ecc

ember-cli-concat

by Duncan Walker
2.3.0 (see all)

An Ember addon that enables you to concatinate Ember CLI's app and vendor files into a single JS file and a single CSS file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

257

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember-cli-concat

Build Status npm version npm Ember Observer Score

Ember CLI Concat is an Ember addon that can concatinate Ember CLI's app and vendor files into a single JS file and a single CSS file in a specified environment. In other words, less HTTP requests and a faster page load speed!

Contents

Installation

ember install ember-cli-concat

Once you have installed the NPM module you must follow the setup instructions to make sure your index.html files are not requesting resources you don't need for each environment.

Documentation

Documentation including installation, usage, and customizable options is available in the wiki.

Issues

If you have an issues or feature requests, please open an issue or submit a PR.

Development

git clone https://github.com/sir-dunxalot/ember-cli-concat.git
ember install
ember s

The test suite, which runs at the Broccoli level using Mocha and Chai, can be ran as follows:

# First build the app
yarn build

# Then run the tests...
yarn lint
yarn test:node

# Or run both linting and node tests:
yarn test

