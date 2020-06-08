Chai assertions for Ember.js.

Deprecated

This package is deprecated. Please use ember-auto-import to use chai and chai plugins directly. If you'd like to use chai, or were previously using ember-cli-chai, follow these instructions to use chai in your app:

Add ember-auto-import and chai to your project:

ember install ember-auto-import chai

Next, if you are using any plugins, add the following to tests/test-helper.js before calling start from ember-mocha to ensure chai has loaded them:

import { start } from 'ember-mocha' ; import chai from 'chai' ; import chaiDom from 'chai-dom' ; chai.use(chaiDom); start();

Installation

ember install ember-cli-chai

Usage

After installing ember-cli-chai you can import Chai from the chai package:

import chai from 'chai' ;

or import the expect() function directly:

import { expect } from 'chai' ;

Have a look at the vendor shim file to understand what else can be imported this way.

QUnit

Previous versions of ember-cli-chai supported QUnit but due to changes in chai itself this is unfortunately no longer viable. For readable DOM assertions in QUnit we recommend qunit-dom instead.

Chai plugins

ember-cli-chai is able to automatically load a number of popular Chai plugins:

chai-jquery – JQuery assertions

– JQuery assertions chai-dom – DOM assertions

– DOM assertions chai-as-promised – Promise assertions

– Promise assertions sinon-chai – Sinon assertions

– Sinon assertions testdouble-chai - testdouble.js assertions

All you have to do is install those plugins via npm install --save-dev . Once they are installed and listed as dependencies in your package.json file they will be used automatically.

Using chai-jquery for example will enable you to write JQuery assertions like:

expect(find( '.test-element' )).to.have.text( 'hello' );

License

ember-cli-chai is licensed under the MIT License.