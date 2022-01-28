This addon makes it easy to use Content Security Policy (CSP) in your project. The policy can be delivered either via a Content-Security-Policy HTTP response header or as a meta tag in the index.html file.

If configured to deliver the CSP using a HTTP response header, the header is set automatically if served with Ember CLI's express server in development or via FastBoot in production. If FastBoot is not used to serve the app in production, the web server must be configured to set the CSP header. The configured CSP could be exported with a provided Ember CLI command.

If configured to deliver the CSP using the meta tag no additional configuration of the web server serving the application in production is needed.

In any case, using this addon helps keeping CSP in the forefront of your thoughts while developing an Ember application.

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.18 or above

Ember CLI v3.4 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-content-security-policy

Configuration

This addon is configured via config/content-security-policy.js file.

type directiveName = | 'child-src' | 'connect-src' | 'default-src' | 'font-src' | 'frame-src' | 'image-src' | 'manifest-src' | 'media-src' | 'object-src' | 'prefetch-src' | 'script-src' | 'script-src-elem' | 'script-src-attr' | 'style-src' | 'style-src-elem' | 'style-src-attr' | 'worker-src' | 'base-uri' | 'plugin-types' | 'sandbox' | 'form-action' | 'frame-ancestors' | 'navigate-to' | 'report-uri' | 'report-to' | 'block-all-mixed-content' | 'upgrade-insecure-requests' | 'require-sri-for' ; interface EmberCLIContentSecurityPolicyConfig { delivery?: string ; enabled?: boolean ; failTests: true ; policy?: {[key: directiveName]: string []}; reportOnly?: boolean ; }

If you omit some or all of the keys, the default configuration will be used, which is:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { return { delivery : [ 'header' ], enabled : true , failTests : true , policy : { 'default-src' : [ "'none'" ], 'script-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'font-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'connect-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'img-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'style-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'media-src' : [ "'self'" ], }, reportOnly : true , }; };

Keywords such as self , none , unsafe-inline , nonces and digests must be wrapped in single quotes ( ' ) as shown above. Please find more details about valid source expression in § 2.3.1. Source Lists of CSP specification.

Changes to the configuration require a restart of a running Ember development server instance.

Example

If your site uses Google Fonts, Mixpanel, a custom API at custom-api.local and you want to deliver the CSP using a meta element:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { return { delivery : [ 'meta' ], policy : { 'default-src' : [ "'none'" ], 'script-src' : [ "'self'" , 'https://cdn.mxpnl.com/libs/mixpanel-2-latest.min.js' ], 'font-src' : [ "'self'" , 'http://fonts.gstatic.com' ], 'connect-src' : [ "'self'" , 'https://api-js.mixpanel.com' , 'https://custom-api.local' ], 'img-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'style-src' : [ "'self'" , 'https://fonts.googleapis.com' ], 'media-src' : null , }, reportOnly : false , }; };

FastBoot Integration

This addon sets the CSP HTTP response header in FastBoot if it's enabled for the used environment and delivery contains "header" . It does not override existing CSP headers.

If using reportOnly mode you must provide a valid reportUri directive pointing to an endpoint that accepts violation reports. As reportUri directive is deprecated you should additionally provide a reportTo directive, even so it's only supported by Google Chrome so far.

If you don't want the addon to inject the CSP header in FastBoot on production (e.g. cause CSP header should be set by a reverse proxy in front of FastBoot App Server), you should either remove "header" from delivery option or disable the addon entirely.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { return { enabled : environment !== 'production' , delivery : [ 'header' ], }; };

External Configuration

In order to configure your production web server, you can use the csp-headers Ember CLI command to obtain the configured Content Security Policy:

$ ember csp-headers --environment production --report-uri /csp-report default-src 'none' ; script-src 'self' ; connect-src 'self' ; img-src 'self' ; style-src 'self' ; report-uri /csp-report;

Development Support

Ember CLI's live reload feature requires a Web Socket connection. If live reload is used with ember serve or ember test --server the URL used for that Web Socket connection is injected into connect-src and script-src directives automatically.

Test Support

The addon helps you to ensure that your app or addon is compliant with a specific Content Security Policy by providing test support. It causes tests to fail if the code triggers a violation of the configured CSP.

It's recommended to test your project for CSP compliance. But you could disable it nevertheless by setting enabled option to false for test environment:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { return { enabled : environment !== 'test' , }; };

Compatibility with other addons

Some addons are not compatible with a strict Content Security Policy. If you face any CSP violations caused by a third-party addon please report at their side. Often it's only a small change to required to make it compliant with a strict CSP. You may want to suggest adding this addon to test for compliance with a strict CSP.

For some addons compliance with a strict CSP requires a custom configuration. This documentation lists required configuration for some famous once.

Ember Auto Import

Ember Auto Import uses the eval function by default in development builds. This violates the default CSP policy. It's recommended to set Ember Auto Import's forbidEval option to true if using Content Security Policy. You should not add 'unsafe-eval' to script-src directive as this disalbes main security provided by CSP.

Embroider

Webpack, which is used by Embroider, uses the eval function by default in development builds to generate a source map. This violates the default CSP policy. It's recommended to configure Webpack to use 'source-map' strategy to generate source maps. To do so, add the following Embroider configuration:

return require ( '@embroider/compat' ).compatBuild(app, Webpack, { packagerOptions : { webpackConfig : { devtool : 'source-map' , }, }, });

For addons using maybeEmbroider utility provided by @embroider/test-setup the configuration looks like this:

const { maybeEmbroider } = require ( '@embroider/test-setup' ); return maybeEmbroider(app, { packagerOptions : { webpackConfig : { devtool : 'source-map' , }, }, });

Ember-cli-code-coverage uses Istanbul, which injects new Function('return this') by default into the app. This requires 'unsafe-eval' to be allowed by the script directive. Currently there isn't any other option than either adding 'unsafe-eval' to script directive if code coverage is enabled or disable CSP at all. Details could be found in this issue.

Deprecations

Please find detailed information about deprecations in deprecation guide.