An Ember CLI addon that checks for missing npm and bower dependencies before running ember commands.
ember install ember-cli-dependency-checker
Upon being included in a project (when running
ember build for example), the dependency checker
will confirm versions according to several signals of intent:
bower.json will be compared to the contents of
bower_components (or your Ember-CLI
configured bower directory)
package.json will be compared to the contents of
node_modules. This check only
takes the top-level of dependencies into account. Nested dependencies are not confirmed.
npm-shrinkwrap.json, if present, will be compared to the contents of
node_modules. This
is done only if a
package.json check does not find any unsatisfied dependencies. Nested
dependencies are confirmed.
This workflow presumes npm v2.7.6 - v3.0.0, though it may work well for earlier versions.
When installing dependencies, it is important that
npm shrinkwrap --dev is run and the resulting
npm-shrinkwrap.json file committed. For example, to install the Torii
library:
npm install --save-dev torii
npm shrinkwrap --dev
git add package.json npm-shrinkwrap.json
git commit -m "Install Torii"
If the npm-shrinkwrap.json file is not committed, nested dependencies cannot be confirmed.
Remembering to execute
npm shrinkwrap --dev and commit
npm-shrinkwrap.json is akin to committing
the
Gemfile.lock file when using Ruby's Bundler library.
If
ember is run and the contents of
node_modules/ differs from the contents of
package.json
and
npm-shrinkwrap.json an error will be raised. To resolve a difference in dependencies,
you must destroy the
node_modules/ directory and re-run
npm install. With a blank
directory,
npm install will respect the versions pinned in
npm-shrinkwrap.json.
In some rare cases there may be un-resolvable conflicts between installable versions of
dependencies and those pinned. Upgrading packages after deleting the
npm-shrinkwrap.json
file or changing the version of a dependency requested in
package.json may be the only
way to resolve theses cases.
Ember-CLI projects may be built on Travis or another dedicated build tool like Jenkins. To
ensure that versions of dependencies (including of nested dependencies) are the same during
builds as they are on the authoring developer's computer, it is recommended
that you confirm dependencies before a build. Do this by running
ember version to
begin a dependency check, then if needed clearing the
node_modules/ and
bower_components/ folder
and installing dependencies. For example:
([ -f node_modules/ember-cli/bin/ember ] && node_modules/ember-cli/bin/ember version) || (rm -rf node_modules/ bower_components/ && npm install && bower install)
ember build -e production
Due to the limited information available in configuration files and packages, git
dependencies may fall out of sync. Using shrinkwrap will confirm that they are correct
upon installation, but they cannot be confirmed at runtime until improvements are
made to the
npm-shrinkwrap.json file.
Pinning solely to versioned releases should be preferred.
To run tests:
npm test
MIT