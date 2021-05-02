An ember-cli-deploy plugin to generate data about this deploy revision including a unique revision key based on the current build

This plugin will generate revison data for the current build. This data can be used by other plugins to understand more about the current revision being deployed. The revision key included in the revison data can be used to uniquely identify the particular version of the application.

What is an ember-cli-deploy plugin?

A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.

For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Quick Start

To get up and running quickly, do the following:

Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed and configured

Install this plugin

$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-revision-data

Run the pipeline

$ ember deploy

Installation

Run the following command in your terminal:

ember install ember-cli-deploy-revision-data

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

configure

prepare

Configuration Options

For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Defaults

ENV[ "revision-data" ] = { type : 'file-hash' , scm : function ( context ) { return require ( './lib/scm-data-generators' )[ 'git' ]; } }

type

The type of Data Generator to be used.

Default: 'file-hash' Alternatives: 'git-tag-commit' , 'git-commit' , 'version-commit'

scm

The type of the SCM Data Generator to be used

Default: GitScmDataGenerator

You can set this to null if you don't want any Scm Data Generator to be used.

You can also pass your own custom scm generator class.

Data Generators

Data generators are the strategies used to generate information about the revision being deployed. A data generator must return an object which contains a property called revisionKey which uniquely identifies the current revision. A generator can add any other data that it deems relevant to the data object that it returns.

File Hash generator ( file-hash )

This generator contructs a revisionKey from the fingerprint of the index.html file.

Data fields returned

revisionKey

The unique identifier of this build based on the MD5 fingerprint of the index.html file. This key is guaranteed to be idempotent. That is, the same revision key will be generated for the same set of project files. If the project files change in any way, this will be reflected by a change in the revision key.

The timestamp of the current deploy

Configuration Options

filePattern

A pattern that matches the file you would like to be fingerprinted. This pattern should be relative to distDir .

Default: index.html

distDir

The root directory where the file matching filePattern will be searched for. By default, this option will use the distDir property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.

Default: context.distDir

distFiles

The list of built project files. This option should be relative to distDir and should include the file that matches filePattern . By default, this option will use the distFiles property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.

Default: context.distFiles

Git Tag Commit generator ( git-tag-commit )

Constructs a revision key based on the most recent git tag and the currently checked-out commit.

Data fields returned

revisionKey

The unique identifier of this build based on the git tag, followed by the separator symbol ( + by default), followed by the first 8 characters of the current commit hash.

For example, if your most recent git tag is v2.0.3 , and the current commit is 0993043d49f9e0[...] , this generator will return a revision of v2.0.3+0993043d .

The timestamp of the current deploy

Configuration Options

commitHashLength

The length of the commit hash that is used when constructing the revisionKey .

separator

The text used to separate the tag name from the commit sha. By default, + is used.

Git Commit generator ( git-commit )

Constructs a revision key based on the most recent git commit.

Data fields returned

revisionKey

The unique identifier of this build based on the first 7 characters of the current commit hash.

For example, if the current commit is 0993043d49f9e0[...] , this generator will return a revision of 0993043 .

The timestamp of the current deploy

Configuration Options

commitHashLength

The length of the commit hash that is used as the revisionKey .

Version Commit generator

Similar to the Git Tag Commit generator but uses the package.json version string to construct the revision key instead of the git tag.

Data fields returned

revisionKey

The unique identifier of this build based on the version in the package.json , followed by a the separator symbol ( + by default), followed by the first 8 characters of the current commit hash.

For example, if your package.json version is v2.0.3 , and the current commit is 0993043d49f9e0[...] , this generator will return a revision of v2.0.3+0993043d .

Note: Some environments (like CircleCI) may return partial git information. If the current commit hash cannot be determined, the generator will return only the package.json version ( v2.0.3 ) as the revisionKey .

The timestamp of the current deploy

Configuration Options

commitHashLength

The length of the commit hash that is used when constructing the revisionKey .

separator

The text used to separate the tag name from the commit sha. By default, + is used.

versionFile

The file containing your project's version number. Must be a JSON file with a top-level version key.

Default: package.json

SCM Data Generators

SCM Data generators are the strategies used to collect extra information about the revision being deployed. An scm data generator must return an object which contains properties that it deems relevant to the revision being deployed .

Git generator

This generator uses the information available from the git repository of your ember-cli application.

Data fields returned

sha

The SHA of the commit being deployed

email

Committer's email

name

Committer's name

message

The commit message

branch

Git branch being deployed

Commit's timestamp

Prerequisites

The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment context object:

distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)

(provided by ember-cli-deploy-build) distFiles (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)

Plugins known to work well with this one

ember-cli-deploy-redis

Running Tests

yarn test

Why ember build and ember test don't work