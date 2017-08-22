ember-cli-d3 is an ember-cli addon to provide a framework to integrate d3 visualizations into Ember applications.

Just like D3 itself, it is not the goal of this project to become a widget library. Instead, this project will provide a framework to integrate D3 visuals into Ember application. This includes integrating d3.timer with Ember's run loop, graph test helper to aid with visuals with transitions, and easy way to import many d3-plugins.

Documentation and Demo can be found on the github pages.

Resources

Data Viz Catalogue - Catalogues different visualization techniques.

Awesome D3 - Catalogues libraries/frameworks/plugins related to D3.

i want hue - Color palette generator. Great for making color scales.

Usage

Currently supporting Ember >= 1.10.0

ember-cli version cli command > 0.2.3 ember install ember-cli-d3 > 0.1.5 < 0.2.3 ember install:addon ember-cli-d3 < 0.1.4 npm install --save-dev ember-cli-d3

ember generate ember-cli-d3

Contributing

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

License

MIT