This package is deprecated. Please use ember-auto-import to use chai and chai plugins directly. If you'd like to use chai, or were previously using ember-cli-chai, follow these instructions to use chai in your app:
Add
ember-auto-import and
chai to your project:
ember install ember-auto-import chai
Next, if you are using any plugins, add the following to
tests/test-helper.js before calling
start from
ember-mocha to ensure chai has loaded them:
// tests/test-helper.js
import { start } from 'ember-mocha';
import chai from 'chai';
import chaiDom from 'chai-dom';
chai.use(chaiDom);
start();
ember install ember-cli-chai
After installing
ember-cli-chai you can import Chai
from the
chai package:
import chai from 'chai';
or import the
expect() function directly:
import { expect } from 'chai';
Have a look at the vendor shim file to understand what else can be imported this way.
Previous versions of
ember-cli-chai supported QUnit
but due to changes in
chai itself this is unfortunately no longer viable.
For readable DOM assertions in QUnit we recommend qunit-dom
instead.
ember-cli-chai is able to automatically load a number of popular
Chai plugins:
chai-jquery – JQuery assertions
chai-dom – DOM assertions
chai-as-promised – Promise assertions
sinon-chai – Sinon assertions
testdouble-chai - testdouble.js assertions
All you have to do is install those plugins via
npm install --save-dev.
Once they are installed and listed as dependencies in your
package.json file
they will be used automatically.
Using
chai-jquery for example will enable you to write JQuery assertions
like:
expect(find('.test-element')).to.have.text('hello');
ember-cli-chai is licensed under the MIT License.