An addon geared towards making Ember upgrades easier by allowing you to work through deprecations without massive console noise.
Upgrading Ember versions can be very daunting. One of the largest factors is the
massive
console.log noise that the deprecations introduced in those versions
(to help us know what we need to do to stay up to date) is so overwhelming that
we quite literally have no idea what to do.
The "deprecation spew" issue became very obvious as we progressed into the later 1.13 beta releases. At that point, @mixonic and @rwjblue came up with a wild scheme.
The scheme was to build tooling which made dealing with deprecations an incremental process. ember-cli-deprecation-workflow allows you to focus on addressing a single deprecation at a time, and prevents backsliding (re-introduction of a deprecated API use) in a codebase.
2.x
1.x
The initial steps needed to get started:
ember install ember-cli-deprecation-workflow).
ember test --server.
deprecationWorkflow.flushDeprecations() from your browsers console.
config/deprecation-workflow.js in your project.
Once this initial setup is completed the "deprecation spew" should be largely "fixed". Only unhandled deprecations will be displayed in your console.
*Note: Unless your test coverage is amazing (>90%), it's likely that running the test suite alone will not reveal every deprecation. It may be prudent to run through the app's workflows live and flush deprecations a second time, merging the resulting output list with that generated from your test suite.
Now that the spew has settled down, you can process one deprecation at a time while ensuring that no new deprecations are introduced.
What does that individual deprecation workflow look like?
config/deprecation-workflow.js from
silence to
throw.
config/deprecation-workflow.js.
There are 3 defined handlers that have different behaviors
|Handler
|Behavior
silence
|Keeps this deprecation from spewing all over the console
log
|Normal deprecation behavior runs for this deprecation and messages are logged to the console
throw
|The error is thrown instead of allowing the deprecated behavior to run. WARNING: APPLICATION MAY GO 💥
the output from running
deprecationWorkflow.flushDeprecations() gives you a
nice Json like JS object with all the deprecations in your app. The
matchMessage property determines what to filter out of the console. You can
pass a string that must match the console message exactly or a
RegExp for
ember-cli-deprecation-workflow filter the log by.
By default, production ember-cli builds already remove deprecation warnings. Any
deprecations configured to
throw or
log will only do so in non-production
builds.
If your app has disabled test files in development environment you can force enabling this addon through configuration in
ember-cli-build.js instead:
'ember-cli-deprecation-workflow': {
enabled: true,
},
To force all deprecations to throw (can be useful in larger teams to prevent
accidental introduction of deprecations), update your
config/deprecation-workflow.js:
window.deprecationWorkflow.config = {
throwOnUnhandled: true,
};
By default, the console based deprecations that occur during template
compilation are suppressed in favor of browser deprecations ran during the test
suite. If you would prefer to still have the deprecations in the console, add
the following to your
config/environment.js:
module.exports = function (env) {
var ENV = {};
// normal things here
ENV.logTemplateLintToConsole = true;
};
In some cases, it may be necessary to indicate a different
config directory
from the default one (
/config). For example, you may want the flushed
deprecations file to be referenced in a config directory like
my-config.
Adjust the
configPath in your
package.json file. The
/ will automatically
be prefixed.
{
'ember-addon': {
configPath: 'my-config'
}
}
