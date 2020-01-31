This addon allows importing files that are in the CommonJS format via the
standard
app.import functionality added in ember-cli 2.16.
ember install ember-cli-cjs-transform
In your
ember-cli-build.js file just like the
amd transform!
For example, add the following to import
some-name's
index.js into your build:
app.import('node_modules/some-name/index.js', {
using: [
{ transformation: 'cjs', as: 'some-name' }
]
});
At build time we automatically follow all dependencies (e.g. internal
require
calls) in the source file, and includes their contents in the final build
output.
This means that even for reasonably complicated things, we can
app.import the
"entry point" files and everything "just" works.
Examples (used while testing functionality):
Bringing in
showdown and
showdown-highlight for usage (without extra "shim" addon packages!):
app.import('node_modules/showdown/dist/showdown.js', {
using: [{ transformation: 'cjs', as: 'showdown' }]
});
app.import('node_modules/showdown-highlight/lib/index.js', {
using: [{ transformation: 'cjs', as: 'showdown-highlight' }]
});
app.import('node_modules/highlight.js/styles/tomorrow-night.css');
There may be cases where you need additional rollup plugins in order to import your CommonJs files. For example, you may need to handle builtin node require statements, i.e.
var path = require('path');
For this, you may want to import the rollup plugin
rollup-plugin-node-builtins. In order to do this, include the plugin in your
package.json and use the following syntax in your
ember-cli-build.js or
index.js:
const nodeBuiltins = require('rollup-plugin-node-builtins');
app.import('node_modules/some-name/index.js', {
using: [
{ transformation: 'cjs', as: 'some-name', plugins: [ nodeBuiltins() ]}
]
});
You can include multiple rollup plugins in the array and pass in options via the arguments to your plugin creation function.
app.import('node_modules/some-name/index.js', {
using: [
{
transformation: 'cjs',
as: 'some-name',
plugins: [
plugin1(),
plugin2({ option1: "value" })
]
}
]
});
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-cli-cjs-transform
yarn install
ember serve
yarn test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.