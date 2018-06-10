This addon adds support for Linux, Mac OS X and Windows alerts when ember-cli has a buildError and postBuild (when the build is successful).
ember install ember-cli-build-notifications
|Config Options
|Ember CLI Build Event
|Default
|buildError
|buildError
|true
|buildSuccess
|postBuild
|false
To override defaults, add the following to the config file
{app-name}/config/build-notifications.js:
module.exports = {
buildError: {
notify: true,
notificationOptions: {
sound: true
}
},
buildSuccess: {
notify: true,
notificationOptions: {
sound: true
}
}
};
The
notificationOptions settings are passed directly into node-notifier, see their docs for a full list of available settings
Powered by mikaelbr/node-notifier and it's dependencies.
git clone <repository-url>
cd ember-cli-build-notifications
yarn install
npm run nodetest
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.