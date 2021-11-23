An ember-cli-deploy plugin to compress files in-place using gzip compression

This plugin compresses files in-place using gzip compression. This is helpful to prepare for upload to an asset host that expects files to be pre-compressed.

What is an ember-cli-deploy plugin?

A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.

For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Quick Start

To get up and running quickly, do the following:

Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed and configured.

Install this plugin

$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-gzip

Run the pipeline

$ ember deploy

Installation

Run the following command in your terminal:

ember install ember-cli-deploy-gzip

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

configure

willUpload

Configuration Options

For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

filePattern

Files matching this pattern will be gzipped. Note: image files such as .png , .jpg and .gif should not be gzipped, as they already are compressed.

Default: '\*\*/\*.{js,css,json,ico,map,xml,txt,svg,eot,ttf}'

ignorePattern

Files matching this pattern will not be gzipped even if they match filePattern

Default: null

distDir

The root directory where the files matching filePattern will be searched for. By default, this option will use the distDir property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.

Default: context.distDir

distFiles

The list of built project files. This option should be relative to distDir and should include the files that match filePattern . By default, this option will use the distFiles property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.

Default: context.distDir

zopfli

Use node-zopfli for compression (better than regular gzip compression, but slower).

If set to true , you will need to npm install node-zopfli --save-dev in your app.

Default: false

keep

Keep original file and write compressed data to originalFile.gz

Default: false

Prequisites

The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment context object:

distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)

(provided by ember-cli-deploy-build) distFiles (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)

Plugins known to work well with this one

ember-cli-deploy-build ember-cli-deploy-s3

Running Tests

yarn test

Why ember build and ember test don't work