A simple ember wrapper around clipboard.js (no flash)

Demo Page

http://jkusa.github.io/ember-cli-clipboard

Usage

Angle Bracket Invocation

< CopyButton @ clipboardText = "text to be copied" @ success = {{this.onSuccess}} @ error = {{this.onError}} > Click To Copy </ CopyButton > < CopyButton @ clipboardText = {{this.getClipboardText}} @ success = {{this.onSuccess}} @ error = {{this.onError}} > Click To Copy </ CopyButton > < input id = "url" type = "text" value = "https://github.com/jkusa/ember-cli-clipboard" > < CopyButton @ clipboardTarget = "#url" @ success = {{this.onSuccess}} @ error = {{this.onError}} > Click To Copy </ CopyButton >

Classic Invocation

{{# copy -button clipboardText="text to be copied" success=(action "onSuccess") error=(action "onError") }} Click To Copy {{/ copy -button}}

Arguments

clipboardText - string value or action that returns a string to be copied

- string value or action that returns a string to be copied clipboardTarget - selector string of element from which to copy text

- selector string of element from which to copy text clipboardAction - string value of operation: copy or cut (default is copy)

- string value of operation: or (default is copy) container - selector string or element object of containing element. "For use in Bootstrap Modals or with any other library that changes the focus you'll want to set the focused element as the container value".

- selector string or element object of containing element. "For use in Bootstrap Modals or with any other library that changes the focus you'll want to set the focused element as the container value". delegateClickEvent - clipboard.js defaults event listeners to the body in order to reduce memory footprint if there are hundreds of event listeners on a page. If you want to scope the event listener to the copy button, set this property to false

- clipboard.js defaults event listeners to the body in order to reduce memory footprint if there are hundreds of event listeners on a page. If you want to scope the event listener to the copy button, set this property to buttonType - string value of the button's type attribute

Any HTML button attribute passed to the component will be "splatted" on the button element. The one exception to this is the type attribute due to this issue. The following legacy arguments are still supported:

title - string value of the button's title attribute

- string value of the button's title attribute disabled - boolean value of the button's disabled attribute

- boolean value of the button's disabled attribute aria-label - string value of the button's aria-label attribute

Actions

The following clipboard.js custom events are sent as actions

success sent on successful copy

sent on successful copy error sent on failed copy

More information about the clipboard.js events can be found here

Template Helper

The helper is-clipboard-supported can be used to check if clipboard.js is supported or not.

{{# if (is-clipboard-supported)}} < CopyButton @ clipboardTarget = "#url" > Click To Copy </ CopyButton > {{/ if }}

Test Helpers

Some browsers do not allow simulated clicks to fire execCommand('copy') . This makes testing difficult. To assist with integration testing, the following test helpers are available to test the wiring of the success and error action handlers.

Acceptance Test Helpers

triggerCopySuccess(selector='.copy-btn')

triggerCopyError(selector='.copy-btn')

If you are using the NEW Ember Testing API, available in ember-cli-qunit >= 4.2 and ember-cli-mocha >= 0.15.0, then you can simply import the test helpers where needed (for both acceptance and integration tests).

import { triggerCopyError, triggerCopySuccess, } from 'ember-cli-clipboard/test-support' ;

Otherwise, to use the helpers in acceptance tests you need to register them in the /tests/helpers/start-app.js file.

import registerClipboardHelpers from '../helpers/ember-cli-clipboard' ; registerClipboardHelpers(); export default function startApp ( attrs ) { ...

Example:

test( 'copy button message' , async function ( assert ) { assert.expect( 3 ); await visit( '/' ); assert.dom( '.alert' ).doesNotExist( 'no alert message is initially present' ); triggerCopySuccess(); assert .dom( '.alert.alert-success' ) .exists( 'a success message is displayed when a copy is successful' ); triggerCopyError(); assert .dom( '.alert.alert-info' ) .exists( 'an error message is displayed when a copy is unsuccessful' ); });

Integration Test Helpers

New Testing API ( ember-cli-qunit >= 4.2 or ember-cli-mocha >= 0.15.0 ) triggerCopySuccess(selector='.copy-btn') triggerCopyError(selector='.copy-btn')

Old Testing API triggerSuccess(context, selector='.copy-btn') triggerError(context, selector='.copy-btn')



Example:

import { triggerCopyError, triggerCopySuccess } from 'ember-cli-clipboard/test-support' ; import { triggerError, triggerSuccess } from '../../helpers/ember-cli-clipboard' ; ... test( 'copy-button integration' , async function ( assert ) { assert.expect( 2 ); this .set( 'onSuccess' , () => { assert.ok( true , '`success` action handler correctly fired' ); }); this .set( 'onError' , () => { assert.ok( true , '`error` action handler correctly fired' ); }); await render(hbs ` <CopyButton class="my-copy-btn" @clipboardText="text to be copied" @success={{this.onSuccess}} @error={{this.onError}} > Click To Copy </CopyButton> ` ); triggerCopyError( '.my-copy-btn' ); triggerCopySuccess( '.my-copy-btn' ); triggerError( this , '.my-copy-btn' ); triggerSuccess( this , '.my-copy-btn' ); });

Browser Support

For browser support information, checkout the clipboard.js documentation:

https://github.com/zenorocha/clipboard.js/#browser-support

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed. Please read the contributing guidelines.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.