An ember-cli-deploy plugin to convert index.html to json config
This plugin will take an index.html file and extract the data from it, outputting it to JSON. This can be used by a web server that might want to have more control over the templating of the index.html file on the server while still being able to point to the ember-cli assets deployed by ember-cli-deploy.
For a more in depth use case as to why one might want to use this plugin, refer to "Why would I use this plugin?"
A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.
For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
To get up and running quickly, do the following:
Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed and configured
Install this plugin
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-json-config
$ ember deploy
Run the following command in your terminal:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-json-config
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
configure
didBuild
For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
A pattern that matches the file you would like to convert to JSON. This pattern should be relative to
distDir.
Default:
'index.html'
A pattern that matches the file you would like to output the JSON to. This pattern should be relative to
distDir.
Default:
index.json
The root directory where the file matching
fileInputPattern will be searched for. By default, this option will use the
distDir property of the deployment context.
Default:
context.distDir
The blueprint indicating what fields to read from the HTML file and convert into JSON.
Default:
base: {
selector: 'base',
attributes: ['href']
},
meta: {
selector: 'meta[name*="/config/environment"]',
attributes: ['name', 'content']
},
link: {
selector: 'link',
attributes: ['rel', 'href', 'integrity']
},
script: {
selector: 'script',
attributes: ['src', 'integrity'],
includeContent: false,
}
By default only the attributes of
<script> tags are read and included in the
JSON output. If you wish to include the content of the script tag you must specify that.
ENV['json-config'] = {
jsonBlueprint(context, pluginHelper) {
var jsonBlueprint = pluginHelper.readConfigDefault('jsonBlueprint');
jsonBlueprint.script.includeContent = true;
return jsonBlueprint;
}
};
Use
includeHtmlContent to include the contents of an HTML tag including other HTML tags.
For example if you have HTML like:
<noscript>
<p>This won't work without Javascript.</p>
</noscript>
Then
```javascript
ENV['json-config'] = {
jsonBlueprint: {
noScript = {
selector: 'noScript',
includeHtmlContent: true,
};
}
};
Would result in
JSON of:
"noScript": [
{
"htmlContent": "<p>This won't work without Javascript.</p>"
}
],
];
The basic index.html file built by ember-cli will look soemething like this:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<title>DummyApp</title>
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<base href="/" />
<meta name="dummy-app/config/environment" content="%7B22modulePrefix%22%3A%22dummy-app%22%7D" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/vendor.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/dummy-app.css">
</head>
<body>
<script src="assets/vendor.js"></script>
<script src="assets/dummy-app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
This index.html is used to boot the ember app by retrieving the relevant js and css. By using this plugin, we can retrieve all the important information and store it in a JSON format. It looks something like this:
{
"base": [
{
"href": "/"
}
],
"meta": [{"name":"dummy-app/config/environment","content":"%7B22modulePrefix%22%3A%22dummy-app%22%7D"}],
"link": [
{
"rel": "stylesheet",
"href": "assets/vendor.css"
},
{
"rel": "stylesheet",
"href": "assets/dummy-app.css"
}
],
"script": [
{
"src": "assets/vendor.js"
},
{
"src": "assets/dummy-app.js"
}
]
}
Take an example where an ember-cli app is actually just a small part of a larger Rails application. In this case, as the ember-cli app is not the entire application it doesn't make sense to be serving the index.html file built by ember-cli to the browser. Instead, the Rails app wants serve the Rails application which would include the ember-cli app.
In this case it would make sense to store the links to the assets etc in JSON which the Rails server can retrieve. It can then cycle through the properties and merge them into the ERB view that will be served to the browser.
This allows the server to have much more control over the template and the presentation that surrounds an ember-cli app.
The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment
context object:
distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)
project.root (provided by ember-cli-deploy)
If you're using this plugin along with ember-cli-deploy-gzip you'll need to add an exception in your gzip config in
deploy.js:
gzip: {
ignorePattern: 'index.json'
}
ember build and
ember test don't work
Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, this package does not include many files and dependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical
ember build and
ember test processes.