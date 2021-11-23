An addon geared towards making Ember upgrades easier by allowing you to work through deprecations without massive console noise.

History

Upgrading Ember versions can be very daunting. One of the largest factors is the massive console.log noise that the deprecations introduced in those versions (to help us know what we need to do to stay up to date) is so overwhelming that we quite literally have no idea what to do.

The "deprecation spew" issue became very obvious as we progressed into the later 1.13 beta releases. At that point, @mixonic and @rwjblue came up with a wild scheme.

The scheme was to build tooling which made dealing with deprecations an incremental process. ember-cli-deprecation-workflow allows you to focus on addressing a single deprecation at a time, and prevents backsliding (re-introduction of a deprecated API use) in a codebase.

Usage

Compatibility

2.x

Ember.js 2.12 or above

Ember CLI 3.16 or above

Node.js 12 and 14 or above

1.x

Ember.js 1.13 until at least 3.4

Ember CLI 3.4 as well as many versions before and after

Node.js 6, 8, and 10 until at least 14

Getting started

The initial steps needed to get started:

Install the ember-cli-deprecation-workflow addon ( ember install ember-cli-deprecation-workflow ). Run your test suite* with ember test --server . Navigate to your tests (default: http://localhost:7357/) Run deprecationWorkflow.flushDeprecations() from your browsers console. Copy the string output into config/deprecation-workflow.js in your project.

Once this initial setup is completed the "deprecation spew" should be largely "fixed". Only unhandled deprecations will be displayed in your console.

*Note: Unless your test coverage is amazing (>90%), it's likely that running the test suite alone will not reveal every deprecation. It may be prudent to run through the app's workflows live and flush deprecations a second time, merging the resulting output list with that generated from your test suite.

Now that the spew has settled down, you can process one deprecation at a time while ensuring that no new deprecations are introduced.

Workflow

What does that individual deprecation workflow look like?

Change one entry in config/deprecation-workflow.js from silence to throw . Run your tests or use your application. Errors will be thrown for just that one deprecation, and you can track down the fixes needed in relative isolation of the rest of the deprecations. Once the deprecation has been dealt with, remove its entry from config/deprecation-workflow.js . Lather and repeat.

Handlers

There are 3 defined handlers that have different behaviors

Handler Behavior silence Keeps this deprecation from spewing all over the console log Normal deprecation behavior runs for this deprecation and messages are logged to the console throw The error is thrown instead of allowing the deprecated behavior to run. WARNING: APPLICATION MAY GO 💥

Matchers

the output from running deprecationWorkflow.flushDeprecations() gives you a nice Json like JS object with all the deprecations in your app. The matchMessage property determines what to filter out of the console. You can pass a string that must match the console message exactly or a RegExp for ember-cli-deprecation-workflow filter the log by.

Production builds

By default, production ember-cli builds already remove deprecation warnings. Any deprecations configured to throw or log will only do so in non-production builds.

Enable / Disable through configuration

If your app has disabled test files in development environment you can force enabling this addon through configuration in ember-cli-build.js instead:

'ember-cli-deprecation-workflow' : { enabled : true , },

To force all deprecations to throw (can be useful in larger teams to prevent accidental introduction of deprecations), update your config/deprecation-workflow.js :

window .deprecationWorkflow.config = { throwOnUnhandled : true , };

Template Deprecations

By default, the console based deprecations that occur during template compilation are suppressed in favor of browser deprecations ran during the test suite. If you would prefer to still have the deprecations in the console, add the following to your config/environment.js :

module .exports = function ( env ) { var ENV = {}; ENV.logTemplateLintToConsole = true ; };

Configuration

In some cases, it may be necessary to indicate a different config directory from the default one ( /config ). For example, you may want the flushed deprecations file to be referenced in a config directory like my-config .

Adjust the configPath in your package.json file. The / will automatically be prefixed.

{ 'ember-addon' : { configPath : 'my-config' } }

Contributing

Details on contributing to the addon itself (not required for normal usage).

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.