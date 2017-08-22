openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecd

ember-cli-d3

by Ming Liu
1.1.7 (see all)

An ember-cli addon to provide D3 integration into Ember app.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

483

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-d3

Build Status npm version Ember Observer Score Code Climate Dependency Status devDependency Status

ember-cli-d3 is an ember-cli addon to provide a framework to integrate d3 visualizations into Ember applications.

Just like D3 itself, it is not the goal of this project to become a widget library. Instead, this project will provide a framework to integrate D3 visuals into Ember application. This includes integrating d3.timer with Ember's run loop, graph test helper to aid with visuals with transitions, and easy way to import many d3-plugins.

Documentation and Demo can be found on the github pages.

Resources

  • Data Viz Catalogue - Catalogues different visualization techniques.
  • Awesome D3 - Catalogues libraries/frameworks/plugins related to D3.
  • i want hue - Color palette generator. Great for making color scales.

Usage

Currently supporting Ember >= 1.10.0

ember-cli versioncli command
> 0.2.3ember install ember-cli-d3
> 0.1.5 < 0.2.3ember install:addon ember-cli-d3
< 0.1.4npm install --save-dev ember-cli-d3
ember generate ember-cli-d3

Contributing

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial