openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-cli-deploy-build

by ember-cli-deploy
2.0.0 (see all)

A Build Plugin for ember-cli-deploy

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.4K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-deploy-build

An ember-cli-deploy plugin to build your ember-cli application

This plugin will build your ember-cli application files and output them to a directory.

What is an ember-cli-deploy plugin?

A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.

For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Quick Start

  • Install this plugin
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-build
  • Run the pipeline
$ ember deploy

Installation

Run the following command in your terminal:

ember install ember-cli-deploy-build

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

  • configure
  • build

Configuration Options

For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

environment

The environment for which you'd like to build. This relates directly to the environments in your config/environment.js file.

Default: 'production'

outputPath

The path to the directory you'd like the project to be built in to.

Default: tmp/deploy-dist

Prerequisites

None

Tests

  • yarn test

Faster iteration while authoring deploy plugins & configs

When you're working on a deploy plugin or tweaking your deploy config, you often run ember deploy repeatedly, and each run usually invokes this plugin to do a full rebuild of your app, even though your app has not changed and the build options are identical.

You can instead reuse the build from the previous ember deploy by setting the environment variable EMBER_CLI_DEPLOY_REUSE_BUILD. This may make your interactive testing much faster. It's safe to use during development as long as you aren't actively changing your app or altering this module's environment or outputPath.

Why ember test doesn't work

Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, we use mocha for testing and this package does not include many files and devDependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical ember test processes.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial