An ember-cli-deploy plugin to notify external services (e.g. an error tracking service) of successful hook executions in your deploy pipeline.

What is an ember-cli-deploy plugin?

A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.

For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Quick Start

To get up and running quickly, do the following:

Install this plugin

$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-webhooks

Place the following configuration into config/deploy.js

ENV.webhooks = { services : { "<some-key>" : { url : <service-url>, headers: { // custom headers go here }, method: '<http-method>', // defaults to 'POST' body: function(/*context*/) { // return any object that should be passed as request body here return { apiKey: <your-api-key> }; }, didActivate: true } } }

Run the pipeline

$ ember deploy

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

configure

setup

Hooks that can be used for webhooks:

willDeploy

willBuild

build

didBuild

willPrepare

prepare

didPrepare

willUpload

upload

didUpload

willActivate

activate

didActivate

teardown

fetchRevisions

displayRevisions

didFail

Configuration Options

For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

services

An object that identifies all webhooks you want to notify. You will put a key for every service you want to call on deploy here.

A service configuration needs to provide four properties as configuration for ember-cli-deploy-webhooks to know how to notify the service correctly:

url The url to call

The url to call method The HTTP-method to use for the call (defaults to 'POST' )

The HTTP-method to use for the call (defaults to ) headers A property to specify custom HTTP-headers (defaults to {} )

A property to specify custom HTTP-headers (defaults to ) body The body of the request

The body of the request auth used for http-authentication

used for http-authentication critical if true, webhook failures will abort deploy

auth should be a hash containing values:

user || username

|| pass || password

Bearer authentication is also supported. Please refer to request's docs for more details as ember-cli-deploy-webhooks uses request internally.

**Whenever one of these properties (except `auth`) returns a _falsy_ value, the service will _not_ be called.**

All these properties can return a value directly or can be implemented as a function which returns the value for this property and gets called with the deployment context. The this scope will be set to the service config object itself.

Example:

ENV.webhooks = { services : { slack : { webhookURL : '<your-webhook-url>' , url : function ( ) { return this .webhookURL; }, method : 'POST' , headers : {}, body : function ( context ) { var deployer = context.deployer; return { text : deployer + ' deployed a new revision' } } } } };

Additionally you have to specify on which hook to notify the service in the deploy pipeline. To do this you can simply pass a truthy value as a property named the same as the hook at which you want to notify the service. This can als be used to override the defaults that you specify on a service.

Example:

ENV.webhooks = { services : { slack : { url : 'your-webhook-url' , method : 'POST' , headers : {}, body : { text : 'A new revision was activated!' }, didActivate : true didDeploy : { body : { text : 'Deployment successful!' } }, didFail : { body : { text : 'Deployment failed!' } } } } };

There are two types of services you can specify in the services property:

a) preconfigured services

Preconfigured services only need to be passed service specific configuration options. This depends on the service (see below) but you can also provide all other service configuration properties that were explained before to override the defaults.

Example:

ENV.webhooks = { services : { bugsnag : { url : 'https://bugsnag.simplabs.com/deploy' , apiKey : '1234' , didActivate : true } } };

Preconfigured services aren't very special but maintainers and contributors have already provided a base configuration that can be overridden by the plugin users. This for example is basically the default implementation that is already configured for the slack service:

ENV.webhooks.services = { slack : { url : function ( ) { return this .webhookURL; }, method : 'POST' , headers : {} } };

Users then only have to provide webhookURL and a body -property for the hooks that should send a message to slack.

Example:

ENV.webhooks.services = { slack : { webhookURL : '<your-slack-webhook-url>' , didActivate : { body : { text : 'A new revision was activated!' } } } };

Currently available preconfigured services are:

bugsnag

To configure bugsnag you need to at least provide an apiKey and specify a hook on which bugsnag should be notified of a deployment. You'll most likely want to notify bugsnag of a deployment in the didActivate -hook as this is the hook that actually makes a new version of your app available to your users.

Example:

ENV.webhooks.services = { bugsnag : { apiKey : '<your-api-key>' , didActivate : true } };

Required configuration

apiKey The api-key to send as part of the request payload (identifies the application)

Default configuration

ENV.webhooks.services = { bugsnag : { url : 'http://notify.bugsnag.com/deploy' , method : 'POST' , headers : {}, body : function ( ) { var apiKey = this .apiKey; if (!apiKey) { return ; } return { apiKey : this .apiKey, releaseStage : process.env.DEPLOY_TARGET } } } }

slack

Example:

ENV.webhooks.services = { slack : { webhookURL : '<your-slack-webhook-url>' , didActivate : { body : { text : 'A new revision was activated!' } } } };

Required configuration

webhookURL The incoming webhook's-url that should be called.

body You need to provide a payload that gets send to slack. Please refer to the documentation on how message payloads can be used to customize the appearance of a message in slack. At least you have to provide a text property in the payload.

Default configuration

ENV.webhooks.services = { slack : { url : function ( ) { return this .webhookURL; }, method : 'POST' , headers : {} } };

b) custom services

Custom services need to be configured with a url and body property. headers will default to {} and method will default to 'POST' . All these options can be overridden as described before of course.

Example:

ENV.webhooks = { services : { simplabs : { url : 'https://notify.simplabs.com/deploy' , body : function ( context ) { var deployer = context.deployer; return { secret : 'supersecret' , deployer : deployer } }, didActivate : true }, newRelic : { url : 'https://api.newrelic.com/deployments.json' , headers : { "api-key" : "<your-api-key>" }, method : 'POST' , body : { deployment : { } }, didDeploy : true } } };

httpClient

The underlying http-library used to send requests to the specified services. This allows users to customize the library that's used for http requests which is useful in tests but might be useful to some users as well. By default the plugin uses request.

Running Tests

yarn test

License

ember-cli-deploy-webhooks is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.