Just a simple component to use daterangepicker.

❗ Important notice

The use of this addon is no longer recommended. This addon is a very simple wrapper for another JS library that requires jQuery and moment.js .

Another more modern option for building powerful calendar is ember-power-calendar .

Installation

ember install ember-cli-daterangepicker

Usage

{{date-range-picker label='Optional label' start="20150101" end="20151231" applyAction=(action "setDateRange") hideAction=(action "hideDatePicker") cancelAction=(action "cancelDatePicker") }}

This addon supports many of the same options as the daterangepicker library. These options are documented here: http://www.daterangepicker.com/#options. Open up an issue if you find an option that does not work with this addon.

applyAction , hideAction , and cancelAction will bubble up to the named function on nearest controller, etc, like normal. All are optional, but you won't have any way to get your date if you don't specify an applyAction .

Running Tests

yarn test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

License

Copyright (c) 2015-2017 Josemar Luedke

Licensed under the MIT license.