Ember CLI Concat is an Ember addon that can concatinate Ember CLI's app and vendor files into a single JS file and a single CSS file in a specified environment. In other words, less HTTP requests and a faster page load speed!

Contents

Installation

ember install ember-cli-concat

Once you have installed the NPM module you must follow the setup instructions to make sure your index.html files are not requesting resources you don't need for each environment.

Documentation

Documentation including installation, usage, and customizable options is available in the wiki.

Issues

If you have an issues or feature requests, please open an issue or submit a PR.

Development

git clone https://github.com/sir-dunxalot/ember-cli-concat.git ember install ember s

The test suite, which runs at the Broccoli level using Mocha and Chai, can be ran as follows: