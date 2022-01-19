An ember-cli-deploy plugin pack to implement a simple AWS deployment pattern
This package bundles the plugins you need to have a deployment pipeline for your Ember app similar to what I described in my blog post: Deploying Ember to AWS CloudFront
It also has a blueprint for your
config/deploy.js file to get you started.
ember install ember-cli-deploy
ember install ember-cli-deploy-aws-pack
The necessary set of plugins will be available to ember-cli-deploy and an example
deploy/config.js file will be generated for you to customize with information for your deployment environments.
A "plugin pack" is a concept supported by ember-cli-deploy that allows a single addon to make multiple plugins available by adding a single direct dependency to your project.