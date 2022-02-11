An ember-cli-deploy plugin to invalidate cached files on AWS CloudFront
This plugin invalidates one or more files in an Amazon CloudFront distribution. It is primarily useful for invalidating an outdated
index.html, but can be configured to invalidate any other files as well.
A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.
For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
To get up and running quickly, do the following:
Install this plugin
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-cloudfront
Place the following configuration into
config/deploy.js
ENV.cloudfront = {
accessKeyId: '<your-aws-access-key>',
secretAccessKey: '<your-aws-secret>',
distribution: '<your-cloudfront-distribution-id>'
}
Run the pipeline with the activation flag
$ ember deploy production --activate
Run the following command in your terminal:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-cloudfront
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
configure
didActivate
For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
The AWS access key for the user that has the ability to upload to the
bucket. If this is left undefined, the normal AWS SDK credential resolution will take place.
Default:
undefined
The AWS secret for the user that has the ability to upload to the
bucket. This must be defined when
accessKeyId is defined.
Default:
undefined
The AWS profile as definied in ~/.aws/credentials. If this is left undefined, the normal AWS SDK credential resolution will take place.
Default:
undefined
The AWS session token for the user that has the ability to manage the CloudFront distribution. This may be required if you are using the AWS Security Token Service.
This requires both
accessKeyId and
secretAccessKey to be defined.
Default:
undefined
required)
The CloudFront distribution ID that should be invalidated. May be specified as a string for a single distribution (most common) or as an array of strings for multiple distributions.
Default:
undefined
The AWS region to send service requests to.
Default:
us-east-1
CloudFront object paths contained in this array will be invalidated on CloudFront. Each object path must be relative to the CloudFront distribution root and begin with
/.
Default:
['/index.html']
The client used to create the invalidation. This allows the user the ability to use their own client for invalidating instead of the one provided by this plugin.
The client specified MUST implement a function called
invalidate.
Default: the upload client provided by ember-cli-deploy-cloudfront
The underlying CloudFront library used to create the invalidation with CloudFront. This allows the user to use the default invalidation client provided by this plugin but switch out the underlying library that is used to actually create the invalidation.
The client specified MUST implement a function called
createInvalidation.
Default: the default CloudFront library is
aws-sdk
If set to
true the deployment will wait until AWS reports invalidation complete state. This ensures new version is available online after the pipeline is finished. This can be useful to know, for example before running further tests against deployed production. Note that it may take several minutes or more for the invalidation to fully complete, so only use this option if you really need to wait for the invalidation to complete. Note that to use this option you'll need to have IAM permissions for
"cloudfront:GetInvalidation". See Minimum CloudFront Permissions below.
Default:
false
If your application doesn't need CloudFront invalidation in an environment where you do need to run other activation hooks, it is possible to whitelist the plugins that you do want ember-cli-deploy to run. For an application using the ember-cli-deploy-aws-pack for example, the whitelist would look like this when excluding ember-cli-deploy-cloudfront:
ENV.plugins = ['build', 'gzip', 's3', 'manifest'];
While this may not be ideal for complicated deploy processes with many plugins, there is an effort currently underway to add per-plugin disabling to ember-cli-deploy: https://github.com/ember-cli-deploy/ember-cli-deploy/pull/349
Ensure you have the minimum required permissions configured for the user (
accessKeyId). A bare minimum policy should have the following permissions:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement":[{
"Effect":"Allow",
"Action":["cloudfront:CreateInvalidation"],
"Resource":"*"
}
]
}
If you have enabled the
waitForInvalidation option above you'll need to ensure you have the following permissions as a minimum:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement":[{
"Effect":"Allow",
"Action":[
"cloudfront:CreateInvalidation",
"cloudfront:GetInvalidation"
],
"Resource":"*"
}
]
}
The
cloudfront:CreateInvalidation action is the only one necessary for this addon (unless you've enabled the
waitForInvalidation option above), though the more permissive
cloudfront:* permission will also work. AWS does not currently allow CloudFront permissions to be limited by distribution, so the only accepted value for
Resource is
* (all distributions).
ember build and
ember test don't work
Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, this package does not include many files and dependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical
ember build and
ember test processes.