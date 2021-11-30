An ember-cli-deploy plugin to build your ember-cli application
This plugin will build your ember-cli application files and output them to a directory.
A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.
For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-build
$ ember deploy
Run the following command in your terminal:
ember install ember-cli-deploy-build
For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
configure
build
For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.
The environment for which you'd like to build. This relates directly to the environments in your
config/environment.js file.
Default:
'production'
The path to the directory you'd like the project to be built in to.
Default:
tmp/deploy-dist
None
When you're working on a deploy plugin or tweaking your deploy config, you often run
ember deploy repeatedly, and each run usually invokes this plugin to do a full rebuild of your app, even though your app has not changed and the build options are identical.
You can instead reuse the build from the previous
ember deploy by setting the environment variable
EMBER_CLI_DEPLOY_REUSE_BUILD. This may make your interactive testing much faster. It's safe to use during development as long as you aren't actively changing your app or altering this module's
environment or
outputPath.
ember test doesn't work
Since this is a node-only ember-cli addon, we use mocha for testing and this package does not include many files and devDependencies which are part of ember-cli's typical
ember test processes.