An ember-cli-deploy plugin to compress files in-place choosing between gzip or brotli compression automatically based on your supported browsers.
This plugin is more or less the fusion of ember-cli-deploy-gzip and ember-cli-deploy-brotli that smartly uses your matrix of supported browsers (from
config/targets.js) and the information
from caniuse.com to decide the best compression automatically.
When brotli is supported you typically get around 17% reduction on file size of the average javascript files. This compression is even larger with html and css files.
Run the following command in your terminal:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-compress
Note that this addon requires at least node.js 8!
configure
willUpload
Files matching this pattern will be compressed.
Note: image files such as
.png,
.jpg and
.gif are already compressed and therefore should not be included.
Default:
'\*\*/\*.{js,css,json,ico,map,xml,txt,svg,eot,ttf,woff,woff2}'
Files matching this pattern will not be compressed even if they match
filePattern.
Default: null
The root directory where the files match
filePattern will be searched.
By default, this option will use the
distDir property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.
Default:
context.distDir
The list of built project files.
This option should be relative to
distDir and should include the files that match
filePattern. By default, this option will use the
distFiles property of the deployment context, provided by ember-cli-deploy-build.
Default:
context.distDir
If brotli is not available for your browsers, use zopfli for gzip compression. It is better than regular gzip compression and a good substitute when brotli is not available.
If set to
true, you will need to install
node-zopfli-es (recommended) or
node-zopfli in your app:
npm install node-zopfli-es --save-dev.
Default:
false
Keep original file and write compressed data to
originalFile.gz (or
originalFile.br, or both).
Default:
false
It determines the compression algorithm used.
Default:
["best"]
When the value is
["best"], it will automatically decide whether it can use brotli or if it has to stick
with gzip automatically.
If the users want to force one algorithm, they can force it by passing
compression: ["brotli"].
Also, users can force the addon to use both algorithms simultaneously with
compression: ["gzip", "brotli"]. When both algorithms are used, the user has to also enable the
keep option.
The following properties are expected to be present on the deployment
context object:
distDir (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)
distFiles (provided by ember-cli-deploy-build)
ember-cli-deploy-build ember-cli-deploy-s3 (Starting in version 1.2.0)
yarn test
ember build and
ember test don't work
Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, this package does not include many files and dependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical
ember build and
ember test processes.