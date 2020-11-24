This plugin generates a manifest file listing the versioned asset files generated by your app's build process. By comparing the latest manifest to the previous one, your deployment plugin (such as ember-cli-deploy-s3) can determine which files have changed and only upload those, improving efficiency.
How does this work in detail?
When you build your ember-cli app in development, your files get globbed together into a bunch of asset files such as myapp.js vendor.js, myapp.css, and vendor.css (see your project's dist/assets dir).
When you do a production build, your build process will produce fingerprinted copies of these asset files. Fingerprints are used for versioning as described here. In practice fingerprints are long hash strings, but for exposition we'll pretend our fingerprints look like a version number. So our manifest will look like:
myapp-1.js
vendor-1.js
myapp-1.css
vendor-1.css
The first time we deploy, our deployment plugin uploads everything, including our manifest file.
Say we then edit our app javascript but everything else remains the same. After rebuilding, when we generate our new manifest, it will look something like:
myapp-2.js
vendor-1.js
myapp-1.css
vendor-1.css
When our deployment plugin is ready to deploy, it retrieves the old manifest (from S3 or wherever its stored), diffs it with the current one, and determines it only has to upload myapp-2.js. For large asset files, this can save alot of time and bandwidth.
ember install ember-cli-deploy-manifest
configure
willUpload
Files matching this pattern will be included in the manifest.
Default:
"**/*.{js,css,png,gif,ico,jpg,map,xml,txt,svg,swf,eot,ttf,woff,woff2,json}"
Files matching this pattern will not be included in the manifest even if they match filePattern.
Default:
null
The relative path that the manifest is written to.
Default:
"manifest.txt"
Directory where assets have been written to
Default: the
distDir property of the deployment context
The Array of built assets.
Default: the
distFiles property of the deployment context
The default configuration of this plugin expects the deployment context to have
distDir and
distFiles properties. These are conveniently created by the ember-cli-deploy-build plugin so will work out of the box if you are using that plugin.
ember build and
ember test don't work
Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, this package does not include many files and dependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical
ember build and
ember test processes.