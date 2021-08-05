Just a simple component to use daterangepicker.
The use of this addon is no longer recommended. This addon is a very simple
wrapper for another JS library that requires
jQuery and
moment.js.
Another more modern option for building powerful calendar is
ember-power-calendar.
ember install ember-cli-daterangepicker
{{date-range-picker
label='Optional label'
start="20150101"
end="20151231"
applyAction=(action "setDateRange")
hideAction=(action "hideDatePicker")
cancelAction=(action "cancelDatePicker")
}}
This addon supports many of the same options as the daterangepicker library. These options are documented here: http://www.daterangepicker.com/#options. Open up an issue if you find an option that does not work with this addon.
applyAction,
hideAction, and
cancelAction will bubble up to the named function on nearest controller, etc, like normal. All are optional, but you won't have any way to get your date if you don't specify an
applyAction.
yarn test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Copyright (c) 2015-2017 Josemar Luedke
Licensed under the MIT license.