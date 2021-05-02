An ember-cli-deploy plugin to generate data about this deploy revision including a unique revision key based on the current build
This plugin will generate revison data for the current build. This data can be used by other plugins to understand more about the current revision being deployed. The revision key included in the revison data can be used to uniquely identify the particular version of the application.
A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.
For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
To get up and running quickly, do the following:
Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed and configured
Install this plugin
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-revision-data
$ ember deploy
Run the following command in your terminal:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-revision-data
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
configure
prepare
For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
ENV["revision-data"] = {
type: 'file-hash',
scm: function(context) {
return require('./lib/scm-data-generators')['git'];
}
}
The type of Data Generator to be used.
Default:
'file-hash'
Alternatives:
'git-tag-commit',
'git-commit',
'version-commit'
The type of the SCM Data Generator to be used
Default: GitScmDataGenerator
You can set this to
null if you don't want any Scm Data Generator to be used.
You can also pass your own custom scm generator class.
Data generators are the strategies used to generate information about the revision being deployed. A data generator must return an object which contains a property called
revisionKey which uniquely identifies the current revision. A generator can add any other data that it deems relevant to the data object that it returns.
file-hash)
This generator contructs a revisionKey from the fingerprint of the
index.html file.
The unique identifier of this build based on the MD5 fingerprint of the
index.html file. This key is guaranteed to be idempotent. That is, the same revision key will be generated for the same set of project files. If the project files change in any way, this will be reflected by a change in the revision key.
The timestamp of the current deploy
A pattern that matches the file you would like to be fingerprinted. This pattern should be relative to
distDir.
Default:
index.html
The root directory where the file matching
filePattern will be searched for. By default, this option will use the
distDir property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.
Default:
context.distDir
The list of built project files. This option should be relative to
distDir and should include the file that matches
filePattern. By default, this option will use the
distFiles property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.
Default:
context.distFiles
git-tag-commit)
Constructs a revision key based on the most recent git tag and the currently checked-out commit.
The unique identifier of this build based on the git tag, followed by the separator symbol (
+ by default), followed by the first 8 characters of the current commit hash.
For example, if your most recent git tag is
v2.0.3, and the current commit is
0993043d49f9e0[...], this generator will return a revision of
v2.0.3+0993043d.
The timestamp of the current deploy
The length of the commit hash that is used when constructing the
revisionKey.
The text used to separate the tag name from the commit sha. By default,
+ is used.
git-commit)
Constructs a revision key based on the most recent git commit.
The unique identifier of this build based on the first 7 characters of the current commit hash.
For example, if the current commit is
0993043d49f9e0[...], this generator will return a revision of
0993043.
The timestamp of the current deploy
The length of the commit hash that is used as the
revisionKey.
Similar to the Git Tag Commit generator but uses the
package.json version string to construct the revision key instead of the git tag.
The unique identifier of this build based on the version in the
package.json, followed by a the separator symbol (
+ by default), followed by the first 8 characters of the current commit hash.
For example, if your package.json version is
v2.0.3, and the current commit is
0993043d49f9e0[...], this generator will return a revision of
v2.0.3+0993043d.
Note: Some environments (like CircleCI) may return partial git information. If the current commit hash cannot be determined, the generator will return only the package.json version (
v2.0.3) as the
revisionKey.
The timestamp of the current deploy
The length of the commit hash that is used when constructing the
revisionKey.
The text used to separate the tag name from the commit sha. By default,
+ is used.
The file containing your project's version number. Must be a JSON file with a top-level
version key.
Default:
package.json
SCM Data generators are the strategies used to collect extra information about the revision being deployed. An scm data generator must return an object which contains properties that it deems relevant to the revision being deployed .
This generator uses the information available from the git repository of your ember-cli application.
The SHA of the commit being deployed
Committer's email
Committer's name
The commit message
Git branch being deployed
Commit's timestamp
The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment
context object:
distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)
distFiles (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)
ember build and
ember test don't work
Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, this package does not include many files and dependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical
ember build and
ember test processes.