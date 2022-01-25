openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-cli-custom-assertions

by DockYard
0.2.0 (see all)

Add custom QUnit assertions to your ember-cli test suite

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-custom-assertions # Build Status

ember-cli-custom-assertions is built and maintained by DockYard, contact us for expert Ember.js consulting.

About

Add custom assertions to your Ember test suite.

Installing

ember install ember-cli-custom-assertions

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Usage

Add new assertions to test/assertions. Then use on the assert object in your test suite.

For example:

// tests/assertions/contains.js
export default function(context, element, text, message) {
  message = message || `${element} should contain "${text}"`;
  let actual = context.$(element).text();
  let expected = text;
  let result = !!actual.match(new RegExp(expected));

  this.pushResult({ result, actual, expected, message });
}

// tests/acceptance/foo-test.js
test('foo is bar', function(assert) {
  visit('/');

  andThen(function() {
    assert.contains('.foo', 'Foo Bar');
  });
});

Note: hyphenated file names like tests/assertions/double-trouble.js will be camelized: assert.doubleTrouble

Blueprint

You can generate a new assertion by using the assertion blueprint:

ember g assertion double-trouble

Assertion

A context is always injected as the first argument. You don't need to pass a context when calling the assertion.

// good
assert.contains('.foo', 'Foo bar');

// bad
assert.contains(app, '.foo', 'Foo bar');

Setup

You must inject the assertions to use them in tests.

New testing API

import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { setupTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import setupCustomAssertions from 'ember-cli-custom-assertions/test-support';

module('default setup', function(hooks) {
  setupTest(hooks);
  setupCustomAssertions(hooks);

  test('can inject custom assertions', function(assert) {
    assert.contains('.foo', 'Foo bar');
  });
});

Old testing API

// ...
import { assertionInjector, assertionCleanup } from 'ember-cli-custom-assertions/test-support';

module('Acceptance | foo', {
  beforeEach: function() {
    var application = startApp();
    assertionInjector(application);
  },

  afterEach: function() {
    Ember.run(application, 'destroy');
    assertionCleanup(application);
  }
});

Authors

We are very thankful for the many contributors

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning

Want to help?

Please do! We are always looking to improve this library. Please see our Contribution Guidelines on how to properly submit issues and pull requests.

DockYard, Inc © 2015

@dockyard

Licensed under the MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial