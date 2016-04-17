This addon adds Compass compiler for Ember CLI.
In your Ember CLI app, run the following:
ember install ember-cli-compass-compiler
Note: This addon will compile your
.scssfiles, in addition to making Compass's libraries available to your project. This means you do not need additional broccoli libraries for compiling sass, such as
broccoli-sass.
Be sure to remove all such libraries from your project when using
ember-cli-compass-compiler.
compass should be installed on your machine in order for this addon to work.
To install
compass, run:
gem install compass
After installation everything should work automatically.
app.scss in your
app/styles directory is compiled into
assets/appname.css
with
ember build or
ember serve commands. Other
.scss files in
app/styles
are compiled as well.
Note: Previous versions of this addon(< 0.1.0) was requiring the main
.scssfile to be named as
appname.scss.
To override default options of compass compiler, do the following in your Brocfile:
var app = new EmberApp({
compassOptions: {
outputStyle: 'expanded',
require: ['sass-css-importer', 'susy']
}
});
To use compass, import it in your
app.scss:
@import "compass";
.round-rect-button {
@include border-radius(4px, 4px);
}
To include other files, import them using the relative path:
@import "compass";
@import "../../bower_components/bootstrap-sass-official/assets/stylesheets/bootstrap";
.badge-success {
@extend .badge;
background-color: $brand-success !important;
}
or use
importPath option:
var app = new EmberApp({
compassOptions: {
importPath: ['bower_components/bootstrap-sass-official/assets/stylesheets']
}
});
@import "compass";
@import "bootstrap";
.badge-success {
@extend .badge;
background-color: $brand-success !important;
}
You can add additional scss import paths in your
compassOptions. These paths will also be watched by broccoli and reload live.
var app = new EmberApp({
compassOptions: {
importPath: ['/relative/path/to/vendor/scss/dir', '/other/full/path/to/css/dir']
}
});
If you are developing an Ember CLI Addon, you must follow these additional steps:
Include your styles in
addon/styles/addon.scss (
.sass works as well)
You can either install
ember-cli-compass-compiler via NPM:
$ npm install --save ember-cli-compass-compiler
or make sure to move it to
dependencies from
devDependencies in your
package.json if already installed via
ember install ember-cli-compass-compiler command:
"dependencies": {
...
"ember-cli-compass-compiler": "^0.4.0",
...
}
Important: If you omit this step, Ember CLI will compile
tests/dummy/app/styles/app.scssfor your dummy test application but not your primary stylesheet at
addon/styles/addon.css.
In
./index.js of your project, make sure an
included function is defined:
'use strict'
module.exports = {
name: 'my-addon',
included: function(app) {
this._super.included(app);
// OPTIONAL: import your addon dependencies from bower_components
// app.import(`${app.bowerDirectory}/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js`);
}
};
Without this, Ember CLI will throw an error when trying to serve the dummy test application or building distributables:
Cannot read property 'compassOptions' of undefined
TypeError: Cannot read property 'compassOptions' of undefined
Ensure your dummy test application contains
app.scss.
Run
ember build. Your stylesheet at
addon/styles/addon.scss will be
compiled to
dist/assets/vendor.css and your test app's stylesheet at
tests/dummy/app/styles/app.scss will be compiled to
dist/assets/dummy.css.
For more information, refer to Developing Addons and Blueprints section on the Ember CLI website.
This work is built based on the gist by @wagenet.
Still a work in progress, use at your own risk.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Emre Unal
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.