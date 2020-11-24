This plugin generates a manifest file listing the versioned asset files generated by your app's build process. By comparing the latest manifest to the previous one, your deployment plugin (such as ember-cli-deploy-s3) can determine which files have changed and only upload those, improving efficiency.

How does this work in detail?

When you build your ember-cli app in development, your files get globbed together into a bunch of asset files such as myapp.js vendor.js, myapp.css, and vendor.css (see your project's dist/assets dir).

When you do a production build, your build process will produce fingerprinted copies of these asset files. Fingerprints are used for versioning as described here. In practice fingerprints are long hash strings, but for exposition we'll pretend our fingerprints look like a version number. So our manifest will look like:

myapp-1 .js vendor-1 .js myapp-1 .css vendor-1 .css

The first time we deploy, our deployment plugin uploads everything, including our manifest file.

Say we then edit our app javascript but everything else remains the same. After rebuilding, when we generate our new manifest, it will look something like:

myapp-2 .js vendor-1 .js myapp-1 .css vendor-1 .css

When our deployment plugin is ready to deploy, it retrieves the old manifest (from S3 or wherever its stored), diffs it with the current one, and determines it only has to upload myapp-2.js. For large asset files, this can save alot of time and bandwidth.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-deploy-manifest

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

configure

willUpload

Configuration Options

filePattern

Files matching this pattern will be included in the manifest.

Default: "**/*.{js,css,png,gif,ico,jpg,map,xml,txt,svg,swf,eot,ttf,woff,woff2,json}"

fileIgnorePattern

Files matching this pattern will not be included in the manifest even if they match filePattern.

Default: null

manifestPath

The relative path that the manifest is written to.

Default: "manifest.txt"

distDir

Directory where assets have been written to

Default: the distDir property of the deployment context

distFiles

The Array of built assets.

Default: the distFiles property of the deployment context

Prerequisites

The default configuration of this plugin expects the deployment context to have distDir and distFiles properties. These are conveniently created by the ember-cli-deploy-build plugin so will work out of the box if you are using that plugin.

Plugins known to work well with this one

ember-cli-deploy-s3

Tests

yarn test

Why ember build and ember test don't work