ember-cli-custom-assertions is built and maintained by DockYard, contact us for expert Ember.js consulting.
Add custom assertions to your Ember test suite.
ember install ember-cli-custom-assertions
If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.
Add new assertions to
test/assertions. Then use on the
assert object in your test suite.
For example:
// tests/assertions/contains.js
export default function(context, element, text, message) {
message = message || `${element} should contain "${text}"`;
let actual = context.$(element).text();
let expected = text;
let result = !!actual.match(new RegExp(expected));
this.pushResult({ result, actual, expected, message });
}
// tests/acceptance/foo-test.js
test('foo is bar', function(assert) {
visit('/');
andThen(function() {
assert.contains('.foo', 'Foo Bar');
});
});
Note: hyphenated file names like
tests/assertions/double-trouble.js
will be camelized:
assert.doubleTrouble
You can generate a new assertion by using the
assertion blueprint:
ember g assertion double-trouble
A
context is always injected as the first argument. You don't need to
pass a context when calling the assertion.
// good
assert.contains('.foo', 'Foo bar');
// bad
assert.contains(app, '.foo', 'Foo bar');
You must inject the assertions to use them in tests.
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { setupTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import setupCustomAssertions from 'ember-cli-custom-assertions/test-support';
module('default setup', function(hooks) {
setupTest(hooks);
setupCustomAssertions(hooks);
test('can inject custom assertions', function(assert) {
assert.contains('.foo', 'Foo bar');
});
});
// ...
import { assertionInjector, assertionCleanup } from 'ember-cli-custom-assertions/test-support';
module('Acceptance | foo', {
beforeEach: function() {
var application = startApp();
assertionInjector(application);
},
afterEach: function() {
Ember.run(application, 'destroy');
assertionCleanup(application);
}
});
We are very thankful for the many contributors
This library follows Semantic Versioning
Please do! We are always looking to improve this library. Please see our Contribution Guidelines on how to properly submit issues and pull requests.
DockYard, Inc © 2015