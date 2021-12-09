An ember-cli-deploy-plugin to upload javascript sourcemaps to Sentry.
A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.
For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
To get up and running quickly, do the following:
Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed and configured.
Install this plugin
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-sentry
config/deploy.js
ENV.sentry = {
// the URL or CDN your js assets are served from
publicUrl: 'https://your.awesome.site',
// the sentry install you're using, https://sentry.io for hosted accounts
sentryUrl: 'https://sentry.your.awesome.site',
sentryOrganizationSlug: 'AwesomeOrg',
sentryProjectSlug: 'AwesomeProject',
// One of:
sentryApiKey: 'awesomeApiKey',
// or
sentryBearerApiKey: 'awesomeApiKey'
}
Install ember-cli-sentry but import the raven service from
ember-cli-deploy-sentry/services/raven,
which will automatically handle setting up the release version for you. Sentry needs this to find the correct sourcemap for an error that occurs.
If you don't want to use
ember-cli-sentry but set raven-js up manually see Manual integration with raven-js.
ember-cli builds sourcemaps only in development environment by default. In order to build them always,
just add the following to your
EmberApp options.
sourcemaps: {
enabled: true,
extensions: ['js']
}
See also: ember-cli documentation
$ ember deploy
Run the following command in your terminal:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-sentry
For general information on how to setup Sentry and raven-js you probably want to check out the official Sentry Documentation especially on Sourcemaps.
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
configure
upload
didDeploy
For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
The public url to the root of where your assets are stored. For instance, if your assets are stored on Cloudfront, it would be
https://xxxx.cloudfront.net.
Required
The url of the sentry installation that
ember-cli-deploy-sentry shall upload sourcemaps and javascript files to.
If you are deploying in your local network, keep in mind you might need to use the local hostname/IP address.
Required
The slug of the organization you want to upload sourcemaps for. You can specify this in organization settings in sentry.
Required
The slug of the project you want to upload sourcemaps for. You can specify this in project settings in sentry.
Required
Either an HTTP Basic Auth username, or a bearer token. If you are uploading to the current Sentry API, use the latter. Use the former if you are using an older API.
You can create the api key in your organization settings. Make sure it has the
project:write privilege.
Required
The root directory that all files matching the
filePattern will be uploaded from. By default, this option will use the
distDir property of the deployment context.
Default:
context.distDir
minimatch expression that is used to determine which files should be uploaded from the
distDir.
Default:
/**/*.{js,map}
The revision string that is used to create releases in sentry.
Default:
revisionKey: function(context) {
return context.revisionData && context.revisionData.revisionKey;
}
An array of revision commits allows us to associate commits with this Sentry release. See the Sentry docs here.
Default:
revisionCommits: undefined
Examples:
revisionCommits: function(context) {
return [{
repository:"owner-name/repo-name", // required
id:"2da95dfb052f477380608d59d32b4ab9" // required
}]
}
Enable adding a meta tag with the current revisionKey into the head of your
index.html.
Default true
At deploy-time, the plugin will check your Sentry instance for an existing release under the current
revisionKey. If a release is found and this is set to
true, all existing files for the matching release will be deleted before the current build's files are uploaded to Sentry. If this is set to
false, the files on Sentry will remain untouched and the just-built files will not be uploaded.
Default true
The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment
context object:
distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)
revisionData.revisionKey (provided by ember-cli-deploy-revision-data)
By default a meta tag with the key name
sentry:revision is inserted in your index.html:
<meta name="sentry:revision" content="(revision)">
When you setup raven-js you can retrieve it like this:
Raven.config({
release: document.querySelector("meta[name='sentry:revision']").content
});
If you only want to use the sourcemap upload functionality of
ember-cli-deploy-sentry, you can disable automatic meta tag insertion completely by setting enableRevisionTagging to
false.
Last but not least make sure to setup proper exception catching like this.
npm test
context.distFiles from ember-cli-deploy-build instead globbing distDir again?
service.releaseMetaName
It works. We use it in production at Hatchet.