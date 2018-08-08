An ember-cli-deploy-plugin to upload to GitHub pages.
This plugin uploads your built Ember dist files to GitHub pages.
To quickly get started with this plugin, follow the steps below:
Ensure ember-cli-deploy-build is installed.
Install this plugin.
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-ghpages
Place the following configuration into
config/deploy.js.
ENV.ghpages = {
gitRemoteUrl: '<your-github-repository-url>'
}
Run the pipeline.
$ ember deploy
GitHub Pages is not compatible with browser's history API mode that Ember Router
uses. This means you will not be able to use
pushState to get to a URL hosted
on GitHub pages. Please ensure your code is updated to use legacy
hash mode.
See Ember Router documentation for more details.
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
setup
didBuild
willUpload
upload
teardown
For more information on how to configure plugins, refer to the Plugin Documentation.
required)
The URL that corresponds to your GitHub repository. The plugin will push the
built dist files to the
gh-pages branch on this repository.
Default:
undefined
Custom domain name of your project site. For more information on how to set up custom domain for your project site, refer to GitHub documentation.
Default:
undefined
npm test
This software is distributed AS IS WITHOUT WARRANTY under Simplified BSD license.
Verdigris Technologies Inc. assumes NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES for usage of this software. See the LICENSE.md file for detailed legal information.
Copyright © 2016, Verdigris Technologies Inc. All rights reserved.