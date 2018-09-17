An ember-cli-deploy-plugin for sending deployment messages to Slack.

What is an ember-cli-deploy plugin?

A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.

For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Quick Start

To get up and running quickly, do the following:

Install this plugin

$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-slack

Create a webhook in Slack.

Place the following configuration into config/deploy.js

ENV.slack = { webhookURL : '<your-webhook-URI>' }

Run the pipeline

$ ember deploy

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

configure

willDeploy

willBuild

build

didBuild

willUpload

upload

didUpload

willActivate

activate

didActivate

didDeploy

didFail

Configuration Options

For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

webhookURL

The webhook in Slack that the plugin will notify.

channel

The Slack channel that the notification should be displayed in.

username

The username that will send the message in Slack.

iconURL

URL to an image to use as the message's icon.

iconEmoji

Slack emoji code to use as the message's icon (like :heart_eyes_cat: or :saxophone: ).

Customization

ember-cli-deploy-slack will send default messages on the didDeploy - and didFail -hooks on the pipeline. Because every team is different and people tend to customize their automatic slack notifications messages can be customized.

To customize a message you simply add a function to your slack configuration options that is named the same as the hook notification you want to customize:

ENV.slack = { webhookURL : '<your-webhook-URI>' , channel : '#notifications' , username : 'ember-cli-deploy' , didDeploy : function ( context ) { return function ( slack ) { return slack.notify({ text : 'w00t I can haz customizations!' }); }; } }

Notification hooks will be passed the deployment context and the slackNotifier utility class. The SlackNotifier uses node-slackr under the hood so you can use its notify -function accordingly. This enables you to customize your messages in any way possible.

Because of the way ember-cli-deploy merges return values of hooks back into the deployment context, you can easily add custom properties to the deployment context if that's what you need to do:

ENV.slack = { webhookURL : '<your-webhook-URI>' , willDeploy : function ( context ) { return function ( slack ) { return { slackStartDeployDate : new Date () }; }; }, didDeploy : function ( context ) { return function ( slack ) { var start = context.slackStartDeployDate; var end = new Date (); var duration = (end - start) / 1000 ; return slack.notify({ text : 'Deploy took ' +duration+ ' seconds' }); }; } }

Please see the Slack API documentation for message formatting to see how you can customize your messages.

Running Tests

yarn test

Why ember build and ember test don't work