv@^2.0.0
config/dotenv.js and
ember-cli-build.js
dotEnv application options from
ember-cli-build.js to the function declared within
config/dotenv.js
path is dynamic see Multiple Environments
This addon allows you to write environment variables in a
.env file and
expose them to your Ember app through the built-in
config/environment.js
that you can import in your app. For example, you might be building an
app with Dropbox and don’t want to check your key into the repo. Put a
.env
file in the root of your repository:
DROPBOX_KEY=YOURKEYGOESHERE
Next, configure
config/dotenv.js.
// config/dotenv.js
module.exports = function(env) {
return {
clientAllowedKeys: ['DROPBOX_KEY'],
// Fail build when there is missing any of clientAllowedKeys environment variables.
// By default false.
failOnMissingKey: false
};
};
All keys in
.env are currently injected into node’s
process.env.
These will be available in your
config/environment.js file:
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
return {
MY_OTHER_KEY: process.env.MY_OTHER_KEY
};
};
You can then use the node process environment variables in other ember-cli-addons, such as express middleware or other servers/tasks.
Security: environment variables in
config/environment.js are never filtered
unlike using
.env and
clientAllowedKeys. Remember to use the
environment
variable passed into your config function to filter out secrets for production
usage. Never include sensitive variables in
clientAllowedKeys, as these will
be exposed publicly via Ember's
<meta name="app/config/environment"> tag.
Then, you can access the environment variables anywhere in your app like you usually would.
import ENV from "my-app/config/environment";
console.log(ENV.DROPBOX_KEY); // logs YOURKEYGOESHERE
You can read more about dotenv files on their dotenv repository.
All the work is done by ember-cli and dotenv. Thanks ember-cli team and dotenv authors and maintainers! Thanks Brandon Keepers for the original dotenv ruby implementation.
This addon supports FastBoot via
fastbootConfigTree build hook (requires
ember-cli-fastboot
1.1.0 or higher).
Use
fastbootAllowedKeys configuration option to make variables available in FastBoot mode
when Ember application is rendered server-side.
// ember-cli-build.js
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
dotEnv: {
clientAllowedKeys: ['DROPBOX_KEY'],
fastbootAllowedKeys: ['MY_API_SECRET', 'MY_OTHER_API_SECRET']
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
Note: keys listed in
fastbootAllowedKeys are not added to Ember's
<meta name="app/config/environment"> tag and are not available to Ember application
when it runs in browser.
Sometimes people may want to use different
.env file than the one in project root.
This can be configured as below:
// config/dotenv.js
module.exports = function(env) {
return {
clientAllowedKeys: ['DROPBOX_KEY'],
path: './path/to/.env'
};
};
In addition, you may also customize for different environments:
// config/dotenv.js
module.exports = function(env) {
return {
clientAllowedKeys: ['DROPBOX_KEY'],
path: `./path/to/.env-${env}`
};
};
With the above, if you run
ember build --environment production, the file
./path/to/.env-production will be used instead.
Sometimes people may want to only initiate the dotenv file in one or more environments (e.g. not in production) This can be configured as below:
// config/dotenv.js
module.exports = function(env) {
return {
enabled: env !== 'production' // default is TRUE for any environment
};
};
When
enabled is set to
false, the dotenv protocol will not be used at all.
This is great for quieting errors and side issues when deploying with a service like Heroku,
where you can use environment variables set within the service and avoid storing a .env file in your repo.
This addon supports the Ember 2.x series, but it is also backwards-compatible down to Ember-CLI 0.1.2 and Ember 1.7.0.
For FastBoot support you need Ember 2.3 or higher (2.12.0 and higher is prefereable by ember-cli-fastboot) and ember-cli-fastboot 1.1.1 or higher.
git clone https://github.com/fivetanley/ember-cli-dotenv.git
cd ember-cli-dotenv
npm install
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
npm test:ember – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
npm test:node - Runs the test suite in
test folder created with
ember-cli-addon-tests
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.