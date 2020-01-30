I will not be focusing on backward compatibility with older ember-cli versions as it's moving too fast and the API is constantly changing. I will always have this working with the latest stable release of ember-cli.

Goals

To provide a toolchain tightly integrated with ember-cli to make developing hybrid apps with cordova and ember as simple as possible.

Supported Platforms

Android and iOS. While we don't plan on actively supporting other platforms, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request.

Required Ember Versions

Releases as of 0.1.0 require Ember 2.x and ember-cli 2.3.0.

The lastest release for Ember 1.x is 0.0.19 and requires at least ember-cli >= 0.1.1

Getting Started

Please see our Getting Started guide here

Blueprints

ember g cordova-init com.reverse.domain --platform=android Required generator that sets up the cordova project with a few tweaks to the ember app

Required generator that sets up the cordova project with a few tweaks to the ember app (optional) ember g cordova-starter-kit Adds some packages and files that makes up the base setup for projects I develop.

Commands

ember cordova:open open xcode project

open xcode project ember cordova:build --environment=production --platform=ios build cordova project

build cordova project ember cordova:archive 0.0.2 --environment=staging --commit --tag archive ios project with xcode

archive ios project with xcode ember cordova:prepare needs to be run after cloning a project

needs to be run after cloning a project ember cordova Passes commands(plugin(s), platform(s), run, emulate) and arguments to the cordova command

Passes commands(plugin(s), platform(s), run, emulate) and arguments to the cordova command ember help ember cli help with a section for addon provided commands as well

Docs

Documentation can be found found in the docs directory here.

ember-cordova recently started as a fork of ember-cli-cordova by some contributors and maintainers. It only supports Ember 2, and includes added features such as build hooks, native splash screen & icon management, a platform service (e.g. isIOS) and an ember/cordova plugin ecosystem.

ember-cli-cordova will still be maintained and active.

It does not include features such as mobiletouch by default, starter blueprints and support for Ember <2. For these items, your best bet is to continue with ember-cli-cordova.

Dependency Docs

Contributing

Working with master

git clone https://github.com/poetic/ember-cli-cordova.git cd ember-cli-cordova npm i && bower i npm link ember new CordovaTest cd CordovaTest npm install --save-dev ember-cli-cordova npm link ember-cli-cordova

After this, any changes you make to the cloned repo will be instantly reflected in the test app you generated. It just symlinks the node_modules folder.

Example App

You can find an example app using this here: jakecraige/ember-cli-cordova-example-app

Credits

ember-cli ember