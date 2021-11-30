An ember-cli-deploy plugin to build your ember-cli application

This plugin will build your ember-cli application files and output them to a directory.

What is an ember-cli-deploy plugin?

A plugin is an addon that can be executed as a part of the ember-cli-deploy pipeline. A plugin will implement one or more of the ember-cli-deploy's pipeline hooks.

For more information on what plugins are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

Quick Start

Install this plugin

$ ember install ember-cli-deploy-build

Run the pipeline

$ ember deploy

Installation

Run the following command in your terminal:

ember install ember-cli-deploy-build

ember-cli-deploy Hooks Implemented

For detailed information on what plugin hooks are and how they work, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

configure

build

Configuration Options

For detailed information on how configuration of plugins works, please refer to the Plugin Documentation.

environment

The environment for which you'd like to build. This relates directly to the environments in your config/environment.js file.

Default: 'production'

outputPath

The path to the directory you'd like the project to be built in to.

Default: tmp/deploy-dist

Prerequisites

None

Tests

yarn test

Faster iteration while authoring deploy plugins & configs

When you're working on a deploy plugin or tweaking your deploy config, you often run ember deploy repeatedly, and each run usually invokes this plugin to do a full rebuild of your app, even though your app has not changed and the build options are identical.

You can instead reuse the build from the previous ember deploy by setting the environment variable EMBER_CLI_DEPLOY_REUSE_BUILD . This may make your interactive testing much faster. It's safe to use during development as long as you aren't actively changing your app or altering this module's environment or outputPath .

