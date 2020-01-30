I will not be focusing on backward compatibility with older ember-cli versions as it's moving too fast and the API is constantly changing. I will always have this working with the latest stable release of ember-cli.
To provide a toolchain tightly integrated with ember-cli to make developing hybrid apps with cordova and ember as simple as possible.
Android and iOS. While we don't plan on actively supporting other platforms, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request.
Releases as of 0.1.0 require Ember 2.x and ember-cli 2.3.0.
The lastest release for Ember 1.x is 0.0.19 and requires at least ember-cli >= 0.1.1
Please see our Getting Started guide here
ember g cordova-init com.reverse.domain --platform=android Required generator
that sets up the cordova project with a few tweaks to the ember app
ember g cordova-starter-kit Adds some packages and files that makes up the
base setup for projects I develop.
ember cordova:open open xcode project
ember cordova:build --environment=production --platform=ios build cordova project
ember cordova:archive 0.0.2 --environment=staging --commit --tag archive ios project with xcode
ember cordova:prepare needs to be run after cloning a project
ember cordova Passes commands(plugin(s), platform(s), run, emulate) and arguments to the cordova command
ember help ember cli help with a section for addon provided commands as well
Documentation can be found found in the docs directory here.
ember-cordova recently started as a fork of ember-cli-cordova by some contributors and maintainers. It only supports Ember 2, and includes added features such as build hooks, native splash screen & icon management, a platform service (e.g. isIOS) and an ember/cordova plugin ecosystem.
ember-cli-cordova will still be maintained and active.
It does not include features such as mobiletouch by default, starter blueprints and support for Ember <2. For these items, your best bet is to continue with ember-cli-cordova.
git clone https://github.com/poetic/ember-cli-cordova.git
cd ember-cli-cordova
npm i && bower i
npm link
ember new CordovaTest
cd CordovaTest
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-cordova
npm link ember-cli-cordova
After this, any changes you make to the cloned repo will be instantly reflected in the test app you generated. It just symlinks the node_modules folder.
You can find an example app using this here: jakecraige/ember-cli-cordova-example-app