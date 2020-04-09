An ember-cli-deploy plugin to notify external services (e.g. an error tracking service) of successful hook executions in your deploy pipeline.
A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.
For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
To get up and running quickly, do the following:
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-webhooks
config/deploy.js
ENV.webhooks = {
services: {
"<some-key>": {
url: <service-url>,
headers: {
// custom headers go here
},
method: '<http-method>', // defaults to 'POST'
body: function(/*context*/) {
// return any object that should be passed as request body here
return {
apiKey: <your-api-key>
};
},
didActivate: true
}
}
}
$ ember deploy
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
configure
setup
Hooks that can be used for webhooks:
willDeploy
willBuild
build
didBuild
willPrepare
prepare
didPrepare
willUpload
upload
didUpload
willActivate
activate
didActivate
teardown
fetchRevisions
displayRevisions
didFail
For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
An object that identifies all webhooks you want to notify. You will put a key for every service you want to call on deploy here.
A
service configuration needs to provide four properties as configuration for
ember-cli-deploy-webhooks to know how to notify the service correctly:
url The url to call
method The HTTP-method to use for the call (defaults to
'POST')
headers A property to specify custom HTTP-headers (defaults to
{})
body The body of the request
auth used for http-authentication
critical if true, webhook failures will abort deploy
auth should be a hash containing values:
user ||
username
pass ||
password
Bearer authentication is also supported. Please refer to
request's docs for
more details as
ember-cli-deploy-webhooks uses
request internally.
All these properties can return a value directly or can be implemented as
a function which returns the value for this property and gets called with the
deployment context. The
this scope will be set to the service config object
itself.
Example:
ENV.webhooks = {
services: {
slack: {
webhookURL: '<your-webhook-url>',
url: function() {
return this.webhookURL;
},
method: 'POST',
headers: {},
body: function(context) {
var deployer = context.deployer;
return {
text: deployer + ' deployed a new revision'
}
}
}
}
};
Additionally you have to specify on which hook to notify the service in the deploy pipeline. To do this you can simply pass a truthy value as a property named the same as the hook at which you want to notify the service. This can als be used to override the defaults that you specify on a service.
Example:
ENV.webhooks = {
services: {
slack: {
url: 'your-webhook-url',
method: 'POST',
headers: {},
body: {
text: 'A new revision was activated!'
},
didActivate: true
didDeploy: {
body: {
text: 'Deployment successful!'
}
},
didFail: {
body: {
text: 'Deployment failed!'
}
}
}
}
};
There are two types of services you can specify in the
services property:
a) preconfigured services
Preconfigured services only need to be passed service specific configuration options. This depends on the service (see below) but you can also provide all other service configuration properties that were explained before to override the defaults.
Example:
ENV.webhooks = {
services: {
bugsnag: {
url: 'https://bugsnag.simplabs.com/deploy',
apiKey: '1234',
didActivate: true
}
}
};
Preconfigured services aren't very special but maintainers and contributors have already provided a base configuration that can be overridden by the plugin users. This for example is basically the default implementation that is already configured for the slack service:
ENV.webhooks.services = {
// ...
slack: {
url: function() {
return this.webhookURL;
},
method: 'POST',
headers: {}
}
};
Users then only have to provide
webhookURL and a
body-property for the
hooks that should send a message to slack.
Example:
ENV.webhooks.services = {
slack: {
webhookURL: '<your-slack-webhook-url>',
didActivate: {
body: {
text: 'A new revision was activated!'
}
}
}
};
Currently available preconfigured services are:
bugsnag An error-tracking service
slack The popular messaging app
To configure bugsnag you need to at least provide an
apiKey and specify
a hook on which bugsnag should be notified of a deployment. You'll most likely
want to notify bugsnag of a deployment in the
didActivate-hook as this is the
hook that actually makes a new version of your app available to your users.
Example:
ENV.webhooks.services = {
bugsnag: {
apiKey: '<your-api-key>',
didActivate: true
}
};
Required configuration
apiKey The api-key to send as part of the request payload (identifies the
application)
Default configuration
ENV.webhooks.services = {
bugsnag: {
url: 'http://notify.bugsnag.com/deploy',
method: 'POST',
headers: {},
body: function() {
var apiKey = this.apiKey;
if (!apiKey) { return; }
return {
apiKey: this.apiKey,
releaseStage: process.env.DEPLOY_TARGET
}
}
}
}
Example:
ENV.webhooks.services = {
slack: {
webhookURL: '<your-slack-webhook-url>',
didActivate: {
body: {
text: 'A new revision was activated!'
}
}
}
};
Required configuration
webhookURL The incoming webhook's-url that should be called.
body You need to provide a payload that gets send to slack. Please refer to
the documentation on how message
payloads can be used to customize the appearance of a message in slack. At
least you have to provide a
text property in the payload.
Default configuration
ENV.webhooks.services = {
// ...
slack: {
url: function() {
return this.webhookURL;
},
method: 'POST',
headers: {}
}
};
b) custom services
Custom services need to be configured with a
url and
body property.
headers will default to
{} and
method will default to
'POST'. All these
options can be overridden as described before of course.
Example:
ENV.webhooks = {
services: {
simplabs: {
url: 'https://notify.simplabs.com/deploy',
body: function(context) {
var deployer = context.deployer;
return {
secret: 'supersecret',
deployer: deployer
}
},
didActivate: true
},
newRelic: {
url: 'https://api.newrelic.com/deployments.json',
headers: {
"api-key": "<your-api-key>"
},
method: 'POST',
body: {
deployment: {
// ...
}
},
didDeploy: true
}
}
};
The underlying http-library used to send requests to the specified services. This allows users to customize the library that's used for http requests which is useful in tests but might be useful to some users as well. By default the plugin uses request.
yarn test
ember-cli-deploy-webhooks is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.