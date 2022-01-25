ember-cli-custom-assertions is built and maintained by DockYard, contact us for expert Ember.js consulting.

About

Add custom assertions to your Ember test suite.

Installing

ember install ember-cli-custom-assertions

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Usage

Add new assertions to test/assertions . Then use on the assert object in your test suite.

For example:

export default function ( context, element, text, message ) { message = message || ` ${element} should contain " ${text} "` ; let actual = context.$(element).text(); let expected = text; let result = !!actual.match( new RegExp (expected)); this .pushResult({ result, actual, expected, message }); } test( 'foo is bar' , function ( assert ) { visit( '/' ); andThen( function ( ) { assert.contains( '.foo' , 'Foo Bar' ); }); });

Note: hyphenated file names like tests/assertions/double-trouble.js will be camelized: assert.doubleTrouble

Blueprint

You can generate a new assertion by using the assertion blueprint:

ember g assertion double -trouble

Assertion

A context is always injected as the first argument. You don't need to pass a context when calling the assertion.

assert.contains( '.foo' , 'Foo bar' ); assert.contains(app, '.foo' , 'Foo bar' );

Setup

You must inject the assertions to use them in tests.

New testing API

import { module , test } from 'qunit' ; import { setupTest } from 'ember-qunit' ; import setupCustomAssertions from 'ember-cli-custom-assertions/test-support' ; module ( 'default setup' , function ( hooks ) { setupTest(hooks); setupCustomAssertions(hooks); test( 'can inject custom assertions' , function ( assert ) { assert.contains( '.foo' , 'Foo bar' ); }); });

Old testing API

import { assertionInjector, assertionCleanup } from 'ember-cli-custom-assertions/test-support' ; module ( 'Acceptance | foo' , { beforeEach : function ( ) { var application = startApp(); assertionInjector(application); }, afterEach : function ( ) { Ember.run(application, 'destroy' ); assertionCleanup(application); } });

