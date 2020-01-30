openbase logo
ember-cli-cordova

by poetic
0.1.0-beta-2 (see all)

A tool for creating hybrid apps using a combination of ember-cli and cordova

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

ember-cli-cordova Build Status Gitter

I will not be focusing on backward compatibility with older ember-cli versions as it's moving too fast and the API is constantly changing. I will always have this working with the latest stable release of ember-cli.

Goals

To provide a toolchain tightly integrated with ember-cli to make developing hybrid apps with cordova and ember as simple as possible.

Supported Platforms

Android and iOS. While we don't plan on actively supporting other platforms, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request.

Required Ember Versions

Releases as of 0.1.0 require Ember 2.x and ember-cli 2.3.0.

The lastest release for Ember 1.x is 0.0.19 and requires at least ember-cli >= 0.1.1

Getting Started

Please see our Getting Started guide here

Blueprints

  • ember g cordova-init com.reverse.domain --platform=android Required generator that sets up the cordova project with a few tweaks to the ember app
  • (optional) ember g cordova-starter-kit Adds some packages and files that makes up the base setup for projects I develop.

Commands

  • ember cordova:open open xcode project
  • ember cordova:build --environment=production --platform=ios build cordova project
  • ember cordova:archive 0.0.2 --environment=staging --commit --tag archive ios project with xcode
  • ember cordova:prepare needs to be run after cloning a project
  • ember cordova Passes commands(plugin(s), platform(s), run, emulate) and arguments to the cordova command
  • ember help ember cli help with a section for addon provided commands as well

Docs

Documentation can be found found in the docs directory here.

ember-cordova

ember-cordova recently started as a fork of ember-cli-cordova by some contributors and maintainers. It only supports Ember 2, and includes added features such as build hooks, native splash screen & icon management, a platform service (e.g. isIOS) and an ember/cordova plugin ecosystem.

ember-cli-cordova will still be maintained and active.

It does not include features such as mobiletouch by default, starter blueprints and support for Ember <2. For these items, your best bet is to continue with ember-cli-cordova.

Dependency Docs

Contributing

Working with master

git clone https://github.com/poetic/ember-cli-cordova.git
cd ember-cli-cordova
npm i && bower i
npm link
ember new CordovaTest
cd CordovaTest
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-cordova
npm link ember-cli-cordova

After this, any changes you make to the cloned repo will be instantly reflected in the test app you generated. It just symlinks the node_modules folder.

Example App

You can find an example app using this here: jakecraige/ember-cli-cordova-example-app

Credits

ember-cli ember

