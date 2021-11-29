openbase logo
ember-cli-deploy-redis

by ember-cli-deploy
3.1.1

An ember-cli-deploy-plugin to upload index.html to a Redis store

Overview

Readme

ember-cli-deploy-redis

An ember-cli-deploy plugin to upload index.html to a Redis store

This plugin uploads a file, presumably index.html, to a specified Redis store.

More often than not this plugin will be used in conjunction with the lightning method of deployment where the ember application assets will be served from S3 and the index.html file will be served from Redis. However, it can be used to upload any file to a Redis store.

What is an ember-cli-deploy plugin?

A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.

For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Quick Start

To get up and running quickly, do the following:

$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-redis
  • Place the following configuration into config/deploy.js
ENV.redis = {
  host: '<your-redis-host>',
  port: <your-redis-port>,
  password: '<your-redis-password>'
}
  • Run the pipeline
$ ember deploy

Installation

Run the following command in your terminal:

ember install ember-cli-deploy-redis

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

  • configure
  • upload
  • willActivate
  • activate
  • didDeploy

Configuration Options

For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

host

The Redis host. If url is defined, then this option is not needed.

Default: 'localhost'

port

The Redis port. If url is defined, then this option is not needed.

Default: 6379

This option must not be overwritten if you're using ember-cli-deploy-ssh-tunnel, where the default is context.tunnel.srcPort.

database

The Redis database number. If url is defined, then this option is not needed.

Default: undefined

password

The Redis password. If url is defined, then this option is not needed.

Default: null

url

A Redis connection url to the Redis store

Example: 'redis://some-user:some-password@some-host.com:1234'

redisOptions

Options to be passed to the redis client.

Example: { tls: { rejectUnauthorized: false } }

filePattern

A file matching this pattern will be uploaded to Redis.

Default: 'index.html'

distDir

The root directory where the file matching filePattern will be searched for. By default, this option will use the distDir property of the deployment context.

Default: context.distDir

keyPrefix

The prefix to be used for the Redis key under which file will be uploaded to Redis. The Redis key will be a combination of the keyPrefix and the revisionKey. By default this option will use the project.name() property from the deployment context.

Default: context.project.name() + ':index'

activationSuffix

The suffix to be used for the Redis key under which the activated revision will be stored in Redis. By default this option will be "current". This makes the default activated revision key in Redis looks like: project.name() + ':index:current'

Default: current

revisionKey

The unique revision number for the version of the file being uploaded to Redis. The Redis key will be a combination of the keyPrefix and the revisionKey. By default this option will use either the revision passed in from the command line or the revisionData.revisionKey property from the deployment context.

Default: context.commandOptions.revision || context.revisionData.revisionKey

activeContentSuffix

The suffix to be used for the Redis key under which the activated revision content will be stored in Redis. By default this option will be "current-content". This makes the default activated revision in Redis looks like: project.name() + ':index:current-content'

This makes it possible to serve content completely from within NGINX using the redis module without doing a primary key lookup.

  server {
    location / {
      set $redis_key project-name:index:current-content;
      redis_pass     name:6379;
      default_type   text/html;
    }
  }

Default: current-content

allowOverwrite

A flag to specify whether the revision should be overwritten if it already exists in Redis.

Default: false

redisDeployClient

The Redis client to be used to upload files to the Redis store. By default this option will use a new instance of the Redis client. This allows for injection of a mock client for testing purposes.

Default: return new Redis(options)

didDeployMessage

A message that will be displayed after the file has been successfully uploaded to Redis. By default this message will only display if the revision for revisionData.revisionKey of the deployment context has been activated.

Default:

if (context.revisionData.revisionKey && !context.revisionData.activatedRevisionKey) {
  return "Deployed but did not activate revision " + context.revisionData.revisionKey + ". "
       + "To activate, run: "
       + "ember deploy:activate " + context.revisionData.revisionKey + " --environment=" + context.deployEnvironment + "\n";
}

maxRecentUploads

The maximum number of recent revisions to keep in Redis.

Default: 10

revisionData

Metadata about the revision being uploaded. (normally provided by a plugin like ember-cli-deploy-revision-data)

Activation

As well as uploading a file to Redis, ember-cli-deploy-redis has the ability to mark a revision of a deployed file as current. This is most commonly used in the lightning method of deployment whereby an index.html file is pushed to Redis and then served to the user by a web server. The web server could be configured to return any existing revision of the index.html file as requested by a query parameter. However, the revision marked as the currently active revision would be returned if no query paramter is present. For more detailed information on this method of deployment please refer to the ember-cli-deploy-lightning-pack README.

How do I activate a revision?

A user can activate a revision by either:

  • Passing a command line argument to the deploy command:
$ ember deploy --activate=true
  • Running the deploy:activate command:
$ ember deploy:activate <revision-key>
  • Setting the activateOnDeploy flag in deploy.js
ENV.pipeline = {
  activateOnDeploy: true
}

What does activation do?

When ember-cli-deploy-redis uploads a file to Redis, it uploads it under the key defined by a combination of the two config properties keyPrefix and revisionKey.

So, if the keyPrefix was configured to be my-app:index and there had been 3 revisons deployed, then Redis might look something like this:

$ redis-cli

127.0.0.1:6379> KEYS *
1) my-app:index:revisions
2) my-app:index:9ab2021411f0cbc5ebd5ef8ddcd85cef
3) my-app:index:499f5ac793551296aaf7f1ec74b2ca79
4) my-app:index:f769d3afb67bd20ccdb083549048c86c

Activating a revison would add a new entry to Redis pointing to the currently active revision:

$ ember deploy:activate f769d3afb67bd20ccdb083549048c86c

$ redis-cli

127.0.0.1:6379> KEYS *
1) my-app:index:revisions
2) my-app:index:9ab2021411f0cbc5ebd5ef8ddcd85cef
3) my-app:index:499f5ac793551296aaf7f1ec74b2ca79
4) my-app:index:f769d3afb67bd20ccdb083549048c86c
5) my-app:index:current

127.0.0.1:6379> GET my-app:index:current
"f769d3afb67bd20ccdb083549048c86c"

When does activation occur?

Activation occurs during the activate hook of the pipeline. By default, activation is turned off and must be explicitly enabled by one of the 3 methods above.

Listing Revisions

Another helpful part of the lightning method of deployment is using ember-cli-deploy-display-revisions to quickly review previously deployed revisions to your redis instance.

How do I display the deployed revisions on my redis instance?

First, install the ember-cli-deploy-display-revisions plugin:

ember install ember-cli-deploy-display-revisions

Then use the following command:

$ ember deploy:list <environment>

- Listing revisions for key: `my-app`
 RevisionKey  Commit    User                   Branch
 > 8af596f    af596fbb  email@example.com      staging
   18cf1a6    8cf1a6c9  email@example.com      staging
   82be0d2    2be0d26c  email@example.com      staging
   7dee0a0    dee0a0b3  email@example.com      staging
   937899e    37899eb6  email@example.com      staging
   f4cfc1f    4cfc1f0b  email@example.com      staging
   d748d1b    748d1bc4  email@example.com      staging
   c6d9fb1    6d9fb155  email@example.com      staging
   128a967    28a96772  email@example.com      staging
   bfb5e46    fb5e46dc  email@example.com      staging

What if my Redis server isn't publicly accessible?

Not to worry! Just install the handy-dandy ember-cli-deploy-ssh-tunnel plugin:

ember install ember-cli-deploy-ssh-tunnel

Add set up your deploy.js similar to the following:

  'redis': {
    host: "localhost",
  },
  'ssh-tunnel': {
    username:       "your-ssh-username",
    host:           "remote-redis-host"
  }

What if my Redis server is only accessible from my remote server?

Sometimes you need to SSH into a server (a "bastion" server) and then run redis-cli or similar from there. This is really common if you're using Elasticache on AWS, for instance. We've got you covered there too - just set your SSH tunnel host to the bastion server, and tell the tunnel to use your Redis host as the destination host, like so:

  'redis': {
    host: "localhost",
  },
  'ssh-tunnel': {
    username:       "your-ssh-username",
    host:           "remote-redis-host"
    dstHost:        "location-of-your-elasticache-node-or-remote-redis"
  }

Prerequisites

The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment context object:

The following properties are used if present on the deployment context object:

Running Tests

  • yarn test

Why ember build and ember test don't work

Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, this package does not include many files and dependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical ember build and ember test processes.

