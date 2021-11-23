An ember-cli-deploy plugin to compress files in-place using gzip compression
This plugin compresses files in-place using gzip compression. This is helpful to prepare for upload to an asset host that expects files to be pre-compressed.
A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.
For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
To get up and running quickly, do the following:
Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed and configured.
Install this plugin
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-gzip
$ ember deploy
Run the following command in your terminal:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-gzip
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
configure
willUpload
For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
Files matching this pattern will be gzipped.
Note: image files such as
.png,
.jpg and
.gif should not be gzipped, as they already are compressed.
Default:
'\*\*/\*.{js,css,json,ico,map,xml,txt,svg,eot,ttf}'
Files matching this pattern will not be gzipped even if they match filePattern
Default: null
The root directory where the files matching
filePattern will be searched for. By default, this option will use the
distDir property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.
Default:
context.distDir
The list of built project files. This option should be relative to
distDir and should include the files that match
filePattern. By default, this option will use the
distFiles property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.
Default:
context.distDir
Use node-zopfli for compression (better than regular gzip compression, but slower).
If set to
true, you will need to
npm install node-zopfli --save-dev in your app.
Default:
false
Keep original file and write compressed data to
originalFile.gz
Default:
false
The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment
context object:
distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)
distFiles (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)
ember-cli-deploy-build ember-cli-deploy-s3
yarn test
ember build and
ember test don't work
Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, this package does not include many files and dependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical
ember build and
ember test processes.