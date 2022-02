Addon that encapsulates ability to render a data set as either excel or csv.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-data-export

Usage

uses js-xlsx library for rendering excel content.

automatically injects a service for both excel and csv format

feed a datastructure that's an array of arrays, where each internal array is the set of data to be rendered for that row.

Example: [['Title 1', 'Title 2', 'Title 3'],['row1cell1', 'row1cell2', 'row1cell3'],['row2cell1', 'row2cell2', 'row2cell3']]

Example