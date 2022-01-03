This addon allows you to use the
{{content-for 'config.path.to.value'}} helper in your
app/index.html file to interoplate values from the
config/enviroment.js config object into the
index.html file.
This is useful if you need to include different config values in your
index.html file based on the build enviroment.
ember install ember-cli-content-for-config
First set any values you may wish to display on the config object in
config/enviroment.js:
/* jshint node: true */
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
title: 'My Sweet App',
description: 'This app is sweet',
version: require('../package.json').version,
analytics: {
google_analytics_id: 'UA-abc123-x',
},
modulePrefix: 'my-sweet-app',
environment: environment,
// ...
},
// ...
return ENV;
};
Then you can reference the config values in your
app/index.html with
content-for using the key
config. followed by the path to the property. For example, to interpolate the version you would use
{{content-for 'config.version'}}.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html class="{{content-for 'config.environment'}}">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<title>{{content-for 'config.title'}}</title>
<meta name="description" content="{{content-for 'config.description'}}">
<meta name="version" content="{{content-for 'config.version'}}">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
{{content-for 'head'}}
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/vendor.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/my-sweet-app.css">
{{content-for 'head-footer'}}
</head>
<body>
{{content-for 'body'}}
<script src="assets/vendor.js"></script>
<script src="assets/my-sweet-app.js"></script>
<script>
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
ga('create', '{{content-for 'config.analytics.google_analytics_id'}}', 'auto');
ga('send', 'pageview');
</script>
{{content-for 'body-footer'}}
</body>
</html>
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.