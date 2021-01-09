This addon adds sane
document.title integration to your ember app.
Originally based on this gist by @machty, and since improved upon by many fabulous contributors.
Tested to work with Ember 1.13.13 and up.
Install by running
ember install ember-cli-document-title
This adds two new keys to your routes:
titleToken
title
They can be either strings or functions.
Every time you transition to a route, the following will happen:
titleTokens from your leafmost route and
bubble them up until it hits a route that has
title defined.
titleToken is the name of the route's model by default.
title is a string, that will be used as the document title
title is a function, the collected
titleTokens will be passed
to it in an array.
title function is used as the document
title.
If you just put strings as the
title for all your routes, that will be
used as the title for it.
// routes/posts.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
title: 'Our Favorite posts!'
});
// routes/post.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
title: 'Please enjoy this post'
});
Let's say you want something like "Posts - My Blog", with "- My Blog" being static, and "Posts" being something you define on each route.
// routes/posts.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
titleToken: 'Posts'
});
This will be collected and bubble up until it hits the Application Route
// routes/application.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
title: function(tokens) {
return tokens.join(' - ') + ' - My Blog';
}
});
In this example, we want something like "Name of current post - Posts - My Blog".
Let's say we have this object as our post-model:
Ember.Object.create({
name: 'Ember is Omakase'
});
And we want to use the name of each post in the title.
// routes/post.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
titleToken: function(model) {
return model.get('name');
}
});
This will then bubble up until it reaches our Posts Route:
// routes/posts.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
titleToken: 'Posts'
});
And continue to the Application Route:
// routes/application.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
title: function(tokens) {
tokens = Ember.makeArray(tokens);
tokens.unshift('My Blog');
return tokens.reverse().join(' - ');
}
});
This will result in these titles:
You may be in a situation where it makes sense to have one or more of your
titleTokens be asynchronous. For example if a related model is async, or you just enjoy working with Promises in your past-time.
Luckily, you can return a promise from any of your
titleToken functions, and they will all be resolved by the time your
title function receives them.
An example! Let's say we have these two Ember Data models; a
post and its
user:
// models/post.js
export default DS.Model.extend({
name: DS.attr('string'),
author: DS.belongsTo('user', { async: true })
});
// models/user.js
export default DS.Model.extend({
firstName: DS.attr('string'),
lastName: DS.attr('string')
});
In our document title, we want the name of the author in parenthesis along with the post title.
The
author relationship is
async, so getting it will return a promise. Here's
an example where we return a promise that resolves to the post name plus the author
name in parenthesis:
// routes/post.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
titleToken: function(model) {
var postName = model.get('name');
return model.get('author')
.then(function (user) {
var authorName = user.get('firstName') + user.get('lastName');
return postName + '(by ' + authorName + ')';
});
}
});
With the same configuration for
Posts and
Application routes as in the previous example, this will result in this title:
It's worth noting that the page title will not update until all the promises have resolved.
ember-cli-head
Using
ember-cli-document-title with ember-cli-head
is very straight forward and allows you to use the wonderful route based declarative API for
title and still easily add other things to the document's
<head> (i.e.
meta tags).
Only a few tweaks are needed to use both of these addons together:
ember install ember-cli-head
ember install ember-cli-document-title
headData and
setTitle to your
app/router.js:
const Router = Ember.Router.extend({
location: config.locationType,
headData: Ember.inject.service(),
setTitle(title) {
this.get('headData').set('title', title);
}
});
Remove
<title> from your
app/index.html.
Update
app/templates/head.hbs (added by ember-cli-head):
{{! app/templates/head.hbs }}
<title>{{model.title}}</title>