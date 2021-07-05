An Ember CLI addon to analyze the size and contents of your app's bundled output, using an interactive zoomable treemap.
View the interactive Demo
This helps you to
It uses broccoli-concat-analyser under the hood, which in turn was inspired by webpack-bundle-analyzer, and wraps it in Ember CLI addon to make it easy to use.
ember install ember-cli-bundle-analyzer
After you have started your development server using
ember serve, this addon adds a custom middleware listening to
/_analyze. So just open
http://localhost:4200/_analyze in your web browser to access the analyzer output.
While it processes the data, which can take a while due to live minification and compression of all involved modules, a loading screen is displayed. After processing has finished you should see the final output.
Live reloading is supported, so whenever you change a project file the output will be re-computed and updated.
You can customize the precessing by setting any of the following options into the
'bundle-analyzer' key of your
ember-cli-build.js:
ignoreTestFiles (boolean): by default it will exclude all test files from the output. Set this to
false to include
them.
ignore (string | string[]): add files to ignore. Glob patterns are supported, e.g.
*-fastboot.js.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.