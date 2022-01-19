openbase logo
ecd

ember-cli-deploy-aws-pack

by Kevin Pfefferle
3.0.0 (see all)

A pack of ember-cli-deploy plugins for implementing a simple AWS deploy approach.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

300

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-cli-deploy-aws-pack

Ember CI

An ember-cli-deploy plugin pack to implement a simple AWS deployment pattern

This package bundles the plugins you need to have a deployment pipeline for your Ember app similar to what I described in my blog post: Deploying Ember to AWS CloudFront

It also has a blueprint for your config/deploy.js file to get you started.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-deploy
ember install ember-cli-deploy-aws-pack

The necessary set of plugins will be available to ember-cli-deploy and an example deploy/config.js file will be generated for you to customize with information for your deployment environments.

What is a plugin pack?

A "plugin pack" is a concept supported by ember-cli-deploy that allows a single addon to make multiple plugins available by adding a single direct dependency to your project.

What plugins are made available?

