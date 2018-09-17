An ember-cli-deploy-plugin for sending deployment messages to Slack.
A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.
For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
To get up and running quickly, do the following:
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-slack
Create a webhook in Slack.
Place the following configuration into
config/deploy.js
ENV.slack = {
webhookURL: '<your-webhook-URI>'
}
$ ember deploy
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
configure
willDeploy
willBuild
build
didBuild
willUpload
upload
didUpload
willActivate
activate
didActivate
didDeploy
didFail
For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
The webhook in Slack that the plugin will notify.
The Slack channel that the notification should be displayed in.
The username that will send the message in Slack.
URL to an image to use as the message's icon.
Slack emoji code to use as the message's icon (like
:heart_eyes_cat: or
:saxophone:).
ember-cli-deploy-slack will send default messages on the
didDeploy- and
didFail-hooks on the pipeline. Because every team is different and people
tend to customize their automatic slack notifications messages can be
customized.
To customize a message you simply add a function to your slack configuration options that is named the same as the hook notification you want to customize:
ENV.slack = {
webhookURL: '<your-webhook-URI>',
channel: '#notifications',
username: 'ember-cli-deploy',
didDeploy: function(context) {
return function(slack) {
return slack.notify({
text: 'w00t I can haz customizations!'
});
};
}
}
Notification hooks will be passed the deployment context and the slackNotifier
utility class. The SlackNotifier uses node-slackr under the hood so you can use its
notify-function accordingly. This enables you to customize your messages in any way possible.
Because of the way
ember-cli-deploy merges return values of hooks back into the deployment context, you can easily add custom properties to the deployment context if that's what you need to do:
ENV.slack = {
webhookURL: '<your-webhook-URI>',
willDeploy: function(context) {
return function(slack) {
return {
slackStartDeployDate: new Date()
};
};
},
didDeploy: function(context) {
return function(slack) {
var start = context.slackStartDeployDate;
var end = new Date();
var duration = (end - start) / 1000;
return slack.notify({
text: 'Deploy took '+duration+' seconds'
});
};
}
}
Please see the Slack API documentation for message formatting to see how you can customize your messages.
yarn test
ember build and
ember test don't work
Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, this package does not include many files and dependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical
ember build and
ember test processes.