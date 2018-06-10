This addon adds support for Linux, Mac OS X and Windows alerts when ember-cli has a buildError and postBuild (when the build is successful).

Installation

ember install ember-cli-build-notifications

Usage

Config Options Ember CLI Build Event Default buildError buildError true buildSuccess postBuild false

To override defaults, add the following to the config file {app-name}/config/build-notifications.js :

module .exports = { buildError : { notify : true , notificationOptions : { sound : true } }, buildSuccess : { notify : true , notificationOptions : { sound : true } } };

The notificationOptions settings are passed directly into node-notifier, see their docs for a full list of available settings

Requirements

Mac OS X : >= 10.8 or Growl if earlier.

: >= 10.8 or Growl if earlier. Linux : notify-osd installed (Ubuntu should have this by default)

: notify-osd installed (Ubuntu should have this by default) Windows : >= 8, task bar balloon if earlier or Growl if that is installed.

: >= 8, task bar balloon if earlier or Growl if that is installed. General Fallback: Growl

Powered by mikaelbr/node-notifier and it's dependencies.

Contributing

Installation

git clone <repository-url>

cd ember-cli-build-notifications

yarn install

Running tests

npm run nodetest

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

Acknowledgment

Made possible by: https://github.com/ember-cli/ember-cli/pull/2832

Inspired by: https://github.com/dylang/grunt-notify

Mocha setup from: https://github.com/rwjblue/ember-cli-divshot

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.