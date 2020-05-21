An ember-cli-deploy plugin to compress files in-place choosing between gzip or brotli compression automatically based on your supported browsers.

This plugin is more or less the fusion of ember-cli-deploy-gzip and ember-cli-deploy-brotli that smartly uses your matrix of supported browsers (from config/targets.js ) and the information from caniuse.com to decide the best compression automatically.

When brotli is supported you typically get around 17% reduction on file size of the average javascript files. This compression is even larger with html and css files.

What is an ember-cli-deploy plugin?

A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.

For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Installation

Run the following command in your terminal:

ember install ember-cli-deploy-compress

Note that this addon requires at least node.js 8!

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

configure

willUpload

Configuration Options

For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

filePattern

Files matching this pattern will be compressed. Note: image files such as .png , .jpg and .gif are already compressed and therefore should not be included.

Default: '\*\*/\*.{js,css,json,ico,map,xml,txt,svg,eot,ttf,woff,woff2}'

ignorePattern

Files matching this pattern will not be compressed even if they match filePattern .

Default: null

distDir

The root directory where the files match filePattern will be searched.

By default, this option will use the distDir property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.

Default: context.distDir

distFiles

The list of built project files.

This option should be relative to distDir and should include the files that match filePattern . By default, this option will use the distFiles property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.

Default: context.distDir

zopfli

If brotli is not available for your browsers, use zopfli for gzip compression. It is better than regular gzip compression and a good substitute when brotli is not available.

If set to true , you will need to install node-zopfli-es (recommended) or node-zopfli in your app: npm install node-zopfli-es --save-dev .

Default: false

keep

Keep original file and write compressed data to originalFile.gz (or originalFile.br , or both).

Default: false

compression

It determines the compression algorithm used.

Default: ["best"]

When the value is ["best"] , it will automatically decide whether it can use brotli or if it has to stick with gzip automatically. If the users want to force one algorithm, they can force it by passing compression: ["brotli"] . Also, users can force the addon to use both algorithms simultaneously with compression: ["gzip", "brotli"] . When both algorithms are used, the user has to also enable the keep option.

Prequisites

The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment context object:

distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)

(provided by ember-cli-deploy-build) distFiles (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)

Plugins known to work well with this one

ember-cli-deploy-build ember-cli-deploy-s3 (Starting in version 1.2.0)

Running Tests

yarn test

