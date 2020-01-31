openbase logo
ecc

ember-cli-cjs-transform

by Robert Jackson
2.0.0

Add a CJS tranform for use with ember-cli's `app.import` API.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.2K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-cjs-transform

This addon allows importing files that are in the CommonJS format via the standard app.import functionality added in ember-cli 2.16.

Installing

ember install ember-cli-cjs-transform

Usage

In your ember-cli-build.js file just like the amd transform!

For example, add the following to import some-name's index.js into your build:

app.import('node_modules/some-name/index.js', {
  using: [
    { transformation: 'cjs', as: 'some-name' }
  ]
});

At build time we automatically follow all dependencies (e.g. internal require calls) in the source file, and includes their contents in the final build output.

This means that even for reasonably complicated things, we can app.import the "entry point" files and everything "just" works.

Examples (used while testing functionality):

Bringing in showdown and showdown-highlight for usage (without extra "shim" addon packages!):

app.import('node_modules/showdown/dist/showdown.js', {
  using: [{ transformation: 'cjs', as: 'showdown' }]
});
app.import('node_modules/showdown-highlight/lib/index.js', {
  using: [{ transformation: 'cjs', as: 'showdown-highlight' }]
});
app.import('node_modules/highlight.js/styles/tomorrow-night.css');

There may be cases where you need additional rollup plugins in order to import your CommonJs files. For example, you may need to handle builtin node require statements, i.e.

var path = require('path');

For this, you may want to import the rollup plugin rollup-plugin-node-builtins. In order to do this, include the plugin in your package.json and use the following syntax in your ember-cli-build.js or index.js:

const nodeBuiltins = require('rollup-plugin-node-builtins');

app.import('node_modules/some-name/index.js', {
  using: [
    { transformation: 'cjs', as: 'some-name', plugins: [ nodeBuiltins() ]}
  ]
});

You can include multiple rollup plugins in the array and pass in options via the arguments to your plugin creation function.

app.import('node_modules/some-name/index.js', {
  using: [
    {
      transformation: 'cjs',
      as: 'some-name',
      plugins: [
        plugin1(),
        plugin2({ option1: "value" })
      ]
    }
  ]
});

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url> this repository
  • cd ember-cli-cjs-transform
  • yarn install

Running

Running Tests

  • yarn test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

