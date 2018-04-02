Adds precompilation of CoffeeScript files and all the basic generation
types to the
ember generate command, as well as linting.
ember generate
ember install ember-cli-coffeescript
NB: ember-cli-coffeescript is tested using ember-cli version
2.3.0 and up. Some of it probably works on
earlier versions, but I wouldn't know.
Run
ember help generate to get a list of available blueprints. Use them by running
ember g <blueprint> <args>. For instance, to generate a component:
ember g component my-component
ember-cli-coffeescript comes with pod-support for the same blueprints as ember-cli does. Check out the ember-cli docs for pods for instructions on how to use it.
If you'd like to use ember-cli-coffeescript without the blueprints, you can add
the following to your
config/environment.js:
ENV.coffeeOptions = {
blueprints: false
}
This will make it fall back to the next blueprints in line (probably the ones from ember-cli).
This will happen automatically - no work necessary.
If you have a
coffeelint.json file in the root of you project we will automatically pick up on it and start running linting on files when using the
ember build and
ember serve commands.
If you do not want linting to run despite having a
coffeelint.json file, use the following configuration
in your
config/environment.js.
ENV.coffeeOptions = {
lint: false
}
You can set
lint to
true to enable linting with the default configurations even without a custom
coffeelint.json file.
You can find all the available options on the website for
coffeelint.
If you want to specify a different path for your
coffeelint.json file you can specify the path
(relative to the project directory or absolute)
ENV.coffeeOptions = {
lint: {
configPath: "configurations/coffeelint.json"
}
}
If you want to change the way we format the linting output you can specify custom error output and stats output functions:
ENV.coffeeOptions = {
lint: {
formatter: function(filePath, lintResults) { },
statsFormatter: function(stats) { console.log('Files: ', stats.fileCount, "Errors: ", stats.errorCount) }
}
}
NOTE: The lint results will show up twice when you build and run your app; once for the app files, and then once for the test files. On rebuild, only the changed files are linted.
To avoid linting specific files or folders, you can put a file named
.coffeelintignore
in the root of your project containing ignore-rules, one per line. This is just like a
.gitignore-file, and it will follow the same rules.
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
npm link
Because of the nature of this project, it needs to be consumed by an ember-cli project to be properly developed.
"ember-cli-coffeescript": "*" to your consuming project's
package.json
npm link ember-cli-coffeescript
ember test
npm run embertest
npm run nodetest
To run all the tests:
npm test