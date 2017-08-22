ember-cli-d3 is an ember-cli addon to provide a framework to integrate d3 visualizations into Ember applications.
Just like D3 itself, it is not the goal of this project to become a widget library. Instead, this project will provide a framework to integrate D3 visuals into Ember application. This includes integrating
d3.timer with Ember's run loop,
graph test helper to aid with visuals with transitions, and easy way to import many d3-plugins.
Documentation and Demo can be found on the github pages.
Currently supporting Ember >=
1.10.0
|ember-cli version
|cli command
> 0.2.3
ember install ember-cli-d3
> 0.1.5 < 0.2.3
ember install:addon ember-cli-d3
< 0.1.4
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-d3
ember generate ember-cli-d3
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
MIT