An ember-cli-deploy-plugin to upload to GitHub pages.

This plugin uploads your built Ember dist files to GitHub pages.

Getting Started

To quickly get started with this plugin, follow the steps below:

Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed.

Install this plugin. $ ember install ember-cli-deploy-ghpages

Place the following configuration into config/deploy.js . ENV.ghpages = { gitRemoteUrl : '<your-github-repository-url>' }

Run the pipeline. $ ember deploy

Browser History API Compatibility

GitHub Pages is not compatible with browser's history API mode that Ember Router uses. This means you will not be able to use pushState to get to a URL hosted on GitHub pages. Please ensure your code is updated to use legacy hash mode.

See Ember Router documentation for more details.

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

setup

didBuild

willUpload

upload

teardown

Configuration Options

For more information on how to configure plugins, refer to the Plugin Documentation.

gitRemoteUrl ( required )

The URL that corresponds to your GitHub repository. The plugin will push the built dist files to the gh-pages branch on this repository.

Default: undefined

domain

Custom domain name of your project site. For more information on how to set up custom domain for your project site, refer to GitHub documentation.

Default: undefined

Running Tests

npm test

License

This software is distributed AS IS WITHOUT WARRANTY under Simplified BSD license.

Verdigris Technologies Inc. assumes NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES for usage of this software. See the LICENSE.md file for detailed legal information.

Copyright © 2016, Verdigris Technologies Inc. All rights reserved.