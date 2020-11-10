Ember Chart

This Ember CLI addon is a simple wrapper for ChartJS (v2.9).

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-chart

Usage

In your handlebars template just do:

{{ember-chart type=CHARTTYPE data=CHARTDATA options=CHARTOPTIONS width=CHARTWIDTH height=CHARTHEIGHT plugins=CHARTPLUGINS customLegendElement=CUSTOMLEGENDELEMENT }}

CHARTTYPE: String; one of the following -- line , bar , radar , polarArea , pie or doughnut .

, , , , or . CHARTDATA: Array; refer to the ChartJS documentation

CHARTOPTIONS: Object; refer to the ChartJS documentation. This is optional.

CHARTWIDTH: Number; pixel width of the canvas element. Only applies if the chart is NOT responsive.

CHARTHEIGHT: Number; pixel height of the canvas element. Only applies if the chart is NOT responsive.

CHARTPLUGINS: Array; refer to ChartJS documentaion. This is optional.

CUSTOMLEGENDELEMENT: HTMLElement; A custom element to put a custom legend in, when using legendCallback . This is optional.

Example

{{ember-chart type='pie' data=model.chartData width=200 height=200}}

More Resources