This addon adds Compass compiler for Ember CLI.

Installation

In your Ember CLI app, run the following:

ember install ember-cli-compass-compiler

Note: This addon will compile your .scss files, in addition to making Compass's libraries available to your project. This means you do not need additional broccoli libraries for compiling sass, such as broccoli-sass .

Be sure to remove all such libraries from your project when using ember-cli-compass-compiler .

Requirements

compass should be installed on your machine in order for this addon to work.

To install compass , run:

gem install compass

Usage

After installation everything should work automatically.

app.scss in your app/styles directory is compiled into assets/appname.css with ember build or ember serve commands. Other .scss files in app/styles are compiled as well.

Note: Previous versions of this addon(< 0.1.0) was requiring the main .scss file to be named as appname.scss .

To override default options of compass compiler, do the following in your Brocfile:

var app = new EmberApp({ compassOptions : { outputStyle : 'expanded' , require : [ 'sass-css-importer' , 'susy' ] } });

To use compass, import it in your app.scss :

@ import "compass" ; .round-rect-button { @ include border-radius( 4px , 4px); }

To include other files, import them using the relative path:

@ import "compass" ; @ import "../../bower_components/bootstrap-sass-official/assets/stylesheets/bootstrap" ; .badge-success { @ extend .badge; background-color : $brand-success ; }

or use importPath option:

var app = new EmberApp({ compassOptions : { importPath : [ 'bower_components/bootstrap-sass-official/assets/stylesheets' ] } });

@ import "compass" ; @ import "bootstrap" ; .badge-success { @ extend .badge; background-color : $brand-success ; }

Import paths

You can add additional scss import paths in your compassOptions . These paths will also be watched by broccoli and reload live.

var app = new EmberApp({ compassOptions : { importPath : [ '/relative/path/to/vendor/scss/dir' , '/other/full/path/to/css/dir' ] } });

Ember CLI Addon Usage

If you are developing an Ember CLI Addon, you must follow these additional steps:

Include your styles in addon/styles/addon.scss ( .sass works as well) You can either install ember-cli-compass-compiler via NPM: $ npm install --save ember-cli-compass-compiler or make sure to move it to dependencies from devDependencies in your package.json if already installed via ember install ember-cli-compass-compiler command: "dependencies" : { ... "ember-cli-compass-compiler" : "^0.4.0" , ... } Important: If you omit this step, Ember CLI will compile tests/dummy/app/styles/app.scss for your dummy test application but not your primary stylesheet at addon/styles/addon.css . In ./index.js of your project, make sure an included function is defined: module .exports = { name : 'my-addon' , included : function ( app ) { this ._super.included(app); } }; Without this, Ember CLI will throw an error when trying to serve the dummy test application or building distributables: Cannot read property 'compassOptions' of undefined TypeError : Cannot read property 'compassOptions' of undefined Ensure your dummy test application contains app.scss . Run ember build . Your stylesheet at addon/styles/addon.scss will be compiled to dist/assets/vendor.css and your test app's stylesheet at tests/dummy/app/styles/app.scss will be compiled to dist/assets/dummy.css .

For more information, refer to Developing Addons and Blueprints section on the Ember CLI website.

References

This work is built based on the gist by @wagenet.

Other

Still a work in progress, use at your own risk.

