This addon allows you to use the {{content-for 'config.path.to.value'}} helper in your app/index.html file to interoplate values from the config/enviroment.js config object into the index.html file.

This is useful if you need to include different config values in your index.html file based on the build enviroment.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-content-for-config

Usage

First set any values you may wish to display on the config object in config/enviroment.js :

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { title : 'My Sweet App' , description : 'This app is sweet' , version : require ( '../package.json' ).version, analytics : { google_analytics_id : 'UA-abc123-x' , }, modulePrefix : 'my-sweet-app' , environment : environment, }, return ENV; };

Then you can reference the config values in your app/index.html with content-for using the key config. followed by the path to the property. For example, to interpolate the version you would use {{content-for 'config.version'}} .

< html class = "{{content-for 'config.environment'}}" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" > < title > {{content-for 'config.title'}} </ title > < meta name = "description" content = "{{content-for 'config.description'}}" > < meta name = "version" content = "{{content-for 'config.version'}}" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > {{content-for 'head'}} < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "assets/vendor.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "assets/my-sweet-app.css" > {{content-for 'head-footer'}} </ head > < body > {{content-for 'body'}} < script src = "assets/vendor.js" > </ script > < script src = "assets/my-sweet-app.js" > </ script > < script > ( function ( i,s,o,g,r,a,m ) {i[ 'GoogleAnalyticsObject' ]=r;i[r]=i[r]|| function ( ) { (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push( arguments )},i[r].l= 1 * new Date ();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[ 0 ];a.async= 1 ;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })( window , document , 'script' , '//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js' , 'ga' ); ga( 'create' , '{{content-for ' config.analytics.google_analytics_id '}}' , 'auto' ); ga( 'send' , 'pageview' ); </ script > {{content-for 'body-footer'}} </ body > </ html >

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.