An ember-cli-deploy plugin pack to implement a simple AWS deployment pattern

This package bundles the plugins you need to have a deployment pipeline for your Ember app similar to what I described in my blog post: Deploying Ember to AWS CloudFront

It also has a blueprint for your config/deploy.js file to get you started.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-deploy ember install ember-cli-deploy-aws-pack

The necessary set of plugins will be available to ember-cli-deploy and an example deploy/config.js file will be generated for you to customize with information for your deployment environments.

What is a plugin pack?

A "plugin pack" is a concept supported by ember-cli-deploy that allows a single addon to make multiple plugins available by adding a single direct dependency to your project.

What plugins are made available?