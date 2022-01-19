An ember-cli-deploy plugin to upload files to S3

This plugin uploads one or more files to an Amazon S3 bucket. It could be used to upload the assets (js, css, images etc) or indeed the application's index.html.

What is an ember-cli-deploy plugin?

A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.

For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Quick Start

To get up and running quickly, do the following:

Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed and configured.

Install this plugin

$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-s3

Place the following configuration into config/deploy.js

ENV.s3 = { accessKeyId : '<your-aws-access-key>' , secretAccessKey : '<your-aws-secret>' , bucket : '<your-s3-bucket>' , region : '<the-region-your-bucket-is-in>' }

Run the pipeline

$ ember deploy

Installation

Run the following command in your terminal:

ember install ember-cli-deploy-s3

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

configure

upload

Configuration Options

For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

WARNING: Don't share a configuration object between ember-cli-deploy-s3-index and this plugin. The way these two plugins read their configuration has side effects which will unfortunately break your deploy if you share one configuration object between the two.

accessKeyId

The AWS access key for the user that has the ability to upload to the bucket . If this is left undefined, the normal AWS SDK credential resolution will take place.

Default: undefined

secretAccessKey

The AWS secret for the user that has the ability to upload to the bucket . This must be defined when accessKeyId is defined.

Default: undefined

sessionToken

The AWS session token for the user that has the ability to upload to the bucket . This may be required if you are using the AWS Security Token Service. This requires both accessKeyId and secretAccessKey to be defined.

Default: undefined

profile

The AWS profile as definied in ~/.aws/credentials . If this is left undefined, the normal AWS SDK credential resolution will take place.

Default: undefined

bucket ( required )

The AWS bucket that the files will be uploaded to.

Default: undefined

region ( required )

The region the AWS bucket is located in.

Default: undefined

endpoint

AWS (or AWS compatible endpoint) to use. E.g. with DigitalOcean Spaces, Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, or Openstack Swift

If endpoint set the region option will be ignored.

Default: [region].s3.amazonaws.com

acl

The ACL to apply to the objects.

Default: public-read

prefix

A directory within the bucket that the files should be uploaded in to. It should not have a leading or trailing slash.

Default: ''

filePattern

Files that match this pattern will be uploaded to S3. The file pattern must be relative to distDir . For an advanced usage, you may want to check out isaacs/minimatch's documentation.

Default: '**/*.{js,css,png,gif,ico,jpg,webp,map,xml,txt,svg,swf,eot,ttf,woff,woff2,otf,wasm,json}'

fileIgnorePattern

Files matching this pattern will not be uploaded even if they match filePattern.

Default: null

distDir

The root directory where the files matching filePattern will be searched for. By default, this option will use the distDir property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.

Default: context.distDir

distFiles

The list of built project files. This option should be relative to distDir and should include the files that match filePattern . By default, this option will use the distFiles property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.

Default: context.distFiles

dotFolders

This is a boolean that can be set to true to include hidden folders (that are prefixed with a . ) as folders that can be uploaded to S3.

Default: false

gzippedFiles

The list of files that have been gziped. This option should be relative to distDir . By default, this option will use the gzippedFiles property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-gzip.

This option will be used to determine which files in distDir , that match filePattern , require the gzip content encoding when uploading.

Default: context.gzippedFiles

manifestPath

The path to a manifest that specifies the list of files that are to be uploaded to S3.

This manifest file will be used to work out which files don't exist on S3 and, therefore, which files should be uploaded. By default, this option will use the manifestPath property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-manifest.

Default: context.manifestPath

uploadClient

The client used to upload files to S3. This allows the user the ability to use their own client for uploading instead of the one provided by this plugin.

The client specified MUST implement a function called upload .

Default: the upload client provided by ember-cli-deploy-s3

s3Client

The underlying S3 library used to upload the files to S3. This allows the user to use the default upload client provided by this plugin but switch out the underlying library that is used to actually send the files.

The client specified MUST implement functions called getObject and putObject .

Default: the default S3 library is aws-sdk

cacheControl

Sets the Cache-Control header on the uploaded files.

Default: max-age=63072000, public

expires

Sets the Expires header on the uploaded files.

Default: Mon Dec 31 2029 21:00:00 GMT-0300 (CLST)

defaultMimeType

Sets the default mime type, used when it cannot be determined from the file extension.

Default: application/octet-stream

proxy

The network proxy url used when sending requests to S3.

Default: undefined

serverSideEncryption

The Server-side encryption algorithm used when storing this object in S3 (e.g., AES256, aws:kms). Possible values include:

"AES256"

"aws:kms"

batchSize

S3 putObject requests will be performed in batchSize increments if set to a value other than 0.

Useful when deploying applications to fake-s3, or applications large enough to trigger S3 rate limits (very uncommon).

Default: 0

signatureVersion

signatureVersion allows for setting the Signature Version. In the Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Seoul), EU (Frankfurt) and China (Beijing) regions, Amazon S3 supports only Signature Version 4. In all other regions, Amazon S3 supports both Signature Version 4 and Signature Version 2.

Example value: 'v4'

Default: undefined

Prerequisites

The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment context object:

distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)

(provided by ember-cli-deploy-build) distFiles (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)

(provided by ember-cli-deploy-build) gzippedFiles (provided by ember-cli-deploy-gzip)

(provided by ember-cli-deploy-gzip) manifestPath (provided by ember-cli-deploy-manifest)

Configuring Amazon S3

Deployment user and S3 permissions

The environment in which the ember deploy command is run needs to have an AWS account with a policy that allows writing to the S3 bucket.

It's common for a development machine to be set up with the developer's personal AWS credentials, which likely have the ability to administer the entire AWS account. This will allow deployment to work from the development machine, but it is not a good idea to copy your personal credentials to production.

The best way to set up non-development deployment is to create an IAM user to be the "deployer", and place its security credentials (Access Key ID and Access Secret) in the environment on the machine or CI environment where deployment takes place. (The easiest way to do this in CI is to set environment variables AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY .)

A bare minimum policy should have the following permissions:

{ "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "Stmt1EmberCLIS3DeployPolicy" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3:GetObject" , "s3:PutObject" , "s3:PutObjectACL" ], "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:s3:::your-s3-bucket-name/*" ] } ] }

Replace your-s3-bucket-name with the name of the actual bucket you are deploying to.

Also, remember that "PutObject" permission will effectively overwrite any existing files with the same name unless you use a fingerprinting or a manifest plugin.

S3 policy for public access

If you want the contents of the S3 bucket to be accessible to the world, the following policy can be placed directly in the S3 bucket policy:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "PublicReadForGetBucketObjects" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : "*" , "Action" : "s3:GetObject" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:s3:::your-s3-bucket-name/*" } ] }

Replace your-s3-bucket-name with the name of the actual bucket you are deploying to.

Sample CORS configuration

To properly serve certain assets (i.e. webfonts) a basic CORS configuration is needed

[ { "AllowedHeaders" : [], "AllowedMethods" : [ "GET" , "HEAD" ], "AllowedOrigins" : [ "http://www.your-site.com" , "https://www.your-site.com" ], "ExposeHeaders" : [] } ]

Replace www.your-site.com with your domain.

Some more info: Amazon CORS guide, Stackoverflow

Tests

yarn test

Why ember build and ember test don't work