An ember-cli-deploy plugin to upload index.html to a Redis store
This plugin uploads a file, presumably index.html, to a specified Redis store.
More often than not this plugin will be used in conjunction with the lightning method of deployment where the ember application assets will be served from S3 and the index.html file will be served from Redis. However, it can be used to upload any file to a Redis store.
A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.
For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
To get up and running quickly, do the following:
Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed and configured.
Install this plugin
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-redis
config/deploy.js
ENV.redis = {
host: '<your-redis-host>',
port: <your-redis-port>,
password: '<your-redis-password>'
}
$ ember deploy
Run the following command in your terminal:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-redis
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
configure
upload
willActivate
activate
didDeploy
For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
The Redis host. If url is defined, then this option is not needed.
Default:
'localhost'
The Redis port. If url is defined, then this option is not needed.
Default:
6379
This option must not be overwritten if you're using ember-cli-deploy-ssh-tunnel, where the default is
context.tunnel.srcPort.
The Redis database number. If url is defined, then this option is not needed.
Default:
undefined
The Redis password. If url is defined, then this option is not needed.
Default:
null
A Redis connection url to the Redis store
Example: 'redis://some-user:some-password@some-host.com:1234'
Options to be passed to the redis client.
Example: { tls: { rejectUnauthorized: false } }
A file matching this pattern will be uploaded to Redis.
Default:
'index.html'
The root directory where the file matching
filePattern will be searched for. By default, this option will use the
distDir property of the deployment context.
Default:
context.distDir
The prefix to be used for the Redis key under which file will be uploaded to Redis. The Redis key will be a combination of the
keyPrefix and the
revisionKey. By default this option will use the
project.name() property from the deployment context.
Default:
context.project.name() + ':index'
The suffix to be used for the Redis key under which the activated revision will be stored in Redis. By default this option will be
"current". This makes the default activated revision key in Redis looks like:
project.name() + ':index:current'
Default:
current
The unique revision number for the version of the file being uploaded to Redis. The Redis key will be a combination of the
keyPrefix and the
revisionKey. By default this option will use either the
revision passed in from the command line or the
revisionData.revisionKey property from the deployment context.
Default:
context.commandOptions.revision || context.revisionData.revisionKey
The suffix to be used for the Redis key under which the activated revision content will be stored in Redis. By default this option will be
"current-content". This makes the default activated revision in Redis looks like:
project.name() + ':index:current-content'
This makes it possible to serve content completely from within NGINX using the redis module without doing a primary key lookup.
server {
location / {
set $redis_key project-name:index:current-content;
redis_pass name:6379;
default_type text/html;
}
}
Default:
current-content
A flag to specify whether the revision should be overwritten if it already exists in Redis.
Default:
false
The Redis client to be used to upload files to the Redis store. By default this option will use a new instance of the Redis client. This allows for injection of a mock client for testing purposes.
Default:
return new Redis(options)
A message that will be displayed after the file has been successfully uploaded to Redis. By default this message will only display if the revision for
revisionData.revisionKey of the deployment context has been activated.
Default:
if (context.revisionData.revisionKey && !context.revisionData.activatedRevisionKey) {
return "Deployed but did not activate revision " + context.revisionData.revisionKey + ". "
+ "To activate, run: "
+ "ember deploy:activate " + context.revisionData.revisionKey + " --environment=" + context.deployEnvironment + "\n";
}
The maximum number of recent revisions to keep in Redis.
Default:
10
Metadata about the revision being uploaded. (normally provided by a plugin like ember-cli-deploy-revision-data)
As well as uploading a file to Redis, ember-cli-deploy-redis has the ability to mark a revision of a deployed file as
current. This is most commonly used in the lightning method of deployment whereby an index.html file is pushed to Redis and then served to the user by a web server. The web server could be configured to return any existing revision of the index.html file as requested by a query parameter. However, the revision marked as the currently
active revision would be returned if no query paramter is present. For more detailed information on this method of deployment please refer to the ember-cli-deploy-lightning-pack README.
A user can activate a revision by either:
deploy command:
$ ember deploy --activate=true
deploy:activate command:
$ ember deploy:activate <revision-key>
activateOnDeploy flag in
deploy.js
ENV.pipeline = {
activateOnDeploy: true
}
When ember-cli-deploy-redis uploads a file to Redis, it uploads it under the key defined by a combination of the two config properties
keyPrefix and
revisionKey.
So, if the
keyPrefix was configured to be
my-app:index and there had been 3 revisons deployed, then Redis might look something like this:
$ redis-cli
127.0.0.1:6379> KEYS *
1) my-app:index:revisions
2) my-app:index:9ab2021411f0cbc5ebd5ef8ddcd85cef
3) my-app:index:499f5ac793551296aaf7f1ec74b2ca79
4) my-app:index:f769d3afb67bd20ccdb083549048c86c
Activating a revison would add a new entry to Redis pointing to the currently active revision:
$ ember deploy:activate f769d3afb67bd20ccdb083549048c86c
$ redis-cli
127.0.0.1:6379> KEYS *
1) my-app:index:revisions
2) my-app:index:9ab2021411f0cbc5ebd5ef8ddcd85cef
3) my-app:index:499f5ac793551296aaf7f1ec74b2ca79
4) my-app:index:f769d3afb67bd20ccdb083549048c86c
5) my-app:index:current
127.0.0.1:6379> GET my-app:index:current
"f769d3afb67bd20ccdb083549048c86c"
Activation occurs during the
activate hook of the pipeline. By default, activation is turned off and must be explicitly enabled by one of the 3 methods above.
Another helpful part of the lightning method of deployment is using ember-cli-deploy-display-revisions to quickly review previously deployed revisions to your redis instance.
First, install the ember-cli-deploy-display-revisions plugin:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-display-revisions
Then use the following command:
$ ember deploy:list <environment>
- Listing revisions for key: `my-app`
RevisionKey Commit User Branch
> 8af596f af596fbb email@example.com staging
18cf1a6 8cf1a6c9 email@example.com staging
82be0d2 2be0d26c email@example.com staging
7dee0a0 dee0a0b3 email@example.com staging
937899e 37899eb6 email@example.com staging
f4cfc1f 4cfc1f0b email@example.com staging
d748d1b 748d1bc4 email@example.com staging
c6d9fb1 6d9fb155 email@example.com staging
128a967 28a96772 email@example.com staging
bfb5e46 fb5e46dc email@example.com staging
Not to worry! Just install the handy-dandy
ember-cli-deploy-ssh-tunnel plugin:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-ssh-tunnel
Add set up your
deploy.js similar to the following:
'redis': {
host: "localhost",
},
'ssh-tunnel': {
username: "your-ssh-username",
host: "remote-redis-host"
}
Sometimes you need to SSH into a server (a "bastion" server) and then run
redis-cli or similar from there. This is really common if you're using
Elasticache on AWS, for instance. We've got you covered there too - just
set your SSH tunnel host to the bastion server, and tell the tunnel to use
your Redis host as the destination host, like so:
'redis': {
host: "localhost",
},
'ssh-tunnel': {
username: "your-ssh-username",
host: "remote-redis-host"
dstHost: "location-of-your-elasticache-node-or-remote-redis"
}
The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment
context object:
distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)
project.name() (provided by ember-cli-deploy)
revisionData.revisionKey (provided by ember-cli-deploy-revision-data)
commandLineArgs.revisionKey (provided by ember-cli-deploy)
deployEnvironment (provided by ember-cli-deploy)
The following properties are used if present on the deployment
context object:
tunnel.srcPort (provided by ember-cli-deploy-ssh-tunnel)
ember build and
ember test don't work
Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, this package does not include many files and dependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical
ember build and
ember test processes.