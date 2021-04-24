Ember CLI Concat is an Ember addon that can concatinate Ember CLI's app and vendor files into a single JS file and a single CSS file in a specified environment. In other words, less HTTP requests and a faster page load speed!
ember install ember-cli-concat
Once you have installed the NPM module you must follow the setup instructions to make sure your
index.html files are not requesting resources you don't need for each environment.
Documentation including installation, usage, and customizable options is available in the wiki.
If you have an issues or feature requests, please open an issue or submit a PR.
git clone https://github.com/sir-dunxalot/ember-cli-concat.git
ember install
ember s
The test suite, which runs at the Broccoli level using Mocha and Chai, can be ran as follows:
# First build the app
yarn build
# Then run the tests...
yarn lint
yarn test:node
# Or run both linting and node tests:
yarn test